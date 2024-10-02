Kate Moss Just Wore the Fall Bag Trend Stylish Parisians Have Been Carrying All Season

Trust Kate Moss to casually weave the season's most in-demand accessory trend into an off-duty look. With her many years spent in the epicenter of the fashion industry, the model certainly knows how to spot a trend worth investing in, and that's precisely what happened this weekend when she debuted an It bag style.

Stepping out in Paris this week for a flurry of fashion-week events, Moss emerged in an all-black ensemble with a slouchy leopard-print tote in her clutches. While the silhouette is worth noting—relaxed, drooping handbags have picked up in popularity over the past year—it's the leopard print that really caught my eye.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selecting a roomy tote from Saint Laurent, Moss used her leopard-print bag to add an unmissable point of interest to her outfit. Regarded by many fashion people as a neutral, this animal-print addition added a layer of dimension to her look, making it feel more current in the process.

Entirely on board with the leopard-print trend, I spotted Kate Moss style another printed pouch on the weekend. This time, she opted for a small bucket-bag style. Wearing another black outfit, Moss stuck to the simple styling trick that she knew she could fall back on, and once more, she used her leopard-print accessory to elevate her Parisian look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Styling the item across her weekend in Europe, Moss isn't the only person in Paris fawning over the trend. Who What Wear UK Editor in Chief Hannah Almassi saw the trend firsthand in the French capital this week while dashing around the city attending fashion-week shows, presentations, and appointments. Beyond the showgoers who saturated central Paris, she told me real-life Parisians are the ones who have been integrating the trending print into their daily outfits in the best ways—often in the form of pretty satchels but also as shoes, scarves, and dresses too.

While a trip to Paris during fashion week is always going to be a temperature check for the trends bound to ripple out across the rest of the season, this specific bag trend is already doing the rounds in London, New York, and Milan. A fixture on the runways in the fall/winter 2024 and spring/summer 2025 shows, the playful bag trend is set to continue its meteoric rise this season.

Ever inspired by Moss's wardrobe, read on to discover the best leopard-print bags to shop this fall.

SHOP LEOPARD-PRINT BAGS:

Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea Leopard Bag $5100 SHOP NOW Shop the style that's in Kate Moss's rotation.

ZARA Animal Print Leather Mini Bucket Bag $139 SHOP NOW The leather composition gives this an elevated edge.

Mint Velvet Leopard Print Sling Bag $210 SHOP NOW Style this as a crossbody or wear it over your shoulders.

STAUD Ollie Bag $295 SHOP NOW Staud's take on the trend.

GANNI Leopard Mini Ganni Bou Bag $475 SHOP NOW Ganni's leopard-print designs are a staple of the Danish brand.

Mali + Lili Convertible Sling Bag $88 SHOP NOW I'd reach for this purse for a night out.

Golden Goose Star Bag $630 SHOP NOW Golden Goose's casual take on the trend.

REJINA PYO Sofia Bag Pony Print Leopard $350 SHOP NOW This is the easiest way to add a splash of print to your wardrobe.

ZARA Studded Crossbody Wallet Bag $36 SHOP NOW This little wallet bag is perfect for slinging over your shoulder for an evening out.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.