The Top 11 Celebrity Stylists Right Now and Who They're Dressing

We love a memorable red carpet moment here at Who What Wear. So far this year, we've enjoyed covering the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, Emmys, and Grammys, and we have a lot more exciting plans for the duration of award season. (In case you didn't know, we're often at events IRL, giving you a front-row seat to all the action on our Instagram and TikTok accounts.) We thrive on chatting about Margot Robbie and her latest Barbie-inspired look or Greta Lee and her breakout red carpet season, but we'd be remiss to not credit the behind-the-scenes geniuses responsible for their outfits. And that's exactly where this story comes in.

Below, I rounded up 11 of the most in-demand celebrity stylists of the moment. They are the masterminds behind some of my personal favorite recent looks, including Ayo Edebiri at the Golden Globes, Emma Stone at the London premiere of Poor Things, and pregnant Suki Waterhouse at the Emmys. Keep reading to learn more about each celebrity stylist and see a few examples of their client rosters.

Danielle Goldberg

Danielle Goldberg's client roster includes a mix of established names (Kaia Gerber and Olivia Rodrigo) as well as quickly rising newcomers (Ayo Edebiri and Greta Lee). She's one of the busiest stylists in the business right now, with a client list that also includes Lily Aldridge, Laura Harrier, Camille Rowe, and Kelsey Asbille.

Goldberg outfitted Ayo Edebiri in a custom Prada look with Boucheron jewelry for the 2024 Golden Globes.

Goldberg and Olivia Rodrigo delved into the archives for this vintage Versace look from S/S 95 for this year's Grammys. Bulgari jewelry complemented the dress perfectly.

This is my personal favorite red carpet look of the last 12 months. Goldberg styled Greta Lee in a custom Loewe dress by Jonathan Anderson and Cartier jewelry for the Academy Museum Gala in December 2023.

Andrew Mukamal

Styling Margot Robbie for the Barbie film press tour was a make-or-break gig for Andrew Mukamal's career. In my opinion, he passed the test with flying colors, coming up with fresh, inspiring, and chic looks time and again. To commemorate the whirlwind tour, he's teamed up with Rizzoli on a new book launching on March 19. Because the tour was cut short by the SAG strike, the tome even includes never-before-seen outfits. Preorder Barbie: The World Tour here.

Because the Barbie movie press tour gave us so many good looks, it was hard to pick my favorite, but I eventually landed on this Vivienne Westwood number worn in London. An Assael pearl necklace and Christian Louboutin shoes completed the already-iconic look styled by Mukamal.

While the Barbie tour garnered all the headlines, don't overlook Mukamal's work with other clients such as Zoë Kravitz. I particularly enjoyed this sleek and simple Saint Laurent dress, which Mukamal styled with Tiffany & Co. jewelry for the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.

Mukamal and Billie Eilish are quite the dynamic duo. He allows Eilish's personal style to shine through while also adding his own signature touches.

Erin Walsh

Have you noticed Anne Hathaway has received extra praise for her style in recent months? You have Erin Walsh to thank for that. She's dreamed up all of Hathaway's best red carpet moments around the globe. Her client roster is seriously impressive and also includes Selena Gomez, Jameela Jamil, Alison Brie, Juno Temple, Lana Condor, and Elizabeth Banks.

Walsh put together this excellent Oscar de la Renta ensemble for Selena Gomez's VMAs appearance in 2023.

Walsh memorably styled Anne Hathaway in an ethereal Armani Privé dress and statement-making Bulgari jewelry for the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

Walsh was responsible for this flawless Ali Karoui look recently worn by Jameela Jamil.

Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald

Known as Wayman + Micah, these powerhouse stylists prove that two is better than one. They're the puppeteers behind outfits worn by Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Tessa Thompson, Niecy Nash, Aja Naomi King, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Olivia Munn, and others.

There's a big difference between a red carpet look and a red carpet moment. This, my friends, is definitely the latter. Wayman + Micah perfectly styled Tessa Thompson in Elie Saab Couture at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

I recently posted a TikTok about celebrity stylists, and several commenters were dying to know who was responsible for Colman Domingo's recent style. The answer: Wayman + Micah.

Styled by the duo, Da'Vine Joy Randolph looked impeccable at the Academy Museum Gala in December 2023.

Rebecca Corbin-Murray

Prepare to see a lot more of Rebecca Corbin-Murray's work splashed across Who What Wear in the upcoming weeks. She's styling Florence Pugh for the sure-to-be-stellar Dune: Part Two press tour. Other high-profile clients include Simone Ashley, Gemma Chan, Lily James, and Salma Hayek.

I adore this Rodarte dress on Florence Pugh from the 2024 Governors Awards. Corbin-Murray styled the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Corbin-Murray works with Louis Vuitton for most of Gemma Chan's beautiful red carpet looks, which have never missed the mark.

Corbin-Murray styled Simone Ashley in this showstopping 16Arlington look and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jason Bolden

A list of the best celebrity stylists in Hollywood would never be complete without Jason Bolden. His clients include Yara Shahidi, Sabrina Carpenter, Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Kidman, Jay Ellis, Storm Reid, Dwyane Wade, and Justin Timberlake.

Who could forget this Bottega Veneta look worn by Yara Shahidi and styled to perfection by Bolden? Certainly not me.

Bolden styled Sabrina Carpenter in Vera Wang for the 2023 VMAs.

Cynthia Erivo looked chic in Louis Vuitton at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Ilaria Urbinati

In my opinion, Ilaria Urbinati is the preeminent menswear stylist in Hollywood right now. She's responsible for Barry Keoghan's entrance to the fashion scene and has also styled Donald Glover, John Krasinski, James Marsden, Chris Evans, Aaron Paul, The Rock, Zac Efron, Rami Malek, and Ryan Reynolds.

Barry Keoghan, Ilaria Urbinati, and Louis Vuitton are a terrific trio, as exemplified by this Golden Globes look.

Donald Glover made waves with his style during the Mr. and Mrs. Smith press tour, which was expertly spearheaded by Urbinati.

Thanks to Urbinati, Zac Efron looked dapper in Fendi at the 2024 Governors Awards.

Petra Flannery

Petra Flannery has worked with tons of Hollywood's best dressed celebrities, including Emma Stone, Zoe Saldana, Emilia Clarke, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen Pompeo, and Claire Danes. I can't wait to see what she comes up with for the rest of the award season, including the upcoming Academy Awards.

I adored this ice-blue Louis Vuitton look that Flannery dressed Emma Stone in for the London premiere of Poor Things.

Thank you, Petra Flannery, for providing us with this lovely Alexander McQueen moment worn by Zoe Saldana.

Flannery styled Emilia Clarke in a plunging Chanel gown for the Deauville Film Festival in September 2023.

Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn

Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn are perhaps best known for their work with Jennifer Lopez, but they also serve up fashion-with-a-capital-F looks for Suki Waterhouse, Heidi Klum, Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Lohan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jessica Biel, Gwen Stefani, Cara Delevingne, Kerry Washington, and Camila Cabello.

Has J.Lo ever worn a bad red carpet look? The answer is no.

Suki Waterhouse, styled by the duo, wowed at the 2024 Emmys wearing Valentino.

Thanks to Zangardi and Haenn, Hailee Steinfeld secured a custom Prada look for the 2024 Golden Globes.