J.Crew’s New Fall Leather Jackets Are Already Celeb-Approved—Just Ask Chloe Fineman

Just the other week, J.Crew kicked off NYFW with a takeover of the iconic 190 Bowery building. The brand transformed the space into a living J.Crew catalogue guests could walk through, as if the preppy pages had come to life in the form of a home. There was a bed covered in a quilt made entirely of cashmere and a coach wrapped in J.Crew's signature stripes from its button-downs. Photos from old catalogues and fabric samples hung on the walls. Everywhere you looked there was piles of J.Crew clothing, serving as a reminder of what a dream closet would look like.
SNL actress and J.Crew enthusiast, Chloe Fineman, was one of the first actresses to experience the space. We caught up with her below about what she loves most about the brand and what pieces she's wearing for fall.
Do you remember your introduction to J.Crew or the first J.Crew piece you owned? What was it?
Chloe Fineman: Probably my mom’s barn jacket that I would steal from her! That or these perfect capri pants which is me revealing my intro to J.Crew as a shopper in the early 2000s.
Why do you feel drawn to J.Crew as a brand and how does it work with your personal style?
CF: I love how J.Crew is classic but always reinventing itself and I totally align with that. You just can’t beat a great classic item, like the perfect barn coat but now in 2025 it’s less of how my mom would wear it and more about styling it oversized and wearing it over a mini skirt, sort of like it’s a trench over a dress? Or like at the event wearing this awesome brown suede coat but as a mini dress! I guess that is what I have been loving seeing since Olympia came to J.Crew. Making these killer classic items a little sexier, a little cooler.
Can you tell me about your look for the event, what did you wear and why did you choose it?
CF: I am SO obsessed with all the leather J.Crew is doing for fall. I met Dree Hemingway years ago and she’s always been such a style icon for me (fun fact she is THE person who taught me how to wear an oversized menswear shirt) and seeing her rock that leather bomber in the fall campaign made me buy it immediately. Of course, it’s what Olympia wound up wearing but I knew I was hosting and wanted my look to be a little “hostess of a dinner party” vibes so I turned that gorgeous suede coat into a mini dress and just rocked it buttoned up with a pair of tights! Always reinventing!
What is your favorite aspect of the 190 Bowery pop up?
CF: One of my favourite accounts for years has been “lost J.Crew” so just to live in a building dedicated entirely to J.Crew nostalgia and those delicious catalogues is such a treat.