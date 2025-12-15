First Prada, Now Zara: Expect Sophisticated Women in Paris, NYC, and Milan to Be Wearing This Micro-Trend in 2026

It's not even 2026 yet, but we're already spotting the micro-trends that will be subtly ubiquitous when January finally hits. The signs are all right in front of us—now, it's time to act on them so that when we do enter the new year, we're ready to do so in peak fashion form. Of all the budding silhouettes, colors, and details that are shaping up to define the 365 days ahead, one stands out: fur-collar jackets. We saw them on the runways—at Prada, Marni, and Jil Sander—and as a result, they've made it into our IRL lives, or at least our Instagram feeds, styled by only the most sophisticated of women. So, if full-on faux fur outerwear or even fur-trim pieces like those picking up popularity from Valentino, Helsa, and Rotate are too much for you, take a more understated approach by opting for a fur collar instead.
The key to wearing the fur-collar trend is to let it feel effortless and natural. Pair one with jeans in classic blue or black to make the piece of outerwear appear like any other jacket in your closet—but better. A classic black, gray, or brown pair of trousers will pair back just as elegantly as would a simple black dress or skirt ensemble. Let the switch-up in textures carry your outfit. It will do all the work without you having to lift a finger.
The best part? Before 2026's arrival, Zara released a handful of fur-collar pieces in the form of blazers, long wrap coats, cardigans, bombers, and even denim jackets, all of which are under $250. So, no, you don't have to spend thousands of dollars on a fur-collar jacket for the year ahead (that is, unless you want to, to which I commend you, and happily recommend this Prada beauty.)
Ahead, shop the fur collar trend at Zara, with more versions from other retailers to follow.
Shop the Fur Collar Trend at Zara
ZARA
Fitted Blazer With Faux Fur Collar Zw Collection
ZARA
Faux Fur Lapel Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Zw Collection Water Repellent Short Trench Coat
ZARA
Wool Blend Coat With Faux Fur Collar Zw Collection
ZARA
Soft Faux Fur Collar Bomber Jacket
ZARA
Denim Blazer With Faux Fur Collar Zw Collection
ZARA
Faux Leather Coat With Detachable Collar
ZARA
Wool Blend Blazer Zw Collection
ZARA
Wool Blend Faux Fur Collar Jacket Zw Collection
More Fur Collar Shopping
NOUR HAMMOUR
Dakota Belted Shearling-Trimmed Leather Coat
Helsa
The Oversized Leather Bomber With Faux Fur Collar
MANGO
Faux-Leather Coat With Fur Collar
Prada
Double-Breasted Chevron Peacoat
MANGO
Wool Coat With Fur Collar
EAVES x Coco
Dagna Collar
MANGO
Velvet Jacket With Fur Collar
Frame
The Shearling Overcoat
MANGO
Mottled Coat With Faux Fur Collar