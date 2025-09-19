It's Starting to Look Like This Skirt Trend Will Upend Leather in Fall 2025

It's officially fall in three days, "and when the leaves start to turn, we know it's time…" to dust off all our suede pieces. We're expecting to see suede everywhere, from slouchy shoulder bags and retro-inspired sneakers to long coats. A fresh silhouette is also expected to dominate and even upend leather skirts: suede pencil skirts. This expensive-looking style is already gaining attention from editors, content creators, and celebrities like Margot Robbie.
For one of Robbie's A Big Bold Beautiful Journey press tour looks in NYC this week, the actress opted for a leather strapless top paired with a coordinating suede pencil skirt from Christopher Esber's resort 26 collection. She completed the outfit with Khaite's brown Loulou strappy sandals.
As mentioned, it's not just Robbie—fashion insiders have been donning suede pencil skirts, especially during New York Fashion Week. For instance, Who What Wear's senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca paired a tan knee-length style with a plaid shirt, leather belt, and open-toe heeled mules for COS's show. Beauty influencer Meredith Duxbury also wore a suede pencil skirt, a floor-length one paired with a navy leather bomber jacket, closed-toe slingback heels, and a red pencil clutch for Khaite's runway show. These different outfits show how versatile the trend is and how much staying power it has. That's why everyone who loves cool, sophisticated style should invest in one now before all the good ones are gone. With that said, keep scrolling to shop the best suede skirts from brands like Madewell and St. Agni, and see how the style set is wearing them.
How Fashion People Are Styling Suede Pencil Skirts
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.