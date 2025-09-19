Cooler Than Leggings—Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing This Casual Outfit Combo This Fall

If you’re ready to retire your leggings this season, there’s one casual outfit formula already bubbling up among the fashion crowd that feels infinitely cooler. Enter black capri pants paired with a sporty parachute jacket. The combo has that nonchalant, slightly utilitarian vibe that manages to be both low-effort and strikingly directional—exactly the type of thing you’ll see editors and tastemakers slipping into as the weather shifts. Think of it as the polished, forward answer to the athleisure fatigue we’ve all been feeling.
What makes this duo work so well is the contrast in silhouettes. The slim, cropped fit of black capris anchors the look and gives it a sharp base, while the billowy, cinched parachute jacket balances things out with volume and ease. Together, they read as intentional and styled rather than overly casual. Add a sleek pair of flats or kitten heels, and you instantly transform what could be a simple errand-day outfit into something that feels runway adjacent.
Beyond aesthetics, the pairing is practical for fall layering. A parachute jacket is lightweight enough for those early transitional weeks but roomy enough to accommodate chunky knits when temperatures drop. Black capri pants, on the other hand, hit that sweet spot between trousers and leggings—they’re polished but comfortable, tailored but versatile. Worn together, the two pieces strike the perfect chord for a season when we all want to look effortless but undeniably chic.
For fall 2025, expect this to become a uniform among those with great taste. It’s easy to style, endlessly adaptable, and—most importantly—feels refreshing against the sea of leggings and oversize hoodies. Whether you’re running to a coffee meeting, heading to a happy hour, or simply taking a long city walk, black capris and a parachute jacket are poised to be the “cooler than leggings” answer you’ll see everywhere.
See the outfit inspiration you need to re-create the look below and shop the essentials along the way.
Get the look: Parachute jacket + Plaid button-down shirt + Black capris
ZARA
100% Linen Bomber Jacket Zw Collection
SKIMS
Smooth Lounge Pajama Capris
COS
Checked Flannel Shirt
Get the look: Parachute jacket + Black capris + Sleek black bag
Acne Studios
Odill Nylon Bomber Jacket
ELOQUII
Capri Leggings
Coach
Glazed Leather Empire Carryall Bag 34
Get the look: Parachute jacket + Black capris + Oversize sunglasses
Toteme
Organic Cotton-Blend Stand-Collar Jacket
Lna
Capri Leggings
Illesteva
Colorado Sunglasses
Get the look: Parachute jacket + Black capris + White flats
Lovers and Friends
Rhode Jacket
SNDYS X Revolve
Capri Pants
Dolce Vita
Raeven Mary Jane Flats
Get the look: Parachute jacket + Black capris + Mini handbag
ZARA
Zw Collection Fluid Bomber Jacket
DELFI
Sean Capris
Reformation
Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag
Get the look: Parachute jacket + Lace top + Black capris
Magda Butrym
Wool-Blend Bomber Jacket
EDIKTED
Sarafina Capri Pants
GUIZIO
Blair Top
Get the look: Parachute jacket + Black capris + Red mules
Offline by Aerie
Hiker Jacket
Lioness
Ponte Capris
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Albie 65 Mules
Get the look: Parachute jacket + Striped button-down shirt + Black capris
Old Navy
SleekTech Oversized Cinched-Waist Jacket
Only Hearts
Crop Leggings
ZARA
Flowy Striped Shirt
Get the look: Parachute jacket + Black capris + Pointed-toe slingback heels