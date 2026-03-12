Yes, St. Patrick's Day Nail Designs *Can* Be Chic—These 13 Stylish Manicures Prove It

These examples are cool and non-kitschy.

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
Features
St. Patrick&#039;s Day nail design collage
(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)
As a beauty editor, I'm a big fan of celebrating holidays via a relevant and on-theme manicure. However, relevant and on-theme doesn't have to mean kitschy. St. Patrick's Day is the perfect example. While it doesn't sound like a holiday that would inspire the chicest nail designs, it's all about how you approach it. Start with green nail polish. (I think it evokes the freshness of spring and is a good switch-up from other, more popular shades like pink and red.) Add gold accents, a cool design, or a metallic finish, and you'll have an editor-approved manicure that doesn't scream St. Patrick's Day but rather gives a subtle nod to it. Ahead, see 13 perfectly chic examples to inspire your next set.

Chic St. Patrick's Day Nail Designs

Green French manicure nail design

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Apparently, the three key components of a chic St. Patrick's Day manicure are as follows: a nude base, a thin white stripe, and a thick kelly green French tip.

Green and tortoiseshell manicure

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

I love olive-green nail polish (or, as I call it, "dirty martini" green), especially when it's paired with a chic tortoiseshell design.

Green marbled nail design

(Image credit: @gieos.room)

I think this eclectic, mismatched design is incredibly chic. It looks like it required imagination, a steady hand, and some blooming gel nail polish.

Bright green French manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

You can't go wrong with a simple green micro-French manicure, especially on short nails.

Green marbled French tip nail design

(Image credit: @gieos.room)

If long, almond-shaped nails are your thing, I highly suggest wearing this marbled manicure.

St. Patrick&#039;s Day nail design

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Celebrity nail artist Iram Shelton used Essie's Win Me Over ($8) to create this cool design.

Green glazed nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

I can't think of a more elegant St. Patrick's Day manicure than this sage-green chrome one.

Metallic green textured manicure

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen is the expert behind this cool-girl manicure. I love the leafy green color, the metallic finish, and the rippled effect.

Green negative space manicure design

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

When in doubt, opt for a negative-space manicure. They always look so cool and minimalist.

Green cat-eye nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Aura nails are so in for 2026. Here's a cool St. Patrick's Day take on the trend.

Emerald green nail design

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Emerald nails look so sophisticated, especially with a negative-space French tip.

Metallic green manicure

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

I love the molten effect of this metallic-green manicure.

Dark green and tortoiseshell manicure

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

I saved my favorite one for last. I'm taking this green-tortoiseshell design straight to the salon.

Shop the Best Green Nail Polishes and Press-Ons