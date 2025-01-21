I Have Designer-Level Taste in Bags—This More Affordable It Style Has Impressed Me
London, Stockholm, Paris—the latest handbag to grab my attention has also interested fashion people in some of the most stylish cities across the world. Understated in design with an in-the-know feel and supremely elegant appearance, Manu Atelier’s Le Cambon bag was always destined to be an instant hit.
It should come as no surprise that the brand that brought us the Tote du Jour would be able to thrill even this discerning editor. For me, a handbag is the first item I look to in an outfit, with my obsession for the accessory starting in childhood and growing ever stronger each time a brand like Manu Atelier releases a new heirloom in the making.
For 2025, us shoppers are demanding more from our pieces, with the very best around being those that can blend both a particularly chic look and a practical purpose in our wardrobes. Le Cambon does both with ease.
The bag exudes minimalism, with just a subtle nod to its namesake in an embossed signature and belted look. Without extravagant flair, its the fabrication and silhouette that make this tote one that will be instantly recognisable by those in the know, and appreciated by all.
Bringing an everyday appeal, Le Cambon takes on a classic tote shape, regardless of the size you choose to go for. The folded corners keep a neat shape and structure to the bag, though can be undone for extra room or a more relaxed shape should you desire. It's the thoughtful details of extra space that show the considerate approach the brand takes to its bag creations.
Le Cambon comes in a range of sizes from the smallest 25 to the most capacious 40. For reference, the 25 can fit a phone in whilst the 40 can fit a 16-inch laptop. Within each size range, you’ll find a mix of shades and textures, from classic noir to delectable deep cherry, softened suede to smooth leather compositions. Not only is this a bag that has clear design prowess, but the brand has been thoughtful enough with variation in form and fabric that there’s destined to be one to suit all.
Keep scrolling to shop the Manu Atelier Le Cambon Bag.
Shop the Manu Atelier Le Cambon Bag
The recent addition of the Merlot makes choosing a shade even harder.
The largest size 40 has enough space for a 16-inch laptop and your daily essentials.
The gold hardware details work so well with the fresh white shade.
I'd never considered the appeal of a soft green until now.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Affiliate Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
