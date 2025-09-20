I Don’t Watch Sports, But I'm Stealing These Jersey Outfit Trends From the Stands

I can honestly say I do not watchsports very often. I grew up surrounded by various sports in my hometown, including soccer, American football, basketball, baseball, and more. For whatever reason, watching sports never made it onto my list of activities I enjoy. However, I love a jersey outfit. I think about the'90s andearly 2000s trend of wearing a jersey dress with heels or sneakers all the time. Fast-forward to now, and the jersey outfit trend has evolved into a contemporary blend of casual, effortless, andcool.
The outfitsfashion people are putting together with a jersey are making me want to re-create their looks. Some outfits are super laid-back with jeans and sneakers, while others are a bit dressed up with trench coats and boots—a perfect look for fall. These outfits are great for the days you're stuck on what to wear, as jersey outfits lean on the comfortable side of things without compromising style.
If you're in the market for a new outfit idea, keep scrolling through to re-create these five wear-worthy jersey outfits.
Jersey + Jeans + Sneakers
This outfit is the easiest of the bunch to put together. The jeans and sneakers most likely exist in your closet already. A long-sleeve jersey is best to execute this laid-back outfit, but if it's still warm where you are, opt for shorter sleeves.
Get the Look
Nike
M Nike Air Victory Long Sleeve Jersey
ZARA
TRF Mid-Rise Baggy Balloon Jeans
Miista
Edyta Black Sneakers
Knit Jersey + Black Pants + Sneakers
If you're really into light knits for fall or in general, try a knit jersey and pair it with black pants and sneakers. These three pieces blend into the perfect comfy-but-stylish outfit.
Get the Look
adidas
Premium Knitted Jersey
ZARA
ZW Collection Pleated Pants
Adidas
Samba OG Sneakers
Jersey + Hoodie + Leopard Pants + Trench Coat
Layering is an art, and this look is one that I'm excited to re-create. The combination of a hoodie and jersey layered over it adds another element of cool to this outfit. Wearing an animal print as trendy as leopard is also a fun touch. The trench coat to complete the outfit is a sophisticated touch that contrasts with the rest of the outfit underneath.
Get the Look
Favorite Daughter
Classic Logo Cotton Twill Baseball Cap
Nike
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Mesh Jersey
SKIMS
Cotton Fleece Blend Classic Hoodie
Gap
Icon Trench Coat
Madewell
The Darted Barrel Leg Jeans
Anthropologie
Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Gamma Biker Booties
Leather Jacket + Jersey + Cargo Pants + Flats
As it cools down, a leather jacket, a red one no less, is perfect to layer over a jersey top. Then, wearing cargo pants and flats adds dimension and juxtaposition to the outfit in a perfect balance of cool-girl chic.
Get the Look
PacSun
All American Jersey T-Shirt
Cole Haan
Stand Collar Leather Bomber Jacket
Acne Studios
Mid-Rise Cotton Canvas Cargo Pants
Sam Edelman
Alie Ballet Flats
Coach
Loved Leather Brooklyn Shoulder Bag
Jersey + Leather Shorts + Loafers
Who knew leather shorts and jersey tops would be such a great outfit combination? Pairing them with loafers and crew socks makes this jersey outfit look more intentionally put together, but not in a way that looks like you're trying too hard.
Get the Look
Hype and Vice
University of Southern California Boyfriend Jersey Top
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.