This Rich-Looking Shoe Colour Instantly Makes Plain White Summer Outfits So Elegant

Elsa Hosk understands the outfit-altering potential of a glossy gold shoe. Read on to discover the best pairs on the market right now.

Elsa Hosk stands inside against a white wall wearing a white strapless two-piece with gold woven flats from Alaia.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

Just today, upon sharing the following chic image of Elsa Hosk in one of our Slack channels, I came to realise there's a common thread that runs through the wardrobes of more of our editors than I realised. Just like Hosk, it appears that our team unanimously reaches for a glossy pair of golden shoes when looking to elevate a summery ensemble.

Deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger, was first to sing the praises of her go-to gold shoes, swiftly followed by our Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Almassi, who declared, “It’s what I default to when I’m not wearing tan or black and want to look a bit fancy”. And I’m with them. If I needed any further convincing, Hosk’s Alaia metallic Mary Janes—with their delicate perforations and luminous finish—have reminded me that they're one of the chicest shoes you can own.

Elsa Hosk stands inside against a white wall wearing a white strapless two-piece with gold woven flats from Alaia.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Breathing a fresh lease of life into her simple white outfit, Hosk’s gilded shoes added a touch of shine that felt effortless and impactful. Wearing well with casual linen, gold shoes inject a sense of polish and glamour without veering overdressed.

While it's a natural pairing for an all-white look, this shoe trend also styles well with straight-leg jeans and black tailored trousers during summer's milder days. Modern, wearable and just a little bit decadent, they're one of the most reliable items in our rotations at the moment.

Read on to discover our edit of the best gold shoes below.

SHOP GOLD SHOES:

Gold Ballet Flats in Laminated Fishnet
Alaia
Gold Ballet Flats in Laminated Fishnet

Shop the ballet flats Elsa Hosk loves.

MANGO, Strips Sandals - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Strips Sandals

Style with a white cotton skirt for an elegant ensemble that's just as comfortable as it is chic.

Gold Matilda Block Heel Shoe
Whistles
Gold Matilda Block Heel Shoe

This block-heel, closed-toe option is ideal for summer weddings.

Schuh, Lexie Woven Ballerina
Schuh
Lexie Woven Ballerina

These also come in black.

Kansiz
Ancient Greek Sandals
Kansiz Sandals

While I love these in the classic gold, they also come in five other shades.

Refined Square Toe Ballerina Flat
ME+EM
Refined Square Toe Ballerina Flat

I have a thing for square-toe flats—they just look so sharp.

Gold Leather Crossover Block Heels
Phase Eight
Gold Leather Crossover Block Heels

These will look great with jeans and white linen dresses alike.

Perforated Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
H&M
Perforated Mary Jane Ballet Pumps

Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Leather Strappy Sandals With Metallic Effect
Zara
Leather Strappy Sandals With Metallic Effect

Wear these with denim or style with a sleek slip dress.

Andie Heeled Leather Ballerinas
Hobbs
Andie Heeled Leather Ballerinas

Heeled ballet flats will make your looks feel a little bit French.

Stradivarius,

Stradivarius
Open-Weave Ballet Flats

The ballet flats trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸