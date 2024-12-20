The $100 Sold-Out It Sneakers Celebs Are Obsessed With Are Finally Back in Stock

Just like everyone else, I love a buzzy It sneaker—especially when they're affordable. But I don't love when I can't get my hands on them or succumb to spending more on the resale market. But if you've been patiently waiting for the return of a certain sneaker that celebrities have worn constantly this year, I have good news for you: They've been restocked (for now at least).

The sneakers I'm referring to are Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers, the retro suede style that first made its debut over 25 years ago. The latest to wear the sneakers is Emily Ratajkowski, who wore the black pair with a burgundy leather jacket, baseball cap, and trousers this week in NYC. But it was just the most recent of the many times she's worn them (in every color) in recent months. Other celeb fans are Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, and Dua Lipa.

Needless to say, it's no surprise the Puma Speedcats have been out of stock everywhere for months, but I just discovered that they're available again, and in black, red, and the new powder pink hue (which I'm sure will be a hot commodity in 2025).

With that, keep scrolling to see how celebs are styling the sneakers and shop them before they're gone again.

On Emily Ratajkowski: Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers ($100)

Other Celeb Speedcat Wearers

WHO: Rihanna

WHO: Jennifer Lawrence

WHO: Dua Lipa

