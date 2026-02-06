No, Not Leggings—The Casual Pant Stylish New York Girls Are Styling With Sneakers Instead

As a society, I think we moved on too quickly from track pants as something you don't just wear to the gym. In the '90s every celebrity was wearing them to go out and I'm not sure why that's not the case today. Sporty spice was onto something.
The thing about track pants is that they are casual and comfortable but also cute. You can't really say the same about leggings, which really do feel like something you should only wear when you're in close proximity to a weight bench. While you can easily wear track pants for physical activity, you also just as easily wear track pants in an elevated way too, just like Sadie Sink did earlier this week.
While out in London, Sink wore a long gray coat with a matching scarf, styled with navy track pants with light blue stripes and sneakers. The unexpected combination of casual with chic made the outfit particularly interesting.
A lot of people believe in the wrong shoe theory—that a "wrong" shoe choice makes an outfit more interesting—but I think we should talk about the wrong pant theory instead. Track pants aren't a go-to for chic winter outerwear but Sink proves that shouldn't be the case at all.
Tara Gonzalez is a senior fashion and social editor at WhoWhatWear. where she is interested in exploring the intersection of fashion and culture and why we are drawn to wearing the things we wear and what that says about the world we live in. Previously she worked as a senior fashion editor at Harper's Bazaar. When she isn't writing trend deep dives for WWW, she's working on her newsletter on Substack, Cult Classic, which explores the very best fashion in film and television. She has a degree in creative writing from The University of Pennsylvania. She lives in Brooklyn with her boyfriend and pug Bjork, the later of which has a very extensive collection of dog-sized Sandy Liang sweaters.