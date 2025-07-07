Spotted at Wimbledon: The Anti-Summer Shoe Trend You Don't Usually See in the Stands

Boots in the summer became a rising trend last year and have rightfully reclaimed their spot as the go-to cool yet unexpected shoes of the season. Lately, I've seen people wearing them with everything from athletic shorts to skirts. Rather than open-toe shoes or flip-flops, fashion people have been opting to step out in boots during summer, even if it's sweltering. And now, there's a new, quirky boot trend that I just spotted at an unlikely place: one of the most popular tennis events of the year, Wimbledon . British model Leomie Anderson attended the lavish sporting event wearing cow-print boots. I’m 100% here for wearing a pair of fun and stylish printed boots to an event where attendees typically wear sandals and classic shoes such as slingback pumps.

This cow-print shoe trend may seem to have come out of nowhere, but just a reminder that the last few months have been cowboy-themed , with Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour to thank in part for that. We’re going from 2024’s leopard print to a new animal print in the food chain in 2025. It looks like cow-print boots are here to stay this summer, and I expect the trend will continue to rise as fall gets closer.

Keep scrolling if you’re looking for a new shoe trend to try for summer that's a change from the typical sandals.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

