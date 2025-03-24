I'm a Fashion Editor Who Has Never Shopped at Reformation—These Items Made Me a Convert

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring well and truly in the air, we seized the opportunity to try on the best new-in pieces from some of our favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe that the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL first and read candid reviews about fit, style and quality, so we hope our try-ons will lead you to your most successful purchases of the year.

I tend to think that the changing room is where all style hopes and dreams go to die. Under harsh downlights and amongst the cacophony of loud pop hits, it’s not usually the most welcoming environment to fall in love with a new item. Despite this, I’ve always been a firm believer in the power of trying before buying. This is, in part, due to some questionable Depop purchases and the fact that there's no universal size marker. Still, withstanding the stuffy temperatures and awkwardness of undressing in public, I’ll always opt for testing a piece in person when I can.

At Who What Wear UK, we take our shopping recommendations very seriously. As part of my job description, I have to trial new drops before they launch and review the latest cult buys. It's a hard job, but someone has to do it. This has proven extra advantageous as someone new to London, with so many stores and brands I’ve never shopped at before. Reformation was one such brand. I was obviously aware of its marketing campaigns, sustainable messaging and reputation for being the go-to wedding guest dress brand, but I had never had a tactile experience.

Walking into Reformation’s Covent Garden store, I was instantly struck by the rainbow of colours and textures of the new-season stock: liquorice allsorts-coloured striped, knitted polos, gingham miniskirts reminiscent of picnic blankets and breezy satin trousers inviting you to shed winter layers. Indeed, spring had sprung in store. The boutique itself was meticulously merchandised and featured highly curated arrangements of jeans and tailored separates like the beloved Mason Pant. After moving through the floor with the fury of a woman on a mission, I took solace in the tranquil changing room as I tried on a selection of pieces to build my ultimate spring capsule wardrobe.

Curious to know what I took home and if Reformation is worth the hype? Scroll on for my dream seasonal edit and honest thoughts on the styles.

See My Favourite Pieces From My Reformation Spring 2025 Try-On

1. Halterneck Top + Studded Jeans + Ballet Flats

My Review: Ever since Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2023 collection, polka dots have had me in a chokehold. I’m a proud owner of Réalisation Par’s spotty Sadie dress, but I find it slightly too formal to wear day-to-day. So, when I spotted (pun intended) this Nila halterneck top, I knew it would fill the gap in my wardrobe for an elevated printed top I could style up or down. Crucially, it has white polka dots on a black base, which I find slightly sleeker and more suited to eveningwear, so it can be worn casually whilst still appearing sophisticated.

It has a wrap-tie finish, which helped cinch my waist and create some structure in the georgette fabric when I knotted it into a bow under the back cutout. As someone with a large breast size, I did find the neckline on the size 8 I tried on slightly too low cut for my preference. But I hitched it for the sake of the try-on and felt that, with a bit of alteration, I’d have no issue wearing this exact outfit to work, after-work drinks and on the weekend.

Knowing that studded bags are emerging as one of the biggest spring accessory trends, I thought I'd try Reformation’s best-selling Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans in the Chesapeake Stud style. They were one of the most comfortable pairs of jeans I've tried on. I’m wearing a size 27 waist here, which is equivelant to a size UK 10 in bottoms, but I did feel they were more of a true mid-rise rather than a high-rise, as they sat comfortably at my belly button. I have a shorter torso compared to the length of my legs, and the jeans puddled on the floor a bit. On-site, they're always styled with heels, so I think if I were wearing shoes that gave me an extra inch, they would be an accurate straight-leg shape.

I finished the look off with the black Bethany Ballet Flats. These popular flats are a Mary Jane style with a strap accent and buckle fixture. The round-toe shape is very sweet and delicately elegant, which gives a nice contrast to the toughness of the leather. After prancing around the store in this outfit like a giddy fool in love, I can easily say that this is my dream spring look. I want to wear it to a garden party, to the office, to a candlelit dinner and even to get the food shopping, given how confident I felt in it.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Nila Top in Selene £148 SHOP NOW Made from a lightweight georgette fabric and designed with a low open back.

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans in Chesapeake Studded £228 SHOP NOW The non-stretch denim makes these feel like your favourite pair of vintage jeans.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat in Black £268 SHOP NOW These come in nine different colourways and finishes, including metallic silver and black mesh.

Reformation Small Vittoria Tote in Black Leather £398 SHOP NOW The magnetic closure on this tote isn't the most secure, but it fits snugly under your shoulder and is just the right shape to hold all your essentials.

2. Bandeau Top + Silk Trousers + Satin Heels

My Review: Whilst I originally styled this look with the bustier-inspired Melanie Top, I was encouraged to try on the cult-favourite Aradia style instead, and was surprisingly delighted by how it looked. This is a deceptively simple outfit: dreamy satin trousers, a kitten-heel mule in a similar fabric, a contrasting bag and a "going out top". Still, there’s something about each item that makes this combination click.

We all know that cream and brown satin trousers are having a moment, but after reading our very own 2025 spring colour report, I had the urge to try these trousers in this gorgeous olive-green shade. The shade name is Pine Tree, but IRL, the tone is more of a dirty-martini olive and less forest green, and it acts as an unexpected neutral base that could easily be paired with cashmere sweaters, waisted cardigans or a boxy white T-shirt for a more casual look. I know these trousers, which I wore in a size 8, are well-adored, but I’m not sure I’m convinced yet, because I felt the fabric clumsily clung to my thighs in places I didn’t find flattering. There are more shades and styles in store though, so perhaps it's just a case of giving a slightly different pair a go.

I discovered that swapping out a basic top for something a little more intricate—like this buckle-detail strapless bandeau in a size 8—is a very easy way of taking the look from loungewear territory into something more premium. Thankfully, Reformation is well-versed in designing these types of pretty tops, so if this style isn’t your cup of tea, you’re bound to find one that piques your interest and suits your style.

As for the shoes? If you like a bit of toe cleavage, this style will become your go-to casual-luxe footwear style. I found the point just a smidge too long and the toe box too short to suit the proportions of my feet though, so whilst I wouldn’t walk home in them, I do agree that they’re a very elegant shape and well-made.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Aradia Top in Black £168 SHOP NOW The heavyweight crepe fabric is extremely durable and nicely contouring on the body.

Reformation Olina Silk Pant in Pine Tree £198 SHOP NOW There's such a wide range of sizes available in this style, from petite to extended.

Reformation Daniela Kitten Mule in Pickle Satin £298 SHOP NOW The perfect day-to-night shoe.

Reformation Naomi Mini Tote in Leopard Haircalf £298 SHOP NOW The textural element of this bag elevates the leopard-print design.

3. Cashmere Jumper + Floral Dress + Strappy Heels

My Review: This has the hallmarks of a classic Reformation outfit: a gorgeous floral maxi dress, strappy white heeled sandals and a slouchy sweater. Now, after trying it on and with warm weather on the horizon, I can also call this a classic "me in spring" outfit. There were so many charming dresses to choose from, but I was drawn to this sweet ditsy violet print because it’s unlike anything else I already own. (Sure, I have simple slip dresses and a couple of floral minis, yet nothing with a scoop neck and a thigh-high slit!).

I really like how strong the material of this dress is. Compared to other crepe fabrics I’ve worn, this feels incredibly durable to the touch whilst still being butter-soft—a quality that’s a testament to the substantial lining. In saying that, I do wish the lining featured the same print at the very least, as when I walked around, I could glimpse the block white layer underneath in the mirror. I'm wearing a size 8 here, and it was as slim-cut as Reformation’s website claims it to be. It might be too body-conscious for some tastes—it clung to my waist and hips like glue—but when styled with the knit, I felt it drew the eye away from this tightness.

I had heard incredible things about Reformation’s knitwear and was thrilled when this piece lived up to my expectations. Made from a fine-gauge recycled cashmere blend, it has the perfect amount of slouch and structure whilst feeling ultra-fine (no clunky grandma knits here!). I threw on the Serenity Bare Sandal to finish and was impressed with how comfortable they were. I’ll attribute this to the high-quality cream-toned leather, even though I know they'd be a pain to keep clean and fresh-looking. I really liked the balance this outfit struck—it’s dressy but unfussy and would lend itself well to multiple occasions.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater in Sundried Tomato £168 SHOP NOW This shape is quite boxy, so size down for a true fit.

Reformation Vika Dress in Hanna £148 SHOP NOW This also comes in a dark chocolate-brown.

Reformation Serenity Bare Sandal in Almond Leather £248 SHOP NOW You needn't have another other heels in your collection.

Reformation Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag in Lipstick Leather £248 SHOP NOW The crescent shape reminds me of a designer style I love.

4. Suede Jacket + Knitted Top + Tailored Pants

My Review: I'm not being dramatic when I say I would give anything to live in this outfit, and after wearing it for a solid amount of time whilst I roamed around the store, I can easily say I’d wear this exact 'fit at least once a week. Let’s start with the basics. The foundation of this outfit is very simple and something we see models like Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber wearing whilst off-duty time and again—Reformation’s Dusk Knit Top and coveted Mason Pant.

The top is super substantial despite being made from such a fine fabric, and it felt sumptuous on the body with no traces of sheerness, even though I tried on the white Fior Di Latte shade. I love the higher boat-like neckline the top has with a classic tank silhouette; I felt it created a nice line across my shoulders and emphasised my collarbones, which peeked out ever so slightly at my shoulders.

Before I ventured into Reformation, I was prepped by everyone I spoke to about the super-desirable and "perfect" Mason Pant. As a sucker for a mid-rise tailored trouser with a mild pleat (specific, I know), I knew trying them on—which I did in a size 8–would be dangerous for my bank balance, and, suffice to say, I was proven right. They are on the pricier side, but I think for the smooth fabric and Cinderella-like fit, they're well worth it.

As for the suede accents? Just heaven. I was born and raised in Sydney, Australia, so I have a strong propensity to wear elevated flip-flops with trousers, so I couldn't resist this suede pair. If we’ve already welcomed suede loafers for winter and spring, why not give suede flip-flops a try for summer? Paired with this excellently shaped suede jacket, they look too good to pass up.

Shop the Look:

Reformation X Veda Leon Oversized Suede Blazer in Mole Suede £548 SHOP NOW Yes, it's pricey, but you'll wear this for years to come if you take care of it properly.

Reformation Dusk Knit Top in Fior Di Latte £58 SHOP NOW This top has a soft stretch, but it doesn't contort or warp out of shape.

Reformation Mason Pant in Black £178 SHOP NOW Take it from me: they're worth the hype.

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal in Espresso Suede £128 SHOP NOW Suede sandals are one of my favourite summer shoe style.