The $100 Sold-Out It Sneakers Celebs Are Obsessed With Are Finally Back in Stock
Just like everyone else, I love a buzzy It sneaker—especially when they're affordable. But I don't love when I can't get my hands on them or succumb to spending more on the resale market. But if you've been patiently waiting for the return of a certain sneaker that celebrities have worn constantly this year, I have good news for you: They've been restocked (for now at least).
The sneakers I'm referring to are Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers, the retro suede style that first made its debut over 25 years ago. The latest to wear the sneakers is Emily Ratajkowski, who wore the black pair with a burgundy leather jacket, baseball cap, and trousers this week in NYC. But it was just the most recent of the many times she's worn them (in every color) in recent months. Other celeb fans are Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, and Dua Lipa.
Needless to say, it's no surprise the Puma Speedcats have been out of stock everywhere for months, but I just discovered that they're available again, and in black, red, and the new powder pink hue (which I'm sure will be a hot commodity in 2025).
With that, keep scrolling to see how celebs are styling the sneakers and shop them before they're gone again.
On Emily Ratajkowski: Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers ($100)
Other Celeb Speedcat Wearers
WHO: Rihanna
WHO: Jennifer Lawrence
WHO: Dua Lipa
Shop Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
