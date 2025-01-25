The Sneaker Trends That Will Dominate in 2025
For years, we couldn't stop talking about the Adidas Sambas—a style that took hold of the fashion set and continues to be wildly popular. I've collected the iconic striped, gum-soled sneakers in multiple colorways, and they remain a mainstay in my wardrobe, whether I'm dressing for a flight or a stroll through New York City. Despite my affinity for the sneakers, I've been interested in adding new styles to my closet. As it turns out, 2025 may be the turning point when my sneaker wardrobe expands as new trends arrive.
The runways, celebrity looks, street style scene, and outfits on my social media feeds are already indicating how sneaker trends are beginning to shift this year. Some are purely fashion pieces, often styled for low-key weekend looks. Some are worn almost exclusively for workout purposes, including the technical running sneakers that are taking over. Others take a hybrid approach, fusing fashion and function. Ahead, see the key sneaker trends to know for 2025.
Throwback Track-and-Field Sneakers
Seventies-inspired sneakers are yet again taking hold of the fashion set. This time around, however, I am seeing a surge in styles that you would normally find in a track-and-field setting. I expect them to be popular throughout the upcoming year and make a splash on the street style scene at fashion month.
Technical Running Sneakers
Highly technical sneakers designed for intense gym routines continue to be in huge demand in and out of the gym. While these sneakers have been a fashion-insider favorite for a few seasons, some of the hot styles from brands like Asics and New Balance have finally restocked, which means now is the moment to add a pair to your closet.
Retro Sneakers
The allure of retro sneakers is continuing strong into 2025. Buzzy styles like the Puma Speedcat are the talk of the town. The same can be said for Loewe's Flow sneakers, a modern take on retro sneakers that infuses design codes from the '70s and '80s.
Clean and Classic Sneakers
On the runways and my social media feeds, I've noticed an uptick of clean and classic sneakers. They are often designed with a rubber sole and canvas or leather upper, then finished in white with navy or black trim. These timeless sneakers will always be in style.
Suede Sneakers
Instead of nylon, leather, or canvas, opt for sneakers designed in a soft suede finish. Buzzy styles from Miu Miu are practically always sold out. I'm also betting on the Adidas Country sneakers to be one of the coolest buys of the year.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear with over a decade of experience in fashion, editorial, and publishing. She oversees luxury and runway content as well as wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. She also contributes to podcast recordings, social media, and branded content initiatives. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, Tiffany & Co., and MyTheresa, and rising designers such as Refine and Tove, and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Before Who What Wear, Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.