If You're As Against Wearing Sneakers With Jeans as I Am, Trust Me, This Outfit Will Change Your Mind

If you know me, you know I rarely wear sneakers. Yes, I have a closet full of them, but I only pull them out when I'm wearing black leggings or elevated sweatpants for the gym, a walk with friends, or the airport. So, this probably goes without saying—I'd never wear them or think to wear them with any jeans. But I'm easily convinced, and if there's anyone who can persuade me, it's a fashion person like Hailey Bieber or Jennifer Lawrence. Well, the latter proved true this week when J. Law stepped out in jeans and sneakers.
While walking around NYC, J.Law was spotted wearing a oversize leather jacket, a crewneck sweater, straight-leg jeans, and Salomon sneakers. She accessorized her look with a black Hermès Kelly bag, a dark gray beanie, and a light gray scarf.
After seeing Lawrence's outfit, I dove deep into Pinterest, TikTok, and Getty Images to understand what makes J.Law's and other insiders' outfits that feature jeans and sneakers look stylish and refined. What all these looks shared was elevated basics. For example, Lawrence's black leather jacket from Rohé, paired with her cashmere accessories, elevated her casual jeans and sneakers. In other instances, it was a single piece, such as a long suede coat, a short wool jacket, or a slouchy leather shoulder bag, that made the ensemble look chic.
If you share my dislike for wearing sneakers and jeans, keep scrolling to check out Lawrence's outfit—there's a good chance it might change your mind.
