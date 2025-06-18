People With Cool Style Are All Wearing These 11 Dress Trends This Summer

woman wearing green mini dress with neck scarf

(Image credit: @kitkeenan)

If there’s one thing that people with really good style have in common this summer, it’s a great dress collection. From playful vacation minis to elegant evening-wear shades and easygoing silhouettes made to flutter in the wind, the dress trends of summer 2025 are checking all the boxes. Whether you’re a minimalist, a statement dresser, or somewhere in between, this season’s lineup of dresses feels especially wearable without sacrificing an ounce of style.

The theme throughout? Versatility with personality. You’ll see silhouettes that are just as suited for a chic dinner party as they are for a daytime stroll, and fabrics that strike the perfect balance of elevated and effortless. Even the more trend-forward styles (hello, exaggerated drop waists) manage to feel timeless thanks to refined color palettes and considered tailoring. Translation: You can lean into these trends now and still feel like you can wear them for summers to come.

Keep scrolling for the 11 dress trends stylish people are already wearing this summer—plus a little inspiration for how to style each one.

1. The Vacation Mini

woman wearing sequin mini dress on vacation summer 2025

(Image credit: @jeannine.roxas)

This trend brings pure serotonin. Think dazzling materials, smocked bodices, halter ties, and prints that look like they belong in a cocktail glass. These minis are all about fun—whether you’re dancing barefoot on a beach or just pretending you are.

woman wearing green mini dress with neck scarf

(Image credit: @kitkeenan)

The vibe is “main character on holiday,” and the styling should match: strappy sandals, sleek jewelry, and your favorite vacation bag.

2. Elegant Evening Browns

woman wearing elegant brown evening dress summer 2025

(Image credit: @mimixn)

If you’re attending a summer wedding or dressed up for a rooftop dinner, consider skipping the pastels and heading straight for brown. The shade feels fresh, unexpected, and strikingly elegant—especially in silk or satin fabrics that catch the light just right.

woman wearing elegant brown evening dress summer 2025

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Bonus points for deep-chocolate hues paired with gold jewelry and a polished heel.

3. Fairy Sleeves

woman wearing black midi dress with fairy sleeves summer 2025

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Soft, fluttery, and a little bit whimsical, fairy sleeves are having a major moment. These ethereal mini and midi dresses come with sleeves that catch the breeze and feel like a gentle nod to all things romance.

woman wearing yellow midi dress with fairy sleeves summer 2025

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Pair them with dainty ballet flats or strappy sandals to play up the dreamy aesthetic.

4. Crisp Whites

woman wearing crisp white bubble mini dress summer 2025

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Summer and white dresses go hand in hand, but this season’s take is all about cool silhouettes and clean cotton. Whether you go mini, midi, or maxi, the vibe is pressed, polished, and styled with minimal accessories.

woman wearing crisp white mini dress summer 2025

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

The best ones feel like they were plucked from an editorial spread but are still totally wearable with simple slides and a tote.

5. All Things Polka Dots

woman wearing polka dot slip dress summer 2025

(Image credit: @_santinaharrison)

Yes, polka dots are trending again—and yes, they feel totally fresh. Whether you go micro-dot or oversize print, a dotted dress instantly adds charm to any outfit. The modern take?

woman wearing polka dot slip dress summer 2025

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

Pairing them with sleek accessories and an undone hairstyle to keep things from feeling too precious.

6. Matching Neck Scarves

woman wearing midi dress with matching neck scarf summer 2025

(Image credit: @piashah_)

This trend is all about a subtle but impactful detail. Dresses that come with coordinating neck scarves—or styled with one—are giving vintage European energy in the chicest way possible.

woman wearing midi dress with matching neck scarf summer 2025

(Image credit: @erica_davies)

Whether it’s a barely there chiffon tie or a structured matching fabric moment, this add-on elevates even the simplest silhouette.

7. Red-Hot Silhouettes

woman wearing sexy long red dress summer 2025

(Image credit: @meccajw)

There’s no denying the power of a sexy red dress. It’s bold, fiery, and your answer to making a statement with zero effort.

woman wearing red midi dress summer 2025

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Go full glam with a body-skimming silhouette and heels or keep it casual with a breezy red sundress and barely there sandals. Either way, you’re going to look and feel hot.

8. Any-Occasion Slips

woman wearing red slip dress summer 2025

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Slip dresses have always been a staple, but right now, they’re working everywhere. From casual day dates to formal summer weddings, the right slip dress just gets it.

woman wearing leopard slip dress summer 2025

(Image credit: @styleandtheboys)

Look for luxe fabrics like silk or satin in a flattering bias cut and layer with a blazer or vintage leather jacket to make it your own.

9. Modest Black Midis

woman wearing modest black midi dress summer 2025

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

If Audrey Hepburn were packing for a modern summer, she’d absolutely have a black midi dress like this in her bag.

woman wearing modest black midi dress summer 2025

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

High-neck, longer hemlines, and full coverage make this style feel quietly powerful—especially when paired with sculptural accessories or simple flats. It’s the kind of dress that makes you look rich without trying.

10. The Exaggerated Drop Waist

woman wearing exaggerated drop waist summer 2025

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

This silhouette is making a serious comeback, and the update feels surprisingly cool. Drop-waist dresses with dramatic volume or structure are popping up everywhere, giving a nod to both ’80s glamour and ballet-inspired elegance.

woman wearing exaggerated drop waist summer 2025

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

Keep the rest of your look simple—this is the kind of dress that does all the talking.

11. Sheer Printed Midis

woman wearing sheer printed midi dress summer 2025

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Sheer is no longer just for edgy moments—it’s been reimagined into chic, soft printed dresses that strike the perfect balance between playful and polished.

woman wearing sheer printed midi dress summer 2025

(Image credit: @_imanirandolph)

The midi hemline keeps things polished, while the semi-sheer fabric and vibey prints bring a flirty, carefree vibe. They’re perfect for warm nights styled barely there sandals and gold or silver accessories.

