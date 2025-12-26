As we say goodbye to the micro-trends that ruled 2025 and eagerly embrace the newness to come in 2026, there’s one item of clothing guaranteed to stay eternally relevant: the humble pair of jeans. Great denim is essential in any wardrobe, due in part to its practicality and versatility. The same pair of jeans can be styled and restyled hundreds of ways, feeling fresh every single time.
Still, that’s not to say we can’t get stuck in the occasional rut when it comes to styling denim. If we rely too hard on our go-to outfit combinations, they’re bound to feel stale at some point. Luckily, there’s an abundance of cool girls online doling out denim outfit ideas at all times. All it takes is a simple scroll through social media to get inspired.
Here, we’ve done the digging for you and found six ways to style jeans that have us brainstorming brand-new ways to wear our most reliable pairs. From bold outerwear to unique layering, these options run the gamut. Scroll on to see the inspo and shop key pieces for yourself.
Dark Denim + Brown Suede Jacket
Denim and suede are perfectly juxtaposed when it comes to texture—both are heavy, but denim is rigid, and suede is smooth and soft. It's just enough contrast to elevate an everyday combination. Keep the rest of the look simple with black accessories, but add a brown suede boot for good measure.
Get the Look
Nakedvice
The Brooklyn Blazer
BP.
Turtleneck Rib Top
AGOLDE
Harper Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
Steve Madden
Obsession Suede Block Heel Booties
Polène
Numéro Sept
Shaggy Fur + Light-Wash Jeans + Big Bag
While long fur coats can elevate denim for a more formal evening look—we'll get to that in a bit!—shaggy, shorter fur jackets styled with lighter jeans feel funky and relaxed enough for daytime, especially with a knit hoodie layered underneath. The look gets even better with the addition of a big bag and pointy heels.
Get the Look
Vince
Shaggy Faux Fur Jacket
Aritzia
Essential Cashmere Hooded Zip-Up
aligrace
Vintage Ultra Baggy Jeans
Lucasheva
Giorgia Mule
Manu Atelier
Tote Du Jour
Pony-Hair Jacket + Menswear Tie + Barrel Jeans
Barrel jeans are a statement all on their own, but if you really want to go bold, style them with a jacket that employs pattern and texture. Cow-printed pony hair, anyone? To further up the ante, finish with a shirt and tie for a menswear-inspired edge.
Get the Look
Lucky Brand
Cow Leather Jacket
Simon Miller
Loch Button Up Shirt
Oak Hill Premium by DXL
Herringbone Striped Silk Tie
Levi's
Cinch Barrel Jeans
Black Suede Studio
Arrow Loafer
Classic Wool Coat + Blue Jeans + Pop-of-Color Knit
Black coat, blue jeans, suede loafer. On its surface, this look is simple enough—what makes it worth copying is the addition of a brightly colored knit tied round the shoulders. It's the easiest instant style upgrade possible, and while we love the chartreuse, any bright color gets the job done.