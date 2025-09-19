The Trick NYC Fashion People Are Using to Make "Boring" Jeans-and-Tee Outfits Look Chic This Fall

With fall's arrival on the horizon, it's time to start thinking about how we're going to transition our summer outfits into the next season. Usually, that means adding a blazer or bomber jacket to our trusty jeans-and-tee ensembles, but for fall 2025, a new topper trend is proving to be a worthy competitor in the outerwear space. In fact, Jennifer Lawrence just wore it for dinner out in New York City, only spurring on the somewhat controversial piece. What is it? A fur shawl. And while fur shawls might not be the most expected addition to the classic jeans and a T-shirt outfit we know and love, after seeing how Lawrence wore it, I'm ready to ditch convention and give the chic trio a chance.
Specifically, Lawrence chose a short, black fur shawl, which she wore on top of a black, fitted The Row T-shirt with wide-leg drawstring jeans by La Ligne (styled more casually earlier in the day with Adidas Superstars and a vintage Fendi bag). For dinner, she grabbed her trusty $33,000 The Row Lady Bag (also often carried by Ashley Olsen) and changed into flat, toe-loop sandals. Voila! The perfect, non-boring jeans-and-tee outfit was born.
Since we're already well aware that Lawrence is one of New York's most influential dressers, it's no question that fur shawls will soon be everywhere, from the East Village to the Upper West Side. She simply has that much sway. Plus, given how many fur shawls we spotted on the F/W 25 runways last season—at Miu Miu, Khaite, Prada, Madga Butrym, and more—the trend is sure to get even bigger in due time, stretching past New York's five boroughs and into every fashion city.
