If You Have Toteme Taste But an Amazon Budget, These Are the $32 Classic Heels You Need This Prime Day

A collage of two women wearing dresses with black kitten heel flip flop sandals.
(Image credit: @anna_laplaca; Getty Images)
This summer, the number one shoe trend on every fashion person's feet is kitten-heel flip-flops. You can't miss them. Just look at Hailey Bieber in NYC, influencer Sophia Geiss in Berlin, or Demi Lovato on her honeymoon in Bora Bora. But there's one pair that insiders are coveting: Toteme's thong sandals. They have a tasteful, minimalistic design that radiates effortless elegance. But let’s be honest—we can’t justify spending $500 on sandals, no matter how envy-inducing they are. The silver lining? We found a perfect alternative priced at just $32 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

From now until July 11, Amazon’s Sunahome kitten heel thong sandals are 21% off, allowing you to embrace the same sophisticated vibe of Toteme's pair without breaking the bank. These stylish sandals boast the same modern square-toed silhouette, comfortable 1.4-inch heels, and sleek leather thongs that mirror the Toteme pair—all without breaking the bank. While black is the most classic and fail-safe choice, they also come in other neutral colors, such as white and tan, or bold options like leopard print and cherry red.

Hailey Bieber wears a black tank, polka dot capri pants, and black kitten heel flip flops.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Image)

On Hailey Bieber: Paloma Wool leggings; The Row Cecily Silk-Satin Tote ($1250); Toteme Leather Thong Sandals ($520)

The best part? Even though they’re trending right now, they feature a timeless design that makes them highly versatile. You can pair them with wide-leg trousers, a chic dress, printed capris, or a midi skirt… They truly add a sophisticated touch to any outfit.

A woman wears a polka dot dress with black kitten heel flip flops.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even if you don't usually buy from Amazon's Prime Day sale, the polished appeal of these affordable shoes might change your mind. That said, keep scrolling to shop both the Toteme kitten heels and the designer-inspired alternative available during Amazon's Prime Day 2025 sale.

Shop the Toteme Leather Thong Sandals

