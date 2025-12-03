Lately, each time I open my Instagram app, I’m met with one thing: faux fur. From the playful vintage-inspired statement coats in Charlotte Simone’s most recent drop to opulent stole scarves slung around Elsa Hosk’s neck, it's hard to find a trend bigger and more impactful in autumn/winter 2025.
Since the early noughties, faux fur of every iteration has dipped in and out of favour (like many trends). What has remained consistent in the past couple of decades, though, is the appetite for faux fur styles instead of the real thing, but of course, not all faux fur is made the same. Special mention must be made to Stella McCartney, whose uncompromising environmentalism enabled her to become the first major fashion house to ban real fur altogether, creating a completely plastic-free, biodegradable fibre (and producing 40-90% less CO2 than other fur alternatives), quietly setting a precedent which can’t be ignored. Momentum for all things faux continued to build when, in 2018, Gucci declared itself officially fur-free, and by 2019, Chanel and Prada followed suit. Now, even more affordable conscious faux furs are available, from brands like Reformation—great for those who prefer to shop more sustainably.
The desire for these plush, furry fabrics and details over the past few years is undeniable. Who can forget the maximalist “Mob wife” aesthetic of 2024 that began to make the rounds on TikTok, throwing opulent, sweeping maxi coats into the spotlight. At the same time, the boho renaissance (ushered in by Chemena Kamali’s Chloé in spring/summer 2024) and turn-of-the-century minimalism (popularised by Jennifer Aniston and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy) both grabbed the attention of fashion people. Whilst there’s no overarching aesthetic creeping through right now per se, the chicest dressers of winter 2025 blend all three with ease. At first, the parallels might feel a touch tenuous, yet at their core, they all revel in fur: shaggy, tactile and oozing luxury at every swish.
If we’re looking back, it feels remiss not to mention that the mood feels unmistakably ‘70s socialite. Think oversized shearling maxis and decadent stole scarves, each with the impossibly polished ease of forever style icons like Lee Radziwill and Babe Paley—Capote’s most immaculate swans. Much like these women, this season's furs don't shout; they glide.
It must be said that when shopping faux, reading the care label is a prerequisite. Of course, we prefer them over the real thing, but ethical concerns have arisen around the sustainability of the synthetic fibres used to create faux fur, due to their high polyester and acrylic compositions. My ethos is, when buying high-street items, go for as high quality as you can afford. When you invest well and look after your pieces, you’ll cherish them more and will wear them for longer. That being said, keep in mind that we don’t have to buy into every trend, so consider if faux fur really is one for you.
Luckily for us, the fashion set has once again embraced faux fur with both hands, proving how wearable this once-divisive trend has become in winter 2025. From robe-like maxis layered over the simplest outfits to fuzzy fur hats in every imaginable shape and colour, the message is clear: faux fur isn’t just trending, it's back with a vengance. After days of research, I’ve narrowed it down to the seven faux-fur trends worth investing in this winter. Scroll on to discover them.
The 7 Best Faux-Fur Trends of 2025
1. Boho’s Best
Style Notes: Undoubtedly, winter’s most covetable outerwear trend is the shearling-lined coat. Featuring a shaggy trim and spirited silhouette, these coats have become a touchstone of playful sophistication. Synonymous with London-based fashion designer Charlotte Simone, each offers its own personality, which is why celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Kate and Lila Moss (and of course, almost every stylish person on my feed) seem intent on owning one. Cropped iterations with a tactile, curly-haired lining ooze a joie de vivre that Gen Z can’t get enough of, whilst pared-back longline renditions add a gentle fluidity which minimalists adore. In every form, these coats make a winter statement which can't be ignored.
2. Mob-Wife Maxis
Style Notes: Whilst the aesthetic as a whole may have taken a dip in popularity, the streets of London remain awash with faux-fur maxi coats. Swooshing dramatically across the pavement, they carry a bold opulence that defines any outfit they sit atop. Often rendered in two-toned palettes, these coats come in every iteration imaginable: think luscious chocolate-brown or bright snowy white, which feel inherently Olsen-coded. Each has an attitude which aligns perfectly with the trends shaping winter 2025.
3. The Snow Queen's Crown
Style Notes: I’ve long believed that accessories can make or break an outfit, and nowhere is that truer than with the rise of faux-fur hats. Evolving from the ski-slope-ready maximalist headbands once favoured by Sarah Jessica Parker and Céline Dion in the late noughties, winter 2025’s take feels fresh, playful and super chic. When cloaked in plush faux fur, bucket and trucker hats suddenly become personality pieces. Bold enough to make a statement, yet versatile enough to style with ease, the nature of this accessory allows you to be as quietly cool or as bold as you’d like. Whether you lean into a vibrant, trending animal print with a pinstripe maxi coat or stick to a soft winter neutral as part of a tonal look, these hats offer a low-commitment way to tap into the trend.
4. Animal Instinct
Style Notes: As the popularity of animal print continues to soar, whether you're a leopard, zebra or even dalmatian-dot fanatic, pick your favourite and go bold with a bucket hat. Cosy to their core, these spirited furs are the most fun way to keep the UK's frigid winter chill at bay. Having long shed their Kat-Slater connotations, animal print has the seal of approval from A-listers like Alexa Chung and Jennifer Lawrence. And if a vibrant print may feel unwearable for you, there are plenty of plain-hued options in brown, black, cream and brighter colours.
5. All the Trimmings
Style Notes: In Virginie Viard's penultimate Chanel show, the end of an era arrived along with a tickle of fur-trimmed fun. Adding a maximalist hint of visual interest, a fur trim adds an unapologetically luxurious touch. From plush lapels to the cuffs of evening-ready dresses, the lavish addition has an innate ‘70s sensibility, toeing the line between nostalgia and casual-cool.
6. Sleeveless Chic
Style Notes: If the word "gilet" makes you think "finance bro", then I implore you to think again. Because in faux fur, gilets are the perfect blend of effortless Scandi-cool and 2010s boho. The ideal second layer for days that don't require a heavy coat, a soft and fuzzy vest is a way to make a small statement without the weight and commitment of your usual outerwear. I personally love them paired with leggings and sleek heels for a more elevated look; a vibe that Elsa Hosk and her brand Helsa have nailed this winter. And if it works for her, it works for me.
7. Sumptuous Scarves and Stoles
Style Notes: Arguably one of the bougiest faux-fur trends of the season, why not cocoon yourself in a plush stole or scarf? Whether wrapped snugly around the neck or draped over the shoulders in full debutante fashion, this cold-weather accessory is a very easy way to elevate a simple look like a tailored suit. At Toteme, Simone Rocha, Prada and Marine Serre, the A/W 25 runways were filled with faux-fur stoles, paired with everything from silk dresses to oversized coats. And whilst each iteration offers something distinct, they all exude the same old-money energy.
