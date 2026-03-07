Overnight, the most stylish denim outfits started centering around the simplest piece imaginable: the gray sweater. It’s not flashy, overly styled, or particularly new, but that’s exactly the point. After seasons of statement knits and bold colors, fashion people are quietly returning to the understated ease of soft, gray sweaters paired with their favorite jeans—and the result feels incredibly polished.
What makes the look especially relevant for spring 2026 is the styling. Think lightweight gray sweaters loosely tucked into mid-rise denim, layered over crisp white tees, or draped over the shoulders for an intentionally effortless finish. Paired with sleek belts, polished boots, or minimalist flats, the gray-sweater-and-jeans formula proves that sometimes the most basic pieces end up creating the chicest outfits of all.
Get the look: Gray sweater + White T-shirt + Jeans + Baseball hat + Sneakers
Sold Out NYC
The Cashmere V-Neck
Citizens of Humanity
Miro Long Relaxed Jeans
Get the look: Gray sweater + Tank + Jeans + Belt + Oversized sunglasses
MANGO
V-Neck Cardigan
Levi's
Low Loose Jeans
Get the look: Gray sweater + T-shirt + Jeans + Long black jacket + Pointed-toe heels
SKIMS
Sheer Cashmere Cardigan
Eileen Fisher
High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Get the look: Gray sweater + Jeans + Tall boots
Loulou de Saison
Bruzzi Lds Cropped Sweater
SAME DENIM
The Perfect Jeans
Get the look: Gray sweater + Jeans + Long jacket + Sweater scarf + Suede ankle boots
White & Warren
Cashmere V Neck Pullover
7 For All Mankind
Tess Trouser Jeans
Get the look: Gray sweater + Collared shirt + Jeans + Belt + Pointed-toe heels
Lilysilk
Classic Round Neck Cashmere Sweater
Good American
Good Legs Flare Jeans
Get the look: Gray sweater + Fitted tank + Jeans + Belt + Leather boots