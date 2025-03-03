We Were Right—The Oscars Just Confirmed This Pretty Colour Will Rule Spring

As the shining jewel in the award season’s crown, the annual Academy Awards warrants an experience like no other as the industry’s stars gather to fete the best and brightest in film. The dress code usually includes references to Old Hollywood (see: Elle Fanning’s custom Sarah Burton for Givenchy gown that references a 1952 design) or has the attendees wear metallic and gilded tones (like Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton) as they’re wearing the covetable gold statue itself.

However, not since Gwyenth Paltrow won Best Actress in 1999 wearing an iconic bubblegum pink Ralph Lauren dress have we seen the saccharine pale pink dominate the red carpet.

Indeed, even after the furore of Valentino’s magenta-style Pink PP prompted the oft neglected shade to come back into fashion’s favour—a movement that was subsequently backed up by the rise of #Barbiecore in 2023 after Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s blockbuster-defying film adaptation of the beloved doll—pink still feels as stylish and relevant as ever.

In fact, even after we dubbed powdered pink as the colour trend to watch in 2025, this paler hue feels like the saturated reset we needed to shake us out from our dark winter wardrobe and into a fresh, spring energy.

Leading the charge was none other than the Good Witch herself, Ariana Grande. The multi-hyphante earned her first-ever Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Glinda in the movie musical Wicked, with the actor firmly cementing herself as a movie star by method dressing as her character and enthusiastically devoting herself to exhibiting the hue on every stop of the press tour.

Here, on the step-and-repeat of Los Angeles’s historic Dolby Theatre, the fanfare culminated in a bespoke Schaiparelli Haute Couture gown. The design featured a satin bodice and ‘exposed’ nude coloured bra before protruding out into a sculpted and scalloped-hem petticoat.

The voluminous skirt fell into whispers of gauzy white tulle accented with 190,000 crystals. It was inspired by the third look in the house’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, however the piece was rendered with a sparkling finish as a nod to the bubble wand and crown worn in the feature.

Still, this "think pink" mentality proved, to borrow a phrase from Glinda’s own vocabulary, “popular” with everyone from A Complete Unknown’s Monica Barabaro to Gladiator II’s Connie Nielsen wearing the colour du jour. Selena Gomez took the most high-octane approach to styling the shade in a custom Ralph Lauren gown covered in more than 16,000 drops of glass.

Musician Charlotte Lawrence put a more eccentric Gen-Z spin on the hue in a stunning Valentino gown designed by Alessandro Michelle. The piece featured a plunging neckline, satin bow belt and matching kitten clutch.

Yet, it was newly-minted Academy Award-winner Mikey Madison who cemented pink as a good luck colour. (Yes, Gwyneth, you were correct all those years ago!) The 25-year-old Californian native swapped the hair tinsel and acrylic nails of her character, Anora, for a strapless and two-toned Dior gown and Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

Pink fatigue is yet to set in, and it’s gotten a co-sign from designers across the spring/summer 2025 season as Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn and Prada all featured the hue in their collections. As they’ve proven, pink is far from exclusive to the Academy Award red carpet, but the blush shade does have an air of sophistication and elegance about it despite being once associated with newborn girls and gaudy attempts at romance. Ahead, our top pink selects adding a touch of Oscar's style to your wardrobe.

