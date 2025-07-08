If You Have Toteme Taste But an Amazon Budget, These Are the $32 Classic Heels You Need This Prime Day

This summer, the number one shoe trend on every fashion person's feet is kitten-heel flip-flops. You can't miss them. Just look at Hailey Bieber in NYC , influencer Sophia Geiss in Berlin, or Demi Lovato on her honeymoon in Bora Bora. But there's one pair that insiders are coveting: Toteme's thong sandals. They have a tasteful, minimalistic design that radiates effortless elegance. But let’s be honest—we can’t justify spending $500 on sandals, no matter how envy-inducing they are. The silver lining? We found a perfect alternative priced at just $32 during the Amazon Prime Day sale .

From now until July 11, Amazon’s Sunahome kitten heel thong sandals are 21% off, allowing you to embrace the same sophisticated vibe of Toteme's pair without breaking the bank. These stylish sandals boast the same modern square-toed silhouette, comfortable 1.4-inch heels, and sleek leather thongs that mirror the Toteme pair—all without breaking the bank. While black is the most classic and fail-safe choice, they also come in other neutral colors, such as white and tan, or bold options like leopard print and cherry red.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Image)

On Hailey Bieber: Paloma Wool leggings; The Row Cecily Silk-Satin Tote ($1250); Toteme Leather Thong Sandals ($520)

The best part? Even though they’re trending right now, they feature a timeless design that makes them highly versatile. You can pair them with wide-leg trousers, a chic dress, printed capris, or a midi skirt… They truly add a sophisticated touch to any outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even if you don't usually buy from Amazon's Prime Day sale , the polished appeal of these affordable shoes might change your mind. That said, keep scrolling to shop both the Toteme kitten heels and the designer-inspired alternative available during Amazon's Prime Day 2025 sale .

Shop the Toteme Leather Thong Sandals

Toteme Leather Thong Sandals $520 SHOP NOW

Shop the $32 Amazon Prime Day Alternative