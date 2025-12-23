2026 Will Be My Best-Dressed Year Yet—7 Elevated Outfits That Will Get Me There

The start of the new year is just over a week away, and in order to be well-prepared, I’ve already started to think about the outfits that I’m going to wear. Whether it be to the office, out with friends, or a solo trip into the city centre, I’ve made an early New Year’s resolution for 2026 to be my best-dressed year yet. Now, I’m aware that this is a very bold goal. I think we can all agree that looking our best when we just want to feel comfortable can be a challenge, especially at the beginning of the year when the temperature really drops. But never fear, as I’ve already worked out a solution.
After hours of scrolling on my Instagram feed, I realised that there are a few outfit formulas that are easy to copy and elegant, and most importantly, prioritise comfort and style equally. The thing they all have in common? Utilising elevated basics with a mix of timeless staples. Think a sophisticated scarf coat paired with classic blue jeans and boots, or swapping out your usual tailored trousers for a cord iteration. 2026 is all about looking refined with minimal effort required.
So if you, too, are in need of elegant outfit inspiration for the upcoming new year, keep scrolling to discover seven cosy—yet effortlessly chic—outfits to copy in 2026.
7 Elegant Outfit Ideas to Copy in 2026
1. Scarf Jacket + Blue Jeans + Pointed Boots
Style Notes: I’m just a little bit obsessed with scarf coats and jackets at the moment. Equal parts fuss-free and practical, this elegant outerwear style feels fresh for 2026, but will also work hard in your wardrobe for many years to come. Simply add a pair of classic wide-leg jeans and pointed boots to finish off the look.
Shop the Look:
COS
Double-Faced Wool Scarf Short Jacket
I already own this in black, but the charcoal grey is tempting me as well.
AGOLDE
Arc Long High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
I've heard nothing but good things about Agolde denim.
PARIS TEXAS
Bettina 50 Leather Ankle Boots
I love this pared-back Western style.
DeMellier
The Small Stockholm
DeMellier's newest launch is so sleek!
THOMAS SABO
Silver Beads Bracelet
Resin beads are not just for the warmer months.
2. Argyle Knit + Pencil Skirt + Loafers
Style Notes: There was a time when argyle knits were considered dated; however, this year firmly secured their place as a cold-weather staple in every fashionable wardrobe. The key to making it look ‘2026’? Take a cue from Chloe (pictured above) and pair it with sophisticated staples such as a pencil skirt, chunky socks, and loafers.
3. Ecru Long Coat + Funnel-Neck Knit + White Jeans
Style Notes: I’ve already mentioned my love for white winter outfits, and I can’t wait to try one out in 2026. To make them feel less daunting and more wearable, I’ll be following TikTok’s ‘2x2’ outfit formula and adding some black into the mix.
Style Notes: Polo jumpers add a more relaxed energy to an outfit that feels cool and effortless. To make it feel less casual, a pleated midi skirt and high heels will dress it up for any occasion, from the office to dinner with friends.