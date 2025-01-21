I Have Designer-Level Taste in Bags—This More Affordable It Style Has Impressed Me

London, Stockholm, Paris—the latest handbag to grab my attention has also interested fashion people in some of the most stylish cities across the world. Understated in design with an in-the-know feel and supremely elegant appearance, Manu Atelier’s Le Cambon bag was always destined to be an instant hit.

It should come as no surprise that the brand that brought us the Tote du Jour would be able to thrill even this discerning editor. For me, a handbag is the first item I look to in an outfit, with my obsession for the accessory starting in childhood and growing ever stronger each time a brand like Manu Atelier releases a new heirloom in the making.

For 2025, us shoppers are demanding more from our pieces, with the very best around being those that can blend both a particularly chic look and a practical purpose in our wardrobes. Le Cambon does both with ease.

The bag exudes minimalism, with just a subtle nod to its namesake in an embossed signature and belted look. Without extravagant flair, its the fabrication and silhouette that make this tote one that will be instantly recognisable by those in the know, and appreciated by all.

Bringing an everyday appeal, Le Cambon takes on a classic tote shape, regardless of the size you choose to go for. The folded corners keep a neat shape and structure to the bag, though can be undone for extra room or a more relaxed shape should you desire. It's the thoughtful details of extra space that show the considerate approach the brand takes to its bag creations.

Le Cambon comes in a range of sizes from the smallest 25 to the most capacious 40. For reference, the 25 can fit a phone in whilst the 40 can fit a 16-inch laptop. Within each size range, you’ll find a mix of shades and textures, from classic noir to delectable deep cherry, softened suede to smooth leather compositions. Not only is this a bag that has clear design prowess, but the brand has been thoughtful enough with variation in form and fabric that there’s destined to be one to suit all.

Keep scrolling to shop the Manu Atelier Le Cambon Bag.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Suede £580 SHOP NOW The brown suede is a favourite amongst fashion people.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 40 Merlot Soft £700 SHOP NOW The recent addition of the Merlot makes choosing a shade even harder.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 20 Tan Soft £405 SHOP NOW If a mini crossbody is on your wish list, make it this one.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 25 Deep Brown £480 SHOP NOW The east-west shape is even more evident here.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 40 Black £700 SHOP NOW The largest size 40 has enough space for a 16-inch laptop and your daily essentials.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 20 Biscuit £405 SHOP NOW There's something about this biscuit shade that feels so premium.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Black Suede £580 SHOP NOW Looking for a new work tote? This could be the one.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 20 Ecru Soft £405 SHOP NOW The gold hardware details work so well with the fresh white shade.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Merlot Soft £580 SHOP NOW This won't stick around for long.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 25 Black £480 SHOP NOW No matter the year, you'll reach for this tote.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Tobacco Green Suede £580 SHOP NOW I'd never considered the appeal of a soft green until now.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Vanilla £580 SHOP NOW It's hard to believe this isn't a designer buy.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Black Soft £580 SHOP NOW A bag that will work hard in your wardrobe.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 40 Deep Brown £700 SHOP NOW Deep brown will always retain its high-end appeal.