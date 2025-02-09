This Crazy-Popular Designer Belt Is Back in Stock, Plus All Of the Other Versions I've Found
At a time when perfectly pleated tailoring or a high-quality T-shirt can be a head-turner, it's the details that can make the most impact. Fashion has quietened over the years, and the rise of minimalism means that many of us are focused on quality, cut and shape above all else. This can mean that our outfits can become somewhat uniform, and the finer details are where we can set our looks apart.
That's where a great belt comes in, ready to revitalise the simplistic into something fresh, current and highly contemporary. And the belt that every fashion person is the Khaite Benny Belt.
The Benny Belt isn't a trending piece that has just gained popularity. For over a year, fashion people have been saving up to add this belt to their collections, and through various seasons and moving trends, the studded belt has proven it's a classic in the making that is still selling out today.
Unlike other designer belts that have gained cult status, Khaite's offering is void of logo embellishment, but highly recognisable for those in the know. It also strays away from highly minimalistic styles, with metallic studs that bring a bold edge to tailoring, skirts, jeans and more.
Currently, the belt comes in a smooth leather and suede version, with variations in shades and hardware to appeal to all preferences. At £520 the Benny Belt is definitely an investment piece, but if the last year has shown us anything, it's that this is a luxury addition that is sure to feel new every time you wear it.
I've managed to track down fresh restocks of the beloved belt below, so if you're a frequent belt wearer or ready to upgrade your looks with one simple accessory, it could be yours right now.
Keep scrolling to shop the highly coveted Khaite Benny Belt and shop more studded belts.
Shop the Khaite Benny Belt:
Spring is on the horizon, and this lighter cream option will work hard in your new season wardrobe.
Shop More Studded Belts:
Take your favourite LBD to new heights by layering in this striking belt.
No matter the season, a great belt will rise to the occasion.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
