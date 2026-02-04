Let's be real. While it may be exciting to jump on all the latest, fun trends, the ultimate goal is to look chic and sophisticated in 2026. If you're on this wave of thinking, then you've landed in the perfect place. As a fashion editor, I'm no stranger to finding elevated styles that take the whole outfit to the next level. This is exactly why I've curated a selection of some of the sleekest new arrivals from Zara and COS worth checking out.
In the mix, you can expect elevated silhouettes and unique takes on your favorite everyday essentials. While on-trend finds make a solid appearance, each pick still has a cool, put-together vibe. From stunning barrel leg trousers to easy dresses that are perfect for transitioning seasons, there's a slew of top-tier COS and Zara pieces ripe for the taking.
Best COS New Arrivals February 2026
COS
Twisted Ribbon Stud Earrings
The sculptural look of these earrings is everything.
COS
Mini Cavatelli Clutch Bag - Leather
I love this as a pretty pop of color.
COS
Oversized Mock-Neck Coat
The mock neck takes this coat to the next level.
COS
D-Buckle Leather Belt
A solid belt does wonders to your look.
COS
Sculptural Pima Cotton-Poplin Blouse
Such interesting details. The sleeves and the collar stand out to me.
COS
Classic Leather Loafers
These will go with so much.
COS
Cropped Knitted Merino Wool Jacket
Love this deep chocolate hue.
COS
Cropped Barrel-Leg Cotton Pants
Add these to your trouser rotation.
COS
Waisted Cotton Shirt Dress
COS
Nylon Mock-Neck Jacket
A jacket like this will be great for the transition season.
COS
Pleated Barrel-Leg Wool Pants
COS
Layered-Collar Merino Wool Mini Dress
Great with tights and great without.
COS
Suede-Nylon Ballet Sneakers
The ballet sneaker trend is here to stay.
COS
Layered Merino Wool Sweater Tank
Perfect for layering over your favorite button downs and tees.
COS
Merino Wool V-Neck Sweater
COS
Knoll Shoulder Bag - Suede
This chic suede bag will go with so much.
COS
Pointed Suede T-Bar Kitten Heels
A little vintage vibe in cool kitten heels.
Shop Best Zara New Arrivals February 2026
ZARA
Asymmetric Plaid Midi Skirt
Plaid is always a vibe especially in this asymmetric skirt.
ZARA
100% Wool Skullcap Hat
ZARA
Asymmetric Oxford Shirt
ZARA
Asymmetric Ruffled Top
If you're a high-heel person, these are such a great get.
The most fun details on such a great basic.
ZARA
Polka Dot Satin Effect Shirt