This Rich-Looking Shoe Colour Instantly Makes Plain White Summer Outfits So Elegant
Elsa Hosk understands the outfit-altering potential of a glossy gold shoe. Read on to discover the best pairs on the market right now.
Just today, upon sharing the following chic image of Elsa Hosk in one of our Slack channels, I came to realise there's a common thread that runs through the wardrobes of more of our editors than I realised. Just like Hosk, it appears that our team unanimously reaches for a glossy pair of golden shoes when looking to elevate a summery ensemble.
Deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger, was first to sing the praises of her go-to gold shoes, swiftly followed by our Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Almassi, who declared, “It’s what I default to when I’m not wearing tan or black and want to look a bit fancy”. And I’m with them. If I needed any further convincing, Hosk’s Alaia metallic Mary Janes—with their delicate perforations and luminous finish—have reminded me that they're one of the chicest shoes you can own.
Breathing a fresh lease of life into her simple white outfit, Hosk’s gilded shoes added a touch of shine that felt effortless and impactful. Wearing well with casual linen, gold shoes inject a sense of polish and glamour without veering overdressed.
While it's a natural pairing for an all-white look, this shoe trend also styles well with straight-leg jeans and black tailored trousers during summer's milder days. Modern, wearable and just a little bit decadent, they're one of the most reliable items in our rotations at the moment.
Read on to discover our edit of the best gold shoes below.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
