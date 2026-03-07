Overnight, This "Basic" Item Became the Chicest Thing to Wear With Jeans

This simple combo is everywhere.

woman wearing gray sweater spring outfit 2026
(Image credit: @elie.rtl; @carodaur)

Overnight, the most stylish denim outfits started centering around the simplest piece imaginable: the gray sweater. It’s not flashy, overly styled, or particularly new, but that’s exactly the point. After seasons of statement knits and bold colors, fashion people are quietly returning to the understated ease of soft, gray sweaters paired with their favorite jeans—and the result feels incredibly polished.

Part of the appeal is how effortlessly the combination works across every denim silhouette dominating right now. Straight-leg jeans, bootcut styles, and even relaxed wide-leg pairs all look instantly more refined when styled with a perfectly slouchy gray knit. The neutral tone softens denim’s casual feel while still maintaining that laid-back ease that makes jeans such a staple, creating an outfit that feels simple but undeniably elevated.

What makes the look especially relevant for spring 2026 is the styling. Think lightweight gray sweaters loosely tucked into mid-rise denim, layered over crisp white tees, or draped over the shoulders for an intentionally effortless finish. Paired with sleek belts, polished boots, or minimalist flats, the gray-sweater-and-jeans formula proves that sometimes the most basic pieces end up creating the chicest outfits of all.

woman wearing gray sweater spring outfit 2026

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

Get the look: Gray sweater + White T-shirt + Jeans + Baseball hat + Sneakers

woman wearing gray sweater spring outfit 2026

(Image credit: @carodaur)

Get the look: Gray sweater + Tank + Jeans + Belt + Oversized sunglasses

woman wearing gray sweater spring outfit 2026

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Get the look: Gray sweater + T-shirt + Jeans + Long black jacket + Pointed-toe heels

woman wearing gray sweater spring outfit 2026

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Get the look: Gray sweater + Jeans + Tall boots

woman wearing gray sweater spring outfit 2026

(Image credit: @majawyh)

Get the look: Gray sweater + Jeans + Long jacket + Sweater scarf + Suede ankle boots

woman wearing gray sweater spring outfit 2026

(Image credit: @mimi.orere)

Get the look: Gray sweater + Collared shirt + Jeans + Belt + Pointed-toe heels

woman wearing gray sweater spring outfit 2026

(Image credit: @elie.rtl)

Get the look: Gray sweater + Fitted tank + Jeans + Belt + Leather boots