The Sneaker Trends That Will Dominate in 2025

For years, we couldn't stop talking about the Adidas Sambas—a style that took hold of the fashion set and continues to be wildly popular. I've collected the iconic striped, gum-soled sneakers in multiple colorways, and they remain a mainstay in my wardrobe, whether I'm dressing for a flight or a stroll through New York City. Despite my affinity for the sneakers, I've been interested in adding new styles to my closet. As it turns out, 2025 may be the turning point when my sneaker wardrobe expands as new trends arrive.

The runways, celebrity looks, street style scene, and outfits on my social media feeds are already indicating how sneaker trends are beginning to shift this year. Some are purely fashion pieces, often styled for low-key weekend looks. Some are worn almost exclusively for workout purposes, including the technical running sneakers that are taking over. Others take a hybrid approach, fusing fashion and function. Ahead, see the key sneaker trends to know for 2025.

Throwback Track-and-Field Sneakers

Seventies-inspired sneakers are yet again taking hold of the fashion set. This time around, however, I am seeing a surge in styles that you would normally find in a track-and-field setting. I expect them to be popular throughout the upcoming year and make a splash on the street style scene at fashion month.

Rec Sneakers in Leather
j.crew
Rec Sneakers

SL 72 Sneakers
adidas
SL 72 Sneaker

Ld-1000 Brushed Suede-Trimmed Twill Sneakers
NIKE
LD-1000 Brushed Suede-Trimmed Twill Sneakers

Osaga, Osaga Kt-26 (red/blue/gum) - M 3 / W 5
Osaga
KT-26 in Red/Blue/Gum

Technical Running Sneakers

Woman wearing running sneakers.

(Image credit: @emilyoberg)

Highly technical sneakers designed for intense gym routines continue to be in huge demand in and out of the gym. While these sneakers have been a fashion-insider favorite for a few seasons, some of the hot styles from brands like Asics and New Balance have finally restocked, which means now is the moment to add a pair to your closet.

Gel-1130 Sneaker
ASICS
Gel-1130 Sneaker

New Balance, Gender Inclusive 530 Sneaker
New Balance
530 Sneaker

Adidas x Sporty & Rich, Adistar Sneakers
Adidas x Sporty & Rich
Adistar Sneakers

V2k Run Sneaker
Nike
V2K Run Sneaker

Retro Sneakers

Woman wearing a long fur-lined coat, jeans, and sneakers.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

The allure of retro sneakers is continuing strong into 2025. Buzzy styles like the Puma Speedcat are the talk of the town. The same can be said for Loewe's Flow sneakers, a modern take on retro sneakers that infuses design codes from the '70s and '80s.

Women's Classic Az Shoes
Reebok
Classic AZ Sneakers

Flow Logo-Appliquéd Leather and Shell Sneakers

LOEWE
Flow Logo-Appliquéd Leather and Shell Sneakers

The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers
TOTEME
The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers

Speedcat OG Sneaker
PUMA
Speedcat OG Sneaker

Clean and Classic Sneakers

Model wearing Ralph Lauren sneakers.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

On the runways and my social media feeds, I've noticed an uptick of clean and classic sneakers. They are often designed with a rubber sole and canvas or leather upper, then finished in white with navy or black trim. These timeless sneakers will always be in style.

Canvas Sneaker
Polo Sport
Canvas Sneakers

Vans, Era
Vans
Era

Keds, Surfer Sneakers
Keds
Surfer Sneakers

Jack Purcell Low Top Sneaker
Converse
Jack Purcell Low Top Sneaker

Suede Sneakers

Woman wearing Miu Miu suede sneakers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of nylon, leather, or canvas, opt for sneakers designed in a soft suede finish. Buzzy styles from Miu Miu are practically always sold out. I'm also betting on the Adidas Country sneakers to be one of the coolest buys of the year.

Miu Miu, Plume Suede Sneakers
Miu Miu
Plume Suede Sneakers

Country Japan Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS
Country Japan Suede Sneakers

Mojave Trainer Sneaker
Vince
Mojave Trainer Sneakers

Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

Kristen Nichols
Associate Director, Special Projects

Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear with over a decade of experience in fashion, editorial, and publishing. She oversees luxury and runway content as well as wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. She also contributes to podcast recordings, social media, and branded content initiatives. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, Tiffany & Co., and MyTheresa, and rising designers such as Refine and Tove, and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Before Who What Wear, Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.

