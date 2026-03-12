As a beauty editor, I'm a big fan of celebrating holidays via a relevant and on-theme manicure. However, relevant and on-theme doesn't have to mean kitschy. St. Patrick's Day is the perfect example. While it doesn't sound like a holiday that would inspire the chicest nail designs, it's all about how you approach it. Start with green nail polish. (I think it evokes the freshness of spring and is a good switch-up from other, more popular shades like pink and red.) Add gold accents, a cool design, or a metallic finish, and you'll have an editor-approved manicure that doesn't scream St. Patrick's Day but rather gives a subtle nod to it. Ahead, see 13 perfectly chic examples to inspire your next set.
Chic St. Patrick's Day Nail Designs
Apparently, the three key components of a chic St. Patrick's Day manicure are as follows: a nude base, a thin white stripe, and a thick kelly green French tip.
I love olive-green nail polish (or, as I call it, "dirty martini" green), especially when it's paired with a chic tortoiseshell design.
I think this eclectic, mismatched design is incredibly chic. It looks like it required imagination, a steady hand, and some blooming gel nail polish.
You can't go wrong with a simple green micro-French manicure, especially on short nails.
If long, almond-shaped nails are your thing, I highly suggest wearing this marbled manicure.
Celebrity nail artist Iram Shelton used Essie's Win Me Over ($8) to create this cool design.
I can't think of a more elegant St. Patrick's Day manicure than this sage-green chrome one.
Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen is the expert behind this cool-girl manicure. I love the leafy green color, the metallic finish, and the rippled effect.
When in doubt, opt for a negative-space manicure. They always look so cool and minimalist.
Aura nails are so in for 2026. Here's a cool St. Patrick's Day take on the trend.
Emerald nails look so sophisticated, especially with a negative-space French tip.
I love the molten effect of this metallic-green manicure.
I saved my favorite one for last. I'm taking this green-tortoiseshell design straight to the salon.
Shop the Best Green Nail Polishes and Press-Ons
JINsoon
Green Clay
This olive-green color is so stylish.
Essie
Nail Polish - Willow in the Wind
Essie's Willow in the Wind is a core piece of my at-home nail polish collection.
Essie
Nail Polish - Off Tropic
As is the iconic emerald-green shade, Off Tropic.
JINsoon
Palma
I've loved this vibrant green shade for YEARS, and I don't see that changing anytime soon.