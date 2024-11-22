Stylish Women in London and Copenhagen Are Swapping Their Black Boots for This Chic Alternative This Winter

While my guilty pleasure is Married at First Sight, my not-so guilty pleasure is chocolate. I'm obsessed. So much so, I'll go above and behind to find any new Cadbury launches, I'll have a slight panic when I've eaten all the chocolatey snacks from my cupboard and even my grandma asks me "how many chocolate bars have you had today?" each time I visit her. Which is why I of course love anything that resembles my favourite treat—enter: chocolate brown boots.

Rich chocolatey shades were all over the runways in general, and when it comes to boots, we saw over-the-knee iterations at Chloé, tasseled styles at Isabel Marant and glossy riding boots over at Gucci. Confirming brown boots are a huge trend for autumn/winter 2024, naturally I've been on the lookout for ways to style hot chocolate hues for all my chilly weather outfits. And I wasn't disappointed—I discovered how good it looks when teamed with black, how kitten heels are most certainly back and that a tonal outfit will go along way this season.

Here are 5 ways to style brown boots for winter that I'll no doubt be copying all season.

BROWN BOOT OUTFITS TO COPY THIS WINTER:

1. Brown Tall Suede Boots + Brown Coat + Brown Bag

Style Notes: I was always told growing up that black and brown didn't work together, but this is of course far from the truth. A dream duo that always looks effortless, I love the matching brown suede knee-high boots, bag and coat broken up by a black knit and skirt pairing.

Shop the Look:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Gaia Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat £495 SHOP NOW The cult coat now comes in rich chocolate brown.

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag £598 SHOP NOW Yep, it can fit a laptop.

& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper £47 SHOP NOW A jumper so good, it comes in 15 different colours.

Arket Wool-Lyocell Skirt £97 SHOP NOW One to wear on heavy rotation from here on out.

& Other Stories Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots £295 SHOP NOW Tip: invest in a good suede protector.

2. Brown Ugg Boots + Maxi Coat + Jeans

Style Notes: Like how I've never watched Sex and the City (yes, really!) I've never worn a pair of Ugg boots. But I think this is the year I could be swayed after seeing how chic (read: comfy) they look when worn with wardrobe staples such as jeans and a jumper. The ulta mini gets my vote.

Shop the Look:

MANGO Tailored Wool Coat £120 SHOP NOW I would size up once, or even twice in this one.

Arket Cashmere Jumper £159 SHOP NOW Fact: men's cashmere jumper (and jumpers in general) are always elite.

COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW Add a white T-shirt layer under every jumper this season.

AGOLDE Criss Cross Boyfriend Jeans £300 SHOP NOW These are still a firm favourite.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boots In Burnt Cedar £145 SHOP NOW These always sell out so fast, especially near to Christmas.

3. Brown Knee-High Boots + Wool Blazer

Style Notes: A look that never fails to make an impact is a short outfit––a mini dress, skirt or in this case, a blazer––worn with sleek knee-high boots. Croc pairs can be found at Toteme, Hush and Dear Frances and I love how the texture adds extra interest to any outfit.

Shop the Look:

Hush Jayde Italian Wool Blazer £200 SHOP NOW A cosy wool blazer is such a chic layering piece.

Dune Extra Large Woven Shoulder Bag £150 SHOP NOW The sell-out style has finally been restocked this week.

& Other Stories Cashmere Headband £27 SHOP NOW Ideal for keeping your ears warm, too.

THE YSSO Cote Gold-Plated Earrings £320 SHOP NOW I have these and I find any excuse to wear them.

TOTEME 40 Crocodile-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots £810 SHOP NOW I can't cope with how stunning these are.

4. Brown Suede Ankle Boots + Tan Jumper + White Jeans

Style Notes: Suede everything is key this season, but boots are a firm favourite. Firstly, make sure you in invest in a good protector spray to keep them looking clean, and secondly, brown, tan or taupe are the colours to go for. Anouk has worn her kitten heel pair with white jeans, and I'll be copying this look all winter.

Shop the Look:

TOTEME Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Jacket £1030 SHOP NOW Need.

Autograph Crew Neck Cropped Jumper With Mohair £89 SHOP NOW I'll definitely be copying this M&S outfit.

AGOLDE + Net Sustain Low Slung Baggy Organic Boyfriend Jeans £300 SHOP NOW White jeans aren't just for the warmer months.

SAINT LAURENT Mica Cat-Eye Frame Acetate Sunglasses £285 SHOP NOW And sunglasses aren't just for summer, either.

AEYDE Zoe Suede Ankle Boot £440 SHOP NOW I love that pointed-toe kitten heel boots are back!

5. Brown Biker Boots + Checked Co-ord

Style Notes: Heritage check blazers are everywhere this season––to style the 2024 way, go for a matching skirt and add buckled biker boots. The brown shade makes the chunky style feel less harsh than classic black. Just add tights and a wool maxi coat to make this look fully winter-proof.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Zw Collection Check Blazer £80 SHOP NOW Zara strikes once again!

ZARA Zw Collection Short Check Skirt £36 SHOP NOW A heritage skirt will work across all seasons.

Prada Medium Leather Handbag £2100 SHOP NOW This has been on my wish list for weeks.

COS Oversized Chunky Hoop Earrings £35 SHOP NOW Brown works so well with silver jewellery.