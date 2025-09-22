Spotted at JFK Airport: The Anti-Trend Sneakers Olivia Wilde Swears By For Long-Haul Flights

Everyone who's ever sat for 12 hours on an airplane knows that comfort is key for long-haul flights; then again, so is looking chic, especially if you're a celebrity who frequently gets photographed in the arrivals section at the airport. That is why I always trust A-listers most when it comes to travel outfits. They do it so often and always look fresh and put-together when they touch down. So, when I spotted photos of Olivia Wilde arriving at JFK Airport in New York over the weekend, I instantly started breaking down her look. Drawstring pants: Check! Hoodie: Check! Bomber jacket: Check! Sneakers? You bet, and the pair on her feet, Adidas's cult-favorite Sambas, are tried-and-true for airports.
Sambas are famously both comfortable and stylish, making them a perfect choice for travel. Not only are they great for in-flight experiences because of the way they hug your feet, but their versatile and elevated design also makes them extremely easy to style during trips. The actress and director opted for a classic color combination—black with white stripes—which is a great choice if you want the option to wear your Sambas with multiple outfits, from casual airport looks to days spent exploring your destination. They don't cause blisters, and you're bound to hear compliments when you're wearing them.
In the off chance that you're more adventurous with your sneaker choices, you're in luck. Not only do Sambas come in all sorts of colors and patterns—including a new cow-print version—but Adidas also has tons of other, cool sneaker styles to choose from, including the Tokyo, Taekwondo, and Gazelle. All of these silhouettes are low-profile enough to be great for travel, while still being comfortable and on-trend.
