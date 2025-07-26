How Each of the Most Popular Levi's Jeans Fits IRL

I’m a truedenim lover, but as someone standing at only5’0”, finding the right pair of jeans can be difficult. The exhaustion of trying on different sizes just to find that perfect fit often derails me from getting new denim altogether, but the indigo hues and distinctive fabric of jeans are always calling my name.Levi’s is one of my go-to brands when I’m on the hunt for a new pair of jeans. The classic denim brand has been a mainstay in my closet as well as my loved ones’ for as long as I can remember. Levi’s denim fits are never wavering. Those old Levi’s commercials of people dancing in their latest501s live on in my memory fondly.
Since my frontal lobe finally fully developed, my body had been through some changes, too: wider hips, thicker thighs, and a new waistline. That means it’s time for me to find some new jeans. While I love the pairs I already own, they haven’t molded to my new body as much as I’d like them to. For reference, in Levi's jeans, I’m a petite size 29 to 30. I lean toward a 30 for comfort, and always recommend sizing up to accomplish that. Also, a trick I like to use is the sit test or the squat test when I try on jeans. You just sit or squat in the dressing room to ensure your jeans aren’t too tight.
Over the weekend, I decided it was time for me to stop avoiding finding new go-to pairs of jeans. I went to a Levi’s store in the heart of the Lower East Side inNew York City and tried on five pairs of the most popular styles Levi’s has to offer, and I thought I would share my experience with each fit. Keep scrolling to join me on my journey to find the perfect pair of Levi's jeans and to hopefully find yours, too.
The 721 High-Rise Skinny Jeans
I usually avoid skinny jeans as someone who is short and curvy. They tend to be a bit long at the ankle and accentuate parts of my legs that I’d rather not. This pair of the 721 High-Rise Skinny Jeans fit around my thighs and waist pretty snugly. I did love the dark wash of this pair. The blend of cotton and polyester made the denim soft and stretchy as skinny jeans tend to be, and the high waist wasn’t uncomfortably tight (I did the sit test). Since these were just about two inches too long, I would recommend this pair to someone taller who is looking for a classic pair of skinny jeans.
Levi's
721 High-Rise Skinny Women's Jeans in Eternal Indigo
Pros: Great dark wash color and passes the sit test.
Cons: Too long for my height.
The Wedgie Straight Jeans
The Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans fit me perfectly, which I was surprised by. The fabric was thicker than I expected, since they're made of 100% cotton. I prefer waistlines to fit just like these did—not too high. What got me excited was the fact that they fit right at my ankle, no cuffing necessary. If you’re petite, 5’4” and under, and curvy, do yourself a favor and get these jeans. I tried this on in sizes 29 and 30, and decided sizing up is the better option with denim this thick.
Pros: Great fit and fabric, good length and rise for my height.
Cons: None.
Levi's
Wedgie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans in Fully Baked
The Low Loose Jeans
This was my favorite pair of jeans out of the bunch; baggy jeans in general are my preference. This style was very comfortable for thicker thighs like mine, and the 100% cotton fabric was so much softer than I was expecting. This style is also the most trend-forward in comparison to the other classic pairs. It’s They're made of non-stretch denim, but since they're so roomy, that doesn’t affect the fit much. I had to roll these up a few times, but I’m still going to be purchasing because they're so comfortable. And I don’t mind the cuffed look with this pair.
Pros: Perfect amount of bagginess, soft fabric, easy to slip on and off.
Cons: Too long for someone petite if not into cuffing or tailoring.
Levi's
Low Loose Straight Leg Jeans in Tomorrow Morning
The 501s
Oh, the classic Levi's 501s. I remember this pair being the most trendy jeans ever in the 2010s. At this point, they're more of a classic pair, which isn't surprising as they've been around since the 1800s. I’ve never bothered to try on a pair of 501s for some reason; I just didn’t gravitate toward the silhouette. Once I did, though, I was again pleasantly surprised with how they fit. They made me feel good about my curves as they hug in all the right places. (I sized up to a 30 for this pair after doing a sit test with the size 29.) This is also 100% cotton and definitely feels like it. This was the pair that felt the thickest out of all that I tried.
Pros: Flattering, fits the thighs well, and is thick high-quality denim.
Cons: Need to cuff if you're petite.
Levi's
501 Curve High Waist Straight Leg Jeans in Lucid Dream
The 501 Shorts
I’ve been wearing jorts or longline denim shorts for the past three years now, so trying on a pair of 501 shorts was such a different experience. While I’m not used to seeing my knees much in a pair of denim shorts, these fit well. I tried a size 30 and they were quite comfortable, and a little high-waisted, like its full-length 501 jeans counterpart. The pair I tried was made of a blend of cotton and Lyocell, so they’re a little softer to the touch in comparison to the 501 jeans above.
Pros: Stretchy and comfortable.
Cons: A bit short if yourprefer bermuda styles.
Levi's
501 High Waist Mid Thigh Denim Shorts in Ojai Luxor Last Short
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.