Fashion People are Already Wearing These 5 Outfit-Enhancing Autumn 2025 Accessories Trends on Repeat

It’s not just the smell of pumpkin spice lattes lingering in the air that’s heralding autumn’s arrival. From the hoards of fallen leaves that pile up in the gutter to the countless open umbrellas that line London’s sidewalks, it’s almost like summer completely disappeared overnight, leaving a trail of sumptuous cashmere, soothing long sleeves and cosy wool trousers.

But how to translate these pieces from humble cold-repelling outfits into something more inspiring, thoughtful and altogether mood boosting? You inject one of the key autumn accessories trends of 2025 into the look, of course.

An image of @maryljean wearing a white crochet scarf, cropped grey blazer and matching skirt.

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Those who are more adept at styling an impactful ensemble will know the power that accessories wield. Be it a simple bag, a minuscule accent like a shoe or a small but mighty detail through adding jewellery, considered additions can breathe fresh life into reliable silhouettes. This is all the more important during bouts of stormy weather.

When the temperature drops, looking put together is no longer tantamount to actually investing the hours in doing so. Instead, we’re after shortcuts that can help us appear sophisticated and poised, without doing the exhaustive work of figuring out exactly how to do so. (Because there’s nothing that screams chic like wearing Uniqlo thermals under our denim jeans and cotton shirts, right?)

This season, the biggest autumn accessory trends of 2025 remain true to the sentiment of the period. These are styles that are pleasantly lethargic, structured with a bit of slouch and luxuriously tactile. Autumn is the season for slowing down, after all. And as we begin the long march to the depths of winter, through days of early sunsets and evenings saturated with a shroud of darkness, there’s no better way to reflect this than in the accessories we wear. From hats ripped out of the swinging 1960s to the surprising blouse print accenting the waist of the most stylish, these are the 5 major autumn accessories trends of 2025 to make note of.

The 5 Key Autumn Accessories Trends of 2025

1. Triangle Scarves

Annabel Rosendahl wears a mole triangle scarf with a black trend coat.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: There’s truly an art to bundling up. Beginning with your base layers, the way you softly stack piece upon piece to build an outfit is crucial. You need to pair things in a way that will ward off the biting wind but won’t have you looking like Joey Tribbiani wearing everything he owns in that one episode of Friends. Equally important, however, is the final layer. Chic dressers across London, Copenhagen and Oslo have been wearing this accessory for years, but it feels like it’s really hit a stride for the autumn 2025 season. Wrapping it around your shoulders, especially when wearing a big coat, feels like this sort of protective element that's both pretty and protective. Plus, when rainfall comes, you can swiftly fashion it as a scarf and tie it around your head à la an Old Hollywood starlet.

2. Checked Shirt

An image of @chloekathbutler wearing a white windbreaker, black capri leggings and a checked shirt that&#039;s tied at the waist.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: It might be years since Bottega Veneta broke the internet when it debuted a line of cotton-effect leather checked shirts during the house’s spring/summer 2023 show, a collection that also saw Kate Moss model, but the impact is still reverberating. Mostly in the way that every elegant look you’ll see is punctuated by the addition of a checked shirt tied around the waist. This flannel print is far from the costumes of Brokeback Mountain, the unofficial uniforms of construction workers or the grunge days of yore when every Nirvana listener in the early ‘90s wore the tartan print with aplomb. Still, there’s something very Marc Jacobs for Perry Ellis spring/summer 1993 about it. A little bit polished, a little bit edgy, yet altogether stylish.

3. Belted Bags

An image of @johannapiispa wearing a belted bag with a camel trench coat, grey sweatpants and suede loafers.

(Image credit: @johannapiispa)

Style Notes: Turns out, it’s not just your one-size-too-big vintage Levi’s that require a belt to holster them in place. If you haven’t noticed, style insiders are toting bags that feature a belt motif slug across the middle. In Manu Atelier’s opulent suede styles, this accent is more demure and discerning, in keeping with the brand’s ethos of considered craftsmanship. At Prada, the size is more exaggerated and on the nose, as if it’s Miuccia Prada and Raf Simmons' way of hinting that when the brand does trends, you’ll be sure to know about it. Toteme's is slightly more minimalistic and mindful in a way that feels more fitting for the theme of this season. May as well put the belt where you can see it, especially if cosying up under chunky sweaters.

4. Pill Box Hats

An image of @nlmarilyn wearing a pillbox hat with a black coat and The Row&#039;s dune flip flops.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Ever since Truman Capote and his self-proclaimed Swans, the Upper East Side upper echelon types like Lee Radziwill who made up his social circle, were thrust back into the spotlight, there’s been a resurgence of 1960s silhouettes. Socialites be dammed, but their wardrobes are certainly a great resource to mine for inspiration. While their faux fur coats and head scarves have already enjoyed mainstream success, it’s this brimless headwear that’s really having heads turn. Upon a recent trip to Norway, it felt like the city was a breathing millenary, with nearly every variety of the style spotted as I wove my way through the fjord-side streets. Leopard Print! Shearling! Wool! Time to start saving Jackie Kennedy’s FLOTUS wardrobe on your Pinterest mood boards.

5. Slouch Boots

@cocoschiffer wears slouch boots with denim jeans, a cropped blazer and a tulle scarf.

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Style Notes: Another one of the biggest autumn accessories of 2025 is a trend that didn’t originate in 2025 at all. Yes, I’m referring to slouch boots. As the appetite for swashbuckling archival pieces like Alexander McQueen’s skull scarf and Vivienne Westwood’s pirate boots reaches fever pitch, slouch boots will only continue to grow in popularity. A little ruching goes a long way.

