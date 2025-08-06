5 Chic Summer 2025 Trends for Over 50s That Have Caught My Eye
Elegance can be learned, and these mature fashion icons are leading the way. If you're in need of a wardrobe refresh, look to these five chic summer 2025 fashion trends I've seen stylish women in their 50s and beyond wearing.
To age is a privilege—as a fashion writer, if there’s one thing I’ve learned from speaking to chic older women for a living, it’s that there is a very clear benefit to getting older.
Fashionably speaking, this translates to the fact that style has no age limits. As I’ve been told—and as I'm ultimately experiencing myself as I get older—maturing gives you the ability to hone in your tastes and craft a well-loved capsule wardrobe that you’ve curated over time.
In saying that, there’s always room for new additions, like the stylish 2025 summer trends that feel particularly worthy of those over 50. This season, there’s been no shortage of sophisticated innovations on the fashion front, including simple but elevated dressing techniques like wearing scarves as belts and our collective prioritisation of anything-but-basic staples such as tank tops and white T-shirts.
However, as is usually the case with any viral moment, some of these modes can lean a little juvenile. There’s nothing wrong with looking and feeling youthful, of course. Though, as we pass that half-century mark, we want the pieces we wear to reflect the stage we’re in and not give off the appearance that we’re chasing adolescence.
Style Notes: 60-year-old fashion content creator Grece Ghanem showcases some of the key summer 2025 fashion trends for over 50s in this balmy look, including peep-toe shoes and pastel colour blocking.
So while women over 50 might skip out on decorating their designer bags with Labubus in favour of something more refined (to be fair, I'm also swerving this), there’s still a whole world of new trends to try. Who better to prove that than elegant quinquagenarian and sexagenarian celebrities like Pamela Anderson, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston?
Whether embarking on a press tour or just showcasing their street style, these stars’ on and off-duty looks are an indispensable resource to mine for summer trends for over 50s. Whether you’re nearing this age or, like me, simply turning to these worldly women for style inspiration, keep scrolling below to see the 5 2025 summer trends for over 50s, as co-signed by A-listers.
5 Chic Summer 2025 Fashion Trends for Over 50s
1. Pastel Colour Blocking
Style Notes: Anything can fall victim to the viciousness of the trend cycle, but colours are one element that's remained fairly stable among a volatile industry. Still, certain shades are more popular than others, and for the summer of 2025, there's no clearer example of this than pastels. From the butter yellow gowns seen at Chloé to the powder pinks that dominated the red carpet at the 2025 Oscars, brighter tones have certainly usurped the primary colours, like tomato red, we've seen excel previously.
This season, style insiders are leaning into these lighter hues more intensely by colour blocking to achieve a stylish look. Pamela Anderson demonstrated how effortless this look was while in New York promoting her new film, The Naked Gun, while Julia Roberts opted for a chic monochromatic Gucci suit while attending the premiere of 2023's Leave The World Behind.
Toteme
Gathered Top
Scandi brands are known for their fluid shapes and minimal lens, making them a reliable layering staple.
COS
Wrap Midi Shirt Dress
A simple summer dress is a great way to test the waters of this trend without investing in multiple pieces.
Satin, low heel and a pointed-toe? These heels tick every box.
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Wool and Silk-Blend Blazer
A blue blazer is a great way to inject colour into your wardrobe without going outside of your comfort zone. Pair with blue jeans and suede shoes for a polished yet casual feel.
2. Metallic Accents
Style Notes: Summer isn't really the time for experimenting with layering—save for maybe throwing on two tank tops to elevate a simple jeans and sandal outfit. When opting for breezy elegance, metallic shades do so much to enhance more casual attire. Not only can gold, silver and bronze tones make your outfit look more expensive, they also bring an air of opulence and glamour that ensures what you're wearing comes across as more considered and intentional. Be it a pair of gold heels, like the ones Julianne Moore wears above, or a glint of lustre à la Tracee Ellis Ross's gold earrings below, it's safe to presume that the cornerstone of this trend is already in your possession.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Small Drop Earrings in Yellow Gold
Bottega Veneta's studded drop earrings are truly a modern jewellery icon.
JIL SANDER
Metallic Leather Sandals
Jil Sander's footwear game is not only underrated but also quite unparalleled. Invest in these and expect compliments to arrive in droves.
COS
Sculpted Brushed Cuff
Inspired by Tiffany's Bone Cuff, this bracelet looks great on its own or even worn over a long sleeve.
Anthropologie
Vicenza Bow Mary Jane Flats
From Elsa Hosk to Jennifer Lopez, gold flats are proving to be an unsung shoe colour choice.
Style Notes: If Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton—perennial style icons and cast of The First Wives Club—taught us anything, it's that white suiting will always be chic. To bring the look into 2025, skip the tailored pencil skirt and pearl necklaces for just the bare essentials by investing in a white blazer. You will have to be careful not to spill anything on yourself, but the colour does work quite hard to make you look poised and prim, irrespective of whether you style it more formally like Naomi Campbell has for Chanel's spring/summer 2025 show or dressed down similar to Halle Berry below.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bea Single-Breasted Stretch-Woven Blazer
Ask any fashion person and they'll tell you The Frankie Shop's blazers are second to none.
H&M
Interlock Blazer
This waisted blazer is both collarless and comes without a lapel for a more clean-cut look.
Nobodys Child
White Tailored Virgo Bridal Blazer
Buy now and wear forever.
MANGO
Double-Breasted Suit Jacket
A slight off-white colour like this one can help make your outfit appear more lived-in.
DESTREE
Amoako Cropped Faille Jacket
4. Elegant Florals
Style Notes: Florals for summer? Groundbreaking. Spring may be the season where botanical prints thrive, but who's to say they should be packed away once warm weather arrives? Sure, there are other prints like polka dots and gingham that vie for our attention amid hot days, but these can feel slightly ditsy and childish if not done right. Floral prints never suffer this issue. Whether fashioned into a slinky slip dresssimilar to Jennifer Aniston's Reformation number, or a slightly more preppy in the manner of Viola Davis's Gucci mini below, there's a floral print dress to suit every occasion.
Reformation
Aiko Dress
Aniston's own piece is sadly sold out, so we're opting for this near-identical replica.
The cape sleeve brings a theatrical element to your look that will certainly have heads turning.
RIXO
Carey Lace-Trimmed Embroidered Satin Midi Dress
So darling.
GANNI
Open-Back Floral-Print Satin Maxi Dress
I may be in my late 20s, but I can easily see myself wearing this Ganni dress for the next few decades.
ZARA
Floral Print Halter Midi Dress
The high street is actually such a resource for chic finds that suit over 50s tastes. This Zara buy is one example.
5. Peep-Toe Heels
Style Notes: Even the most stringent fashion authorities agree—toes are back in a big way. The idea of exposing one of the most well-concealed parts of our anatomy might send a shiver down your spine. However, there is a way to try this trend without looking slightly cheap. Gen Zmight put their own spin on it in with orthopaedic toe shoes or the peep-toe Christian Louboutins TikToker-turned-pop-star Addison Rae can't stop wearing, but as Angelina Jolie and Kate Moss prove below, the best way to do this trend is with a very demure slit. The smaller the opening, the better, and there are so many options from Khaite and Tory Burch to choose from.
