Not Sequins, Not Silk: Elle Fanning Just Started 2026's Molten Trend on the Red Carpet

Award season is officially here, and we're kicking off 2026 in style as our favorite stars head down the red carpet tonight for the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. This year's show will be followed by the Golden Globes next weekend, and we can't wait to see all the stunning red carpet looks coming up in the next few months, culminating in the Academy Awards in March.
We're already spotting some of 2026's biggest trends on the red carpet tonight. One of our favorites? Elle Fanning wearing a stunning "molten gold" vintage gown from Ralph Lauren's fall 2003 collection. The liquid-gold fabric with a high-shine metallic finish is set to be a huge trend this year, evoking a sense of bold luxury, joy, and elegance—a style we're sure to see on many a red carpet this award season.
Scroll down to see Fanning's stellar red carpet look.
