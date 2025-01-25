The Sneaker Trends That Will Dominate in 2025

For years, we couldn't stop talking about the Adidas Sambas—a style that took hold of the fashion set and continues to be wildly popular. I've collected the iconic striped, gum-soled sneakers in multiple colorways, and they remain a mainstay in my wardrobe, whether I'm dressing for a flight or a stroll through New York City. Despite my affinity for the sneakers, I've been interested in adding new styles to my closet. As it turns out, 2025 may be the turning point when my sneaker wardrobe expands as new trends arrive.

The runways, celebrity looks, street style scene, and outfits on my social media feeds are already indicating how sneaker trends are beginning to shift this year. Some are purely fashion pieces, often styled for low-key weekend looks. Some are worn almost exclusively for workout purposes, including the technical running sneakers that are taking over. Others take a hybrid approach, fusing fashion and function. Ahead, see the key sneaker trends to know for 2025.

Throwback Track-and-Field Sneakers

Seventies-inspired sneakers are yet again taking hold of the fashion set. This time around, however, I am seeing a surge in styles that you would normally find in a track-and-field setting. I expect them to be popular throughout the upcoming year and make a splash on the street style scene at fashion month.

adidas SL 72 Sneaker $75 SHOP NOW

NIKE LD-1000 Brushed Suede-Trimmed Twill Sneakers $110 SHOP NOW

Technical Running Sneakers

Highly technical sneakers designed for intense gym routines continue to be in huge demand in and out of the gym. While these sneakers have been a fashion-insider favorite for a few seasons, some of the hot styles from brands like Asics and New Balance have finally restocked, which means now is the moment to add a pair to your closet.

New Balance 530 Sneaker $75 SHOP NOW

Adidas x Sporty & Rich Adistar Sneakers $110 SHOP NOW

Nike V2K Run Sneaker $93 SHOP NOW

Retro Sneakers

The allure of retro sneakers is continuing strong into 2025. Buzzy styles like the Puma Speedcat are the talk of the town. The same can be said for Loewe's Flow sneakers, a modern take on retro sneakers that infuses design codes from the '70s and '80s.

Reebok Classic AZ Sneakers $80 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Flow Logo-Appliquéd Leather and Shell Sneakers

TOTEME The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers $450 SHOP NOW

PUMA Speedcat OG Sneaker $100 SHOP NOW

Clean and Classic Sneakers

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

On the runways and my social media feeds, I've noticed an uptick of clean and classic sneakers. They are often designed with a rubber sole and canvas or leather upper, then finished in white with navy or black trim. These timeless sneakers will always be in style.

Polo Sport Canvas Sneakers $98 SHOP NOW

Keds Surfer Sneakers $35 SHOP NOW

Converse Jack Purcell Low Top Sneaker $70 SHOP NOW

Suede Sneakers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of nylon, leather, or canvas, opt for sneakers designed in a soft suede finish. Buzzy styles from Miu Miu are practically always sold out. I'm also betting on the Adidas Country sneakers to be one of the coolest buys of the year.

Miu Miu Plume Suede Sneakers $895 SHOP NOW

ADIDAS Country Japan Suede Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW

Vince Mojave Trainer Sneakers $275 SHOP NOW