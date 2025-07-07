Spotted at Wimbledon: The Anti-Summer Shoe Trend You Don't Usually See in the Stands

By
published
in News

Boots in the summer became a rising trend last year and have rightfully reclaimed their spot as the go-to cool yet unexpected shoes of the season. Lately, I've seen people wearing them with everything from athletic shorts to skirts. Rather than open-toe shoes or flip-flops, fashion people have been opting to step out in boots during summer, even if it's sweltering. And now, there's a new, quirky boot trend that I just spotted at an unlikely place: one of the most popular tennis events of the year, Wimbledon. British model Leomie Anderson attended the lavish sporting event wearing cow-print boots. I’m 100% here for wearing a pair of fun and stylish printed boots to an event where attendees typically wear sandals and classic shoes such as slingback pumps.

This cow-print shoe trend may seem to have come out of nowhere, but just a reminder that the last few months have been cowboy-themed, with Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour to thank in part for that. We’re going from 2024’s leopard print to a new animal print in the food chain in 2025. It looks like cow-print boots are here to stay this summer, and I expect the trend will continue to rise as fall gets closer.

Keep scrolling if you’re looking for a new shoe trend to try for summer that's a change from the typical sandals.

Leomie Anderson wearing a black leather jacket, a knit and lace grey skirt, black reading glasses, a green purse, and holding an iPhone in London

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Get the Look

Rowan Leather Racer Jacket
Andrew Marc
Rowan Leather Racer Jacket

Cashmere Skirt
Enza Costa
Cashmere Skirt

Pinpoint-F
Jeffrey Campbell
Pinpoint-F Boots

Shop More Cow-Print Boots

Pinpoint Pointed Toe Knee High Western Boot
Jeffrey Campbell
Pinpoint Pointed Toe Knee High Western Boots

Nitro Brown Cow Print
STEVE MADDEN
Nitro Brown Cow Print Boots

Lauryn Boot in Cow
Brother Vellies
Lauryn Boots in Cow

Yolanda Cow Ankle Boots
Miista
Yolanda Cow Ankle Boots

Maryana Calf Hair Boots
Schutz
Maryana Calf Hair Boots

Cow print booties

Sam Edelman
Paige Ankle Boots

Raffaela Leather Bootie - 5 / Brown / Goat Suede
Schutz
Raffaela Leather Booties

Cow print knee high boots

Amina Muaddi
Marine Calf Hair Knee-High Boots

Explore More:
Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸