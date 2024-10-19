Zendaya’s Extremely Revealing Naked Dress Is Giving ‘70s Cher

Tonight, just days after performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Brooklyn, Cher will return to the spotlight to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Foreigner, Mary J. Blige, and Dave Matthews Band. And of course, Zendaya is in attendance to pay homage.

The actress, who last channeled Cher at the 2021 Academy Awards with the help of her longtime stylist Law Roach, showed up to the induction ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio wearing a gold, ab-baring vintage Bob Mackie dress from Cher's go-to designer's fall 2001 couture collection titled Foreign Intrigue. The dress—which features a criss-cross design across the bodice and a sheer, low-rise skirt with a high slit—was the finale look on the runway during New York Fashion Week in February of 2001 and styled alongside a white silk-satin trench coat that Zendaya is also wearing this evening. According to Law Roach's Instagram Stories, the coat is embroidered in gold and diamond iridescent bugle beads and stones. The dress, he continued, was entirely hand-beaded in gold, diamond, and iridescent bugle beads and aurora-borealis stones.

The dress itself is reminiscent of one that Cher herself wore in a February 1975 performance of "I'm a Woman" alongside American actress Raquel Welch on The Cher Show. Also by Bob Mackie, the gold gown from Cher's personal collection sold for $5,100 at Julien's Auctions, a California-based auction house.

Scroll down to see Zendaya's ode to tonight's inductee from every angle.

