If You're Bored of Your Jeans, These 6 Incredibly Chic Outfits Will Reinspire You

By
published
in Features
woman in blue jeans and a white shag fur coat; woman in a ponyhair jacket with a tie and barrel leg jeans
(Image credit:  @thealiceedit; @hodanyousuf)
Jump to category:

As we say goodbye to the micro-trends that ruled 2025 and eagerly embrace the newness to come in 2026, there’s one item of clothing guaranteed to stay eternally relevant: the humble pair of jeans. Great denim is essential in any wardrobe, due in part to its practicality and versatility. The same pair of jeans can be styled and restyled hundreds of ways, feeling fresh every single time.

Still, that’s not to say we can’t get stuck in the occasional rut when it comes to styling denim. If we rely too hard on our go-to outfit combinations, they’re bound to feel stale at some point. Luckily, there’s an abundance of cool girls online doling out denim outfit ideas at all times. All it takes is a simple scroll through social media to get inspired.

Here, we’ve done the digging for you and found six ways to style jeans that have us brainstorming brand-new ways to wear our most reliable pairs. From bold outerwear to unique layering, these options run the gamut. Scroll on to see the inspo and shop key pieces for yourself.

Dark Denim + Brown Suede Jacket

Denim and suede are perfectly juxtaposed when it comes to texture—both are heavy, but denim is rigid, and suede is smooth and soft. It's just enough contrast to elevate an everyday combination. Keep the rest of the look simple with black accessories, but add a brown suede boot for good measure.

woman wearing dark wash jeans and a brown suede blazer

(Image credit: @femmeblk)

Get the Look

Shaggy Fur + Light-Wash Jeans + Big Bag

While long fur coats can elevate denim for a more formal evening look—we'll get to that in a bit!—shaggy, shorter fur jackets styled with lighter jeans feel funky and relaxed enough for daytime, especially with a knit hoodie layered underneath. The look gets even better with the addition of a big bag and pointy heels.

woman in light wash jeans and a shaggy white fur coat

(Image credit: @thealiceedit)

Get the Look

Pony-Hair Jacket + Menswear Tie + Barrel Jeans

Barrel jeans are a statement all on their own, but if you really want to go bold, style them with a jacket that employs pattern and texture. Cow-printed pony hair, anyone? To further up the ante, finish with a shirt and tie for a menswear-inspired edge.

woman wearing barrel-leg jeans, a shirt and tie, and a ponyhair jacket

(Image credit: @hodanyousuf)

Get the Look

Classic Wool Coat + Blue Jeans + Pop-of-Color Knit

Black coat, blue jeans, suede loafer. On its surface, this look is simple enough—what makes it worth copying is the addition of a brightly colored knit tied round the shoulders. It's the easiest instant style upgrade possible, and while we love the chartreuse, any bright color gets the job done.

woman in a black coat and jeans with a green sweater tied around her shoulders

(Image credit: @theannaedit)

Get the Look