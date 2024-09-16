Forget Black—Celebs and Fashion People Keep Coming Back to This Very Specific Autumn Heels Colour Trend
Sorry to my black heels, but your time as a pillar of my footwear collection is up. As September tumbles in and a flurry of events starts to saturate my calendar, I can't help but feel compelled to shake up my wardrobe with some fresh, event-ready buys. Inspired by the chicest looks of the new season, this autumn, I'm after a pair of burgundy heels to see me through in style.
I'm far from the only one to spot the outfit-elevating potential of a burgundy heel—some of my favourite celebrities have been incorporating the trend into their wardrobes already this season. Just this weekend, actor Elizabeth Olsen styled a sleek pointed-toe pair with a jet-black suit to an event in L.A. With a particularly stylish pair of sisters on hand for styling advice, it was no surprise that the youngest Olsen was one of the first to adopt the fresh autumn trend.
Styling a similarly elegant, fuss-free ensemble, Sofia Richie Grainge was also spotted out this week in the emerging shoe trend. Pairing her merlot-hued shoes with a tartan blouse and black high-waisted trousers, Richie's autumn outfit was simple yet sophisticated—and so easy to replicate at home.
Whilst the trend feels entirely fresh for autumn 2024, whispers of its emergence have been around for months. Emerging on the runways in both A/W 24 and S/S 25 collections, the chic shoe was used to add depth to outfits in subtle yet impactful ways.
Rich, decadent and supremely sophisticated, this expensive-looking shoe trend is set to transcend celebrity style circles this season. Styling well with an autumnal palette of blacks, browns and greys, this emerging colour trend also styles well with other jewel tones such as sapphire and emerald, as well as brighter shades including pink and peach.
Having permeated the wardrobes of those I look to for styling inspiration, a pair of burgundy heels is officially on my autumn/winter wish list. If they've made their way onto your list too, read on to discover my edit of the best pairs to shop right now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BURGUNDY HEELS:
The small kitten heel gives these a polished edge.
Style with tights and a skirt or wear with baggy jeans.
These glossy slingbacks are super chic.
The gathered detailing makes these look more expensive than they are.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
