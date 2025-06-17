This Rich-Looking Shoe Colour Instantly Makes Plain White Summer Outfits So Elegant

Just today, upon sharing the following chic image of Elsa Hosk in one of our Slack channels, I came to realise there's a common thread that runs through the wardrobes of more of our editors than I realised. Just like Hosk, it appears that our team unanimously reaches for a glossy pair of golden shoes when looking to elevate a summery ensemble.

Deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger, was first to sing the praises of her go-to gold shoes, swiftly followed by our Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Almassi, who declared, “It’s what I default to when I’m not wearing tan or black and want to look a bit fancy”. And I’m with them. If I needed any further convincing, Hosk’s Alaia metallic Mary Janes—with their delicate perforations and luminous finish—have reminded me that they're one of the chicest shoes you can own.

Breathing a fresh lease of life into her simple white outfit, Hosk’s gilded shoes added a touch of shine that felt effortless and impactful. Wearing well with casual linen, gold shoes inject a sense of polish and glamour without veering overdressed.

While it's a natural pairing for an all-white look, this shoe trend also styles well with straight-leg jeans and black tailored trousers during summer's milder days. Modern, wearable and just a little bit decadent, they're one of the most reliable items in our rotations at the moment.

Read on to discover our edit of the best gold shoes below.

SHOP GOLD SHOES: