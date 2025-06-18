If there’s one thing that people with really good style have in common this summer, it’s a great dress collection. From playful vacation minis to elegant evening-wear shades and easygoing silhouettes made to flutter in the wind, the dress trends of summer 2025 are checking all the boxes. Whether you’re a minimalist, a statement dresser, or somewhere in between, this season’s lineup of dresses feels especially wearable without sacrificing an ounce of style.

The theme throughout? Versatility with personality. You’ll see silhouettes that are just as suited for a chic dinner party as they are for a daytime stroll, and fabrics that strike the perfect balance of elevated and effortless. Even the more trend-forward styles (hello, exaggerated drop waists) manage to feel timeless thanks to refined color palettes and considered tailoring. Translation: You can lean into these trends now and still feel like you can wear them for summers to come.

Keep scrolling for the 11 dress trends stylish people are already wearing this summer—plus a little inspiration for how to style each one.

1. The Vacation Mini

This trend brings pure serotonin. Think dazzling materials, smocked bodices, halter ties, and prints that look like they belong in a cocktail glass. These minis are all about fun—whether you’re dancing barefoot on a beach or just pretending you are.

The vibe is “main character on holiday,” and the styling should match: strappy sandals, sleek jewelry, and your favorite vacation bag.

ZARA Crochet Knit Mini Dress $119 SHOP NOW

2. Elegant Evening Browns

If you’re attending a summer wedding or dressed up for a rooftop dinner, consider skipping the pastels and heading straight for brown. The shade feels fresh, unexpected, and strikingly elegant—especially in silk or satin fabrics that catch the light just right.

Bonus points for deep-chocolate hues paired with gold jewelry and a polished heel.

Nocturne Draped Maxi Dress $199 SHOP NOW

3. Fairy Sleeves

Soft, fluttery, and a little bit whimsical, fairy sleeves are having a major moment. These ethereal mini and midi dresses come with sleeves that catch the breeze and feel like a gentle nod to all things romance.

Pair them with dainty ballet flats or strappy sandals to play up the dreamy aesthetic.

Reformation Pia Dress $348 SHOP NOW

4. Crisp Whites

Summer and white dresses go hand in hand, but this season’s take is all about cool silhouettes and clean cotton. Whether you go mini, midi, or maxi, the vibe is pressed, polished, and styled with minimal accessories.

The best ones feel like they were plucked from an editorial spread but are still totally wearable with simple slides and a tote.

Aritzia Orleans Dress $148 SHOP NOW

5. All Things Polka Dots

Yes, polka dots are trending again—and yes, they feel totally fresh. Whether you go micro-dot or oversize print, a dotted dress instantly adds charm to any outfit. The modern take?

Pairing them with sleek accessories and an undone hairstyle to keep things from feeling too precious.

Bardot Monroe Maxi Dress $129 SHOP NOW

6. Matching Neck Scarves

This trend is all about a subtle but impactful detail. Dresses that come with coordinating neck scarves—or styled with one—are giving vintage European energy in the chicest way possible.

Whether it’s a barely there chiffon tie or a structured matching fabric moment, this add-on elevates even the simplest silhouette.

Show Me Your Mumu Dalia Maxi Dress $198 SHOP NOW

7. Red-Hot Silhouettes

There’s no denying the power of a sexy red dress. It’s bold, fiery, and your answer to making a statement with zero effort.

Go full glam with a body-skimming silhouette and heels or keep it casual with a breezy red sundress and barely there sandals. Either way, you’re going to look and feel hot.

Madewell Poplin Smocked Maxi Dress $138 SHOP NOW

8. Any-Occasion Slips

Slip dresses have always been a staple, but right now, they’re working everywhere. From casual day dates to formal summer weddings, the right slip dress just gets it.

Look for luxe fabrics like silk or satin in a flattering bias cut and layer with a blazer or vintage leather jacket to make it your own.

MANGO Devoré Floral Dress $150 SHOP NOW

9. Modest Black Midis

If Audrey Hepburn were packing for a modern summer, she’d absolutely have a black midi dress like this in her bag.

High-neck, longer hemlines, and full coverage make this style feel quietly powerful—especially when paired with sculptural accessories or simple flats. It’s the kind of dress that makes you look rich without trying.

Enza Costa Poplin Halter Dress $350 SHOP NOW

10. The Exaggerated Drop Waist

This silhouette is making a serious comeback, and the update feels surprisingly cool. Drop-waist dresses with dramatic volume or structure are popping up everywhere, giving a nod to both ’80s glamour and ballet-inspired elegance.

Keep the rest of your look simple—this is the kind of dress that does all the talking.

L'Academie By Marianna Laure Maxi Dress $368 $313 SHOP NOW

11. Sheer Printed Midis

Sheer is no longer just for edgy moments—it’s been reimagined into chic, soft printed dresses that strike the perfect balance between playful and polished.

The midi hemline keeps things polished, while the semi-sheer fabric and vibey prints bring a flirty, carefree vibe. They’re perfect for warm nights styled barely there sandals and gold or silver accessories.

BOA Chiffon Ruffle Ruched Bust Midi Dress $120 SHOP NOW