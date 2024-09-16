Forget Black—Celebs and Fashion People Keep Coming Back to This Very Specific Autumn Heels Colour Trend

Sorry to my black heels, but your time as a pillar of my footwear collection is up. As September tumbles in and a flurry of events starts to saturate my calendar, I can't help but feel compelled to shake up my wardrobe with some fresh, event-ready buys. Inspired by the chicest looks of the new season, this autumn, I'm after a pair of burgundy heels to see me through in style.

Elizabeth Olsen wears burgundy heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm far from the only one to spot the outfit-elevating potential of a burgundy heel—some of my favourite celebrities have been incorporating the trend into their wardrobes already this season. Just this weekend, actor Elizabeth Olsen styled a sleek pointed-toe pair with a jet-black suit to an event in L.A. With a particularly stylish pair of sisters on hand for styling advice, it was no surprise that the youngest Olsen was one of the first to adopt the fresh autumn trend.

Sofia Richie wears burgundy heels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Styling a similarly elegant, fuss-free ensemble, Sofia Richie Grainge was also spotted out this week in the emerging shoe trend. Pairing her merlot-hued shoes with a tartan blouse and black high-waisted trousers, Richie's autumn outfit was simple yet sophisticated—and so easy to replicate at home.

Model wears burgundy heels.

Model wears burgundy heels on the 16 Arlington A/W 24 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / 16Arlington)

Whilst the trend feels entirely fresh for autumn 2024, whispers of its emergence have been around for months. Emerging on the runways in both A/W 24 and S/S 25 collections, the chic shoe was used to add depth to outfits in subtle yet impactful ways.

Model wears burgundy heels.

Model wears burgundy heels on the Tory Burch S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Tory Burch)

Rich, decadent and supremely sophisticated, this expensive-looking shoe trend is set to transcend celebrity style circles this season. Styling well with an autumnal palette of blacks, browns and greys, this emerging colour trend also styles well with other jewel tones such as sapphire and emerald, as well as brighter shades including pink and peach.

Alexa Chung wears burgundy heels.

Alexa Chung wore burgundy heels to Gucci's A/W 24 runway show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having permeated the wardrobes of those I look to for styling inspiration, a pair of burgundy heels is officially on my autumn/winter wish list. If they've made their way onto your list too, read on to discover my edit of the best pairs to shop right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BURGUNDY HEELS:

Buckled Slingback Shoes
Zara
Buckled Slingback Shoes

The small kitten heel gives these a polished edge.

Natasha Pump
Reformation
Natasha Pump

These also come in black and white.

Heeled Shoes With a Faux Patent Finish
Zara
Heeled Shoes With a Faux Patent Finish

These stilettos aren't for the fainthearted.

Cocodrile Kitten Shoe
Mango
Crocodile Kitten Shoe

Style with tights and a skirt or wear with baggy jeans.

Amita 45
Jimmy Choo
Amita 45

These glossy slingbacks are super chic.

Gathered High-Heel Shoes
Stradivarius
Gathered High-Heel Shoes

The gathered detailing makes these look more expensive than they are.

55 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Miu Miu
55 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

These are a favourite within celebrity crowds.

Aurora 70 - Bordeaux Patent Leather Mules
Malone Souliers
Bordeaux Patent Leather Mules

These also come in a light cream shade.

