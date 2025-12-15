First Prada, Now Zara: Expect Sophisticated Women in Paris, NYC, and Milan to Be Wearing This Micro-Trend in 2026

Find versions from Reformation, Mango, and Helsa, too.

Eliza Huber and Lily Muni He wearing fur-collar jackets.
(Image credit: @lilymhe; @elizagracehuber)
Jump to category:
By
published
in News

It's not even 2026 yet, but we're already spotting the micro-trends that will be subtly ubiquitous when January finally hits. The signs are all right in front of us—now, it's time to act on them so that when we do enter the new year, we're ready to do so in peak fashion form. Of all the budding silhouettes, colors, and details that are shaping up to define the 365 days ahead, one stands out: fur-collar jackets. We saw them on the runways—at Prada, Marni, and Jil Sander—and as a result, they've made it into our IRL lives, or at least our Instagram feeds, styled by only the most sophisticated of women. So, if full-on faux fur outerwear or even fur-trim pieces like those picking up popularity from Valentino, Helsa, and Rotate are too much for you, take a more understated approach by opting for a fur collar instead.

The key to wearing the fur-collar trend is to let it feel effortless and natural. Pair one with jeans in classic blue or black to make the piece of outerwear appear like any other jacket in your closet—but better. A classic black, gray, or brown pair of trousers will pair back just as elegantly as would a simple black dress or skirt ensemble. Let the switch-up in textures carry your outfit. It will do all the work without you having to lift a finger.

The best part? Before 2026's arrival, Zara released a handful of fur-collar pieces in the form of blazers, long wrap coats, cardigans, bombers, and even denim jackets, all of which are under $250. So, no, you don't have to spend thousands of dollars on a fur-collar jacket for the year ahead (that is, unless you want to, to which I commend you, and happily recommend this Prada beauty.)

Ahead, shop the fur collar trend at Zara, with more versions from other retailers to follow.

Shop the Fur Collar Trend at Zara

More Fur Collar Shopping

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.