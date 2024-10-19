Zendaya’s Extremely Revealing Naked Dress Is Giving ‘70s Cher
Tonight, just days after performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Brooklyn, Cher will return to the spotlight to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Foreigner, Mary J. Blige, and Dave Matthews Band. And of course, Zendaya is in attendance to pay homage.
The actress, who last channeled Cher at the 2021 Academy Awards with the help of her longtime stylist Law Roach, showed up to the induction ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio wearing a gold, ab-baring vintage Bob Mackie dress from Cher's go-to designer's fall 2001 couture collection titled Foreign Intrigue. The dress—which features a criss-cross design across the bodice and a sheer, low-rise skirt with a high slit—was the finale look on the runway during New York Fashion Week in February of 2001 and styled alongside a white silk-satin trench coat that Zendaya is also wearing this evening. According to Law Roach's Instagram Stories, the coat is embroidered in gold and diamond iridescent bugle beads and stones. The dress, he continued, was entirely hand-beaded in gold, diamond, and iridescent bugle beads and aurora-borealis stones.
The dress itself is reminiscent of one that Cher herself wore in a February 1975 performance of "I'm a Woman" alongside American actress Raquel Welch on The Cher Show. Also by Bob Mackie, the gold gown from Cher's personal collection sold for $5,100 at Julien's Auctions, a California-based auction house.
Scroll down to see Zendaya's ode to tonight's inductee from every angle.
On Zendaya: Vintage Bob Mackie coat and dress
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
Pamela Anderson and French Girls Agree—These $98 Jeans Are Second to None
I bought mine at Nordstrom.
By Eliza Huber
-
Zoe Saldaña Arrived at the Airport in the Flat-Shoe Trend That Makes Security a Breeze
Arrive two hours early? Pass.
By Eliza Huber
-
Elizabeth Olsen Just Wore the Only Boot Trend That's Sensible for the Airport
I'm taking notes.
By Natalie Munro
-
Sleek, Sophisticated, and Selena-Approved—This $199 Dress Is a Sellout Waiting to Happen
Don't say we didn't warn you.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
All the Jaw-Dropping Runway Looks From the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Get ready for glamour, wings, sparkles, and more.
By Judith Jones
-
Forget Diamonds—This Is the Boho Jewelry Trend Celebs Are Wearing Right Now
I can see why they love it.
By Natalie Munro
-
Pamela Anderson Just Wore the Low-Maintenance Outfit Formula Fashion People Swear By
An instantly classy look.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
From Saint Laurent to Coach, These Are the Only 6 Designer Bags Celebs Are Wearing RN
The hottest of the season.
By Anna LaPlaca