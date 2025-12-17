Not Your Grandma's Nightie—Sabrina Carpenter's New Chemise Is Almost Too Chic to Wear to Bed

Yesterday, Sabrina Carpenter made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Instead of being interviewed in a traditional talk-show format, Carpenter participated in one of the comedian's most popular segments: Day Drinking. (You might have seen Rihanna's and Dua Lipa's viral versions.) In the hilariously chaotic 16-minute clip, they did impressions, unwrapped holiday presents, tried on LED face masks, and, of course, consumed a couple of drinks.
For the appearance, Carpenter wore a cute floral chemise trimmed with baby-blue ribbon. As you're likely aware, lingerie-type pieces such as corsets, slip dresses, and baby-doll tops are key elements of Carpenter's signature wardrobe, both on- and offstage. Her newest iteration features a Bridgerton-worthy wallpaper print that's almost too chic to wear to bed, but I certainly won't tell you what you can and can't wear. Scroll down to shop similar chemises.
