My 58-Year-Old Mum and I Went to Zara, H&M and COS—We Both Loved These 15 Expensive-Looking Pieces

My mum is the chicest person I know, so I felt it was only right that, when I considered what new-in pieces to invest in this season, I go to her first. Scroll on for the chic high-street pieces my 58-year-old mum and I both approve of from Zara, H&M, COS and more.
Anyone who knows me will know that my mum and I are two peas in a pod. Sure, most people are close with their parents, but honestly, my mum is my best friend and closest confidante, not to mention the chicest person I know, and so, it makes sense then that she’s also my go-to when it comes to advice on, well, everything—but especially what to buy. So much so that my soon-to-be husband once admitted he took my mum with him to choose my engagement ring, because he knew that if she approved, I would too. Plus, she was a fashion buyer for over 25 years, so trust me when I say she really knows her stuff.
Our shared love of (and careers in) fashion is one of the things that connects us most. While our styles aren’t exactly the same—she’s a little more daring, would you believe, while I’m a little more reserved—we meet in the middle when it comes to those elevated basics and expensive-looking staples that never go out of style. So, on a recent evening on the sofa, we decided to put our brains together and scroll through all our favourite high-street brands. The mission? To find polished, premium-looking pieces that work for both of us, despite the 30-year age gap.
Spoiler: It was a resounding success. From chic dresses to standout accessories, we found plenty of pieces that look far more expensive than they are. So, whether you’re 28 or 58, these are the items that make any wardrobe feel instantly elevated. Scroll on to see what my 58-year-old mum and I loved and ordered on the spot!
See the Expensive-Looking High-Street Buys My 58-Year-Old Mum and I Both Love:
1. Zara
Zw Collection Lace Camisole Top
My mum ordered this top before we even sat down to do this edit!
Zw Collection Embroidered Romantic Blouse
We both love a broderie blouse and this one made it into our basket thanks to the pretty sleeves and tie-up back.
100% Linen Dress Zw Collection
Simply stunning and perfect for upcoming holidays!
Split Suede Toe Post Buckle Sandals
If you told us these were 3 x the price tag, we'd believe you!
Zw Collection 100% Linen Palazzo Trousers
I'm a dress girl but my mum has really gotten me into linen sets this year. This chocolate brown one is a style we both would wear throughout the year.
2. COS
Suede-Collar Field Jacket
OK, it might not be time to bring out the jackets just yet, but we couldn't pass up the opportunity to shout about this fabulous jacket could we!
Wide-Leg Denim Trousers
An incredibly chic silhouette.
Leather Flip Flops
If we could wear flip-flops every day, we would.
Sheer Column Skirt
My mum and I are both loving the baby blue colour trend right now and are planning on taking it into the new season with this skirt and chunky cashmere knits.
Gallery Clutch Bag
Honestly, how is this not more expensive?!
3. H&M
Maxi Jersey Dress
I never thought I'd be into red, but there's something about this entire look that has me sold.
Broderie Anglaise Skirt
Wear with a tee, vest top or matching broderie blouse.
Ankle-Length Cotton Trousers
These are trousers my mum actually already owns and I steal every time I am home! They're incredibly comfortable and are perfect for wearing to walk the dog, to the pub or when running errands.
Linen-Blend Broderie Anglaise Blouse
The blouse I'd wear with the skirt above...
Linen-Blend Tunic Dress
We both agree: you can't go wrong with a LBD!
See Other High-Street Buys We Love:
Reformation
Fern Satin Short
My mum looks way better in shorts than I do and she's already worn this cute Reformation pair multiple times this year.
hush
Leather Weave Tote
This is the the does-it-all tote I've been searching for.
ARKET
Cotton Cardigan
To throw over our dresses and basic tanks.
Massimo Dutti
Strappy Linen Blend Mini Dress
How good would this look with a tan?
Per Una
Pure Cotton Square Neck Midaxi Dress
Another staple dress that will work hard in your wardrobe.
M&S Collection
Buckle Kitten Heel Sandals
I sent these to my mum last week as I thought they'd look so chic with dark-wash or white denim.
Le Papillon Vert
Sasha Large Size Traditional French Style Market Basket Bag
I got my love of basket bags from my mum. We probably have 15 between us now!
pullandbear
100% Linen Trousers
Another linen trouser my mum has got me on to.
ASOS DESIGN
Denim V Neck Shift Dress
You might not be able to tell from this pic, but this cute mini is actually a very pale buttermilk yellow shade.
ALIGNE
Rae Relaxed Scoop Neck Blazer
A navy blazer always looks elegant. I'd lean into the French feel with jeans, ballet flats and a striped tee.
Stradivarius
Long Poplin Dress
Neither of us could believe this dress was less than £30.
With Nothing Underneath
The Weekend: Seersucker, Pink and Berry Stripe
Why worry about what to wear when you can simply throw on a very chic set and be done with hit?
