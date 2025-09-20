For the First Time, Well, Ever, Jeans With a T-Shirt Isn't Our Fall Uniform—This *Is*

Whereas summer is all about being carefree with your outfits and dressing based on your mood (and the weather, of course), fall, at least in my eyes, is far more uniform-friendly. As the days get darker, you want to be able to grab for pieces you know work together, no matter what. Usually, that means relying on some variation of jeans and a T-shirt. But, according to Hailey Bieber, there's a new uniform taking precedent this fall. Sorry, denim, but your spot at the top of fall's fashion food chain is currently occupied by black tailored pants, and when they're combined with boatneck tees and kitten heels, the fall 2025 uniform takes shape.
The Rhode founder was spotted wearing the timeless outfit—comprised of slightly cropped cigarette pants, a white boatneck tee with three-quarter sleeves, and strappy kitten-heel sandals—at Sushi Park, where she celebrated her new Rhode billboard on Sunset Boulevard alongside Kendall and Kylie Jenner. She finished off the look with a pair of opticals and a Jil Sander Goji shoulder bag in black.
Celebrities like Bieber—including Laura Harrier, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and more—have all seemingly made the switch from relying only on denim to wearing black pants and trousers, often styled with a kitten heel (like a ballet pump), and a casual, but elevated T-shirt. When early fall turns to late fall, expect oversized wool, tailored coats to come into play, as well as leather bombers, trenches, and more. Cashmere sweaters will be seen tossed over shoulders or worn on top of said boatneck tees.
What's great about this uniform is how simple, yet high-end, it is. Unlike jeans, you can always wear black trousers in a nice restaurant or on a slightly more formal occasion. Even when paired with a T-shirt, it looks sophisticated and put-together. The shoe options are also endless, with kitten-heel sandals being a great option right now, and a mule with a similar heel height coming into play later on this fall.
