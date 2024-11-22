Stylish Women in London and Copenhagen Are Swapping Their Black Boots for This Chic Alternative This Winter
While my guilty pleasure is Married at First Sight, my not-so guilty pleasure is chocolate. I'm obsessed. So much so, I'll go above and behind to find any new Cadbury launches, I'll have a slight panic when I've eaten all the chocolatey snacks from my cupboard and even my grandma asks me "how many chocolate bars have you had today?" each time I visit her. Which is why I of course love anything that resembles my favourite treat—enter: chocolate brown boots.
Rich chocolatey shades were all over the runways in general, and when it comes to boots, we saw over-the-knee iterations at Chloé, tasseled styles at Isabel Marant and glossy riding boots over at Gucci. Confirming brown boots are a huge trend for autumn/winter 2024, naturally I've been on the lookout for ways to style hot chocolate hues for all my chilly weather outfits. And I wasn't disappointed—I discovered how good it looks when teamed with black, how kitten heels are most certainly back and that a tonal outfit will go along way this season.
Here are 5 ways to style brown boots for winter that I'll no doubt be copying all season.
BROWN BOOT OUTFITS TO COPY THIS WINTER:
1. Brown Tall Suede Boots + Brown Coat + Brown Bag
Style Notes: I was always told growing up that black and brown didn't work together, but this is of course far from the truth. A dream duo that always looks effortless, I love the matching brown suede knee-high boots, bag and coat broken up by a black knit and skirt pairing.
Shop the Look:
The cult coat now comes in rich chocolate brown.
2. Brown Ugg Boots + Maxi Coat + Jeans
Style Notes: Like how I've never watched Sex and the City (yes, really!) I've never worn a pair of Ugg boots. But I think this is the year I could be swayed after seeing how chic (read: comfy) they look when worn with wardrobe staples such as jeans and a jumper. The ulta mini gets my vote.
Shop the Look:
These always sell out so fast, especially near to Christmas.
3. Brown Knee-High Boots + Wool Blazer
Style Notes: A look that never fails to make an impact is a short outfit––a mini dress, skirt or in this case, a blazer––worn with sleek knee-high boots. Croc pairs can be found at Toteme, Hush and Dear Frances and I love how the texture adds extra interest to any outfit.
Shop the Look:
4. Brown Suede Ankle Boots + Tan Jumper + White Jeans
Style Notes: Suede everything is key this season, but boots are a firm favourite. Firstly, make sure you in invest in a good protector spray to keep them looking clean, and secondly, brown, tan or taupe are the colours to go for. Anouk has worn her kitten heel pair with white jeans, and I'll be copying this look all winter.
Shop the Look:
White jeans aren't just for the warmer months.
5. Brown Biker Boots + Checked Co-ord
Style Notes: Heritage check blazers are everywhere this season––to style the 2024 way, go for a matching skirt and add buckled biker boots. The brown shade makes the chunky style feel less harsh than classic black. Just add tights and a wool maxi coat to make this look fully winter-proof.
Shop the Look:
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.