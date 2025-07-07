Spotted at Wimbledon: The Anti-Summer Shoe Trend You Don't Usually See in the Stands
Boots in the summer became a rising trend last year and have rightfully reclaimed their spot as the go-to cool yet unexpected shoes of the season. Lately, I've seen people wearing them with everything from athletic shorts to skirts. Rather than open-toe shoes or flip-flops, fashion people have been opting to step out in boots during summer, even if it's sweltering. And now, there's a new, quirky boot trend that I just spotted at an unlikely place: one of the most popular tennis events of the year, Wimbledon. British model Leomie Anderson attended the lavish sporting event wearing cow-print boots. I’m 100% here for wearing a pair of fun and stylish printed boots to an event where attendees typically wear sandals and classic shoes such as slingback pumps.
This cow-print shoe trend may seem to have come out of nowhere, but just a reminder that the last few months have been cowboy-themed, with Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour to thank in part for that. We’re going from 2024’s leopard print to a new animal print in the food chain in 2025. It looks like cow-print boots are here to stay this summer, and I expect the trend will continue to rise as fall gets closer.
Keep scrolling if you’re looking for a new shoe trend to try for summer that's a change from the typical sandals.
Get the Look
Shop More Cow-Print Boots
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.
-
From Pretty Satin to Cute Crochet, These Are the Shorts to Be Seen in This Summer
Trending styles for every budget.
-
5 Flat-Shoe Trends I Refuse to Wear During a Manhattan Summer, and the 5 I Can't Live Without
I'll walk a mile in these shoes.
-
The 2 Tank Top Trends That Make Every Outfit Look Peak 2025
It's all in the details—er, necklines.
-
These 21 Premium-Looking Old Navy Pieces Feel Straight-Up Luxurious
And so many are on sale!
-
I'm Basically My Sister's Personal Stylist—36 Chic, Summer-Ready Zara Pieces I'm Sending Her Way
Plus, some hot new arrivals.
-
The Most Talked-About Under-$800 Fashion Finds of the Summer? They're Right Here
Tassels, shell pendants, and silk scarves—oh my!
-
The Expensive-Looking Sandal Trend Fashion Girls Are Wearing With Baggy Jeans and White T-Shirts
A highly chic outfit lies ahead.
-
I Just Got Back From Paris and Saw These 4 Summer Trends on the Chicest Women
French-girl summer.