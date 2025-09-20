I Don’t Watch Sports, But I'm Stealing These Jersey Outfit Trends From the Stands

I can honestly say I do not watch sports very often. I grew up surrounded by various sports in my hometown, including soccer, American football, basketball, baseball, and more. For whatever reason, watching sports never made it onto my list of activities I enjoy. However, I love a jersey outfit. I think about the '90s and early 2000s trend of wearing a jersey dress with heels or sneakers all the time. Fast-forward to now, and the jersey outfit trend has evolved into a contemporary blend of casual, effortless, and cool.

The outfits fashion people are putting together with a jersey are making me want to re-create their looks. Some outfits are super laid-back with jeans and sneakers, while others are a bit dressed up with trench coats and boots—a perfect look for fall. These outfits are great for the days you're stuck on what to wear, as jersey outfits lean on the comfortable side of things without compromising style.

If you're in the market for a new outfit idea, keep scrolling through to re-create these five wear-worthy jersey outfits.

Jersey + Jeans + Sneakers

This outfit is the easiest of the bunch to put together. The jeans and sneakers most likely exist in your closet already. A long-sleeve jersey is best to execute this laid-back outfit, but if it's still warm where you are, opt for shorter sleeves.

A woman wearing a yellow and black striped longsleeve jersey

(Image credit: @oliviapezzente)

Get the Look

Knit Jersey + Black Pants + Sneakers

If you're really into light knits for fall or in general, try a knit jersey and pair it with black pants and sneakers. These three pieces blend into the perfect comfy-but-stylish outfit.

A woman wearing a knit striped jersey

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Get the Look

Jersey + Hoodie + Leopard Pants + Trench Coat

Layering is an art, and this look is one that I'm excited to re-create. The combination of a hoodie and jersey layered over it adds another element of cool to this outfit. Wearing an animal print as trendy as leopard is also a fun touch. The trench coat to complete the outfit is a sophisticated touch that contrasts with the rest of the outfit underneath.

A woman wearing an orange jersey

(Image credit: @thatcurlytop)

Get the Look

Leather Jacket + Jersey + Cargo Pants + Flats

As it cools down, a leather jacket, a red one no less, is perfect to layer over a jersey top. Then, wearing cargo pants and flats adds dimension and juxtaposition to the outfit in a perfect balance of cool-girl chic.

A woman wearing a green jersey, red jacket, gray cargo pants

(Image credit: @aishafarida)

Get the Look

Jersey + Leather Shorts + Loafers

Who knew leather shorts and jersey tops would be such a great outfit combination? Pairing them with loafers and crew socks makes this jersey outfit look more intentionally put together, but not in a way that looks like you're trying too hard.

A woman wearing a brown and yellow jersey, leather shorts, and loafers

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Get the Look

