All My Friends Ask Me What’s Stylish in London Right Now—7 Autumn Trends I Keep Telling Them About

No one does cold-weather dressing quite like the Brits. While we're not quite in the heart of winter's frost, these are the seven autumn London fashion trends I can't stop raving about as a new-found Londoner.

A collage showcasing the key autumn London fashion trends of 2025.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
There’s nothing truly like London in autumn—at least that's what I'm led to believe, as this will be my first living in the British capital. And if what I've seen so far is any bearing on how the city's inhabitants will channel autumn 2025's biggest fashion trends, I have a feeling it's going to live up to my expectations.

As one of the many Australians who have taken the great leap and moved overseas to the United Kingdom, there’s a certain joy that comes with this seasonal shift. Hailing from the Southern Hemisphere means operating in opposites—evenings back home are during the days, and while we’ve enjoyed a blissful summer, those down under have been faced with a torrentially wet winter. All this to say, there’s something so pleasant about following the fashion industry calendar in a more direct way. So, when it comes to the autumn London fashion trends that I’ve been observing and slowly obsessing over, there’s nothing quite as thrilling as actually getting to wear them in real time.

I know what you’re thinking. This all might sound quite novel and inane to you. Which is a fair judgement to make, as this is my first autumn in London as a local. This, however, has worked in my favour, for I've been able to look at the trends unfolding before me with fresh eyes, from almost the periphery. What I've found so far is that an autumn in London encourages a diverse variety of chic dressers to take to the streets. In every neighbourhood, high street, community park and cocktail bar, a flurry of looks have piqued my interest.

Most notably, there’s a wash of crochet scarves and bandanas that are apt for the transitional period we’re in and priming our scalps for the knitted beanies we’ll soon be adorning our heads with. On the knitwear front, these classic warmers are taking on new formats, with signature jumpers and cardigans being swapped out for sumptuous dresses, textural coats and loungewear-inspired trousers. There’s also still a hint of summer staples, like capri pants and statement skirts. However, they’re being styled to suit the drop in temperature with windbreakers and classy button-downs.

And that’s not to mention that autumn is also the time for fashion months, with September playing host to the biggest shows presented all year. So while there’s a well of inspiration trickling in from the streets, there’s also the front row offerings from the elegant attendees to contend with.

While this newfound native would argue that there is no real bad time to be in London—ask me again after I’ve lived here a decade and I’ll tell you if that sentiment stands up—autumn is where it’s most deserving of this spotlight. Ahead, the seven key autumn London fashion trends 2025, as seen on the city’s fashion elite.

7 Key Autumn 2025 London Fashion Trends

1. Capri Pants

An image of @nlmarilyn wearing black capri pants with a statement graphic t-shirts, one of the key autumn London fashion trends 2025.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: If there’s one thing you can count on Londoners for, it’s the fact they’ll get their limbs out any moment the temperature creeps above 20°C. In autumn, these occurrences are few and far between. So, instead of the denim Bermuda shorts and tailored hot pants we’ve been living in all summer, style insiders are gravitating towards cool, cropped styles like capri pants. Slightly vintage while still contemporary, you can easily keep things casual with a sleek graphic shirt—like this fresh-from-the-runway Chloé style here—or dress it up with a polished jacket.

2. Plaid Checks

An image of @chloekathbutler wearing a check skirt with a white tank top and long pendant necklace, one of the key autumn London fashion trends 2025.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: One of the biggest seasonal shifts that has occurred is the swapping of polished polka dots and sweet gingham prints for something more utilitarian, like checks. From Chanel Métiers d'art collection presentation in Manchester to Dior’s Mary, Queen of Scots-inspired Cruise 2025 show, luxury fashion has slowly been making a case for tartan prints to take over. Now, as our evenings shift from time spent in rooftop cocktail bars to indoors by the fireplace, I couldn’t think of a more appropriate pattern to be wearing as we head towards 2026.

3. Windbreakers

An image of @divrav wearing a windbreaker with slouchy trousers, one of the key autumn London fashion trends 2025.

(Image credit: @divrav)

Style Notes: From funnel necks to bomber jackets, there is no shortage of autumn jacket trends vying for our attention. Windbreakers—a trend typically synonymous with run clubs and Oasis concert outfits—have emerged as the surprising frontrunner of this bunch. Instead of wearing it with workout clothes, swap out leggings for chic tailored trousers and a long pendant necklace.

4. Statement Skirts

An image of @monikh wearing a white t-shirt with a sequin skirt, one of the key autumn London fashion trends 2025.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: It’s often easy to start slipping into minimalistic outfits the moment the climate dips. Take a cue from the classiest London locals and swap out sturdy denim and refined wide-leg trousers for something with a little more glamour. From sequin maxi skirts to delicate slip styles featuring pretty lace trims and embroidery, these are shapes bound to turn heads.

5. New Kinds of Knits

An image of @abimarvel wearing a fine-knit maxi dress, one of the key autumn London fashion trends 2025.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Cosy, sumptuous and snug, there's nothing really better than slipping into an elegant knit to keep you comfortable amid the cold months. But there's more to this category than just jumpers and cardigans. (Though these will always have a place in our wardrobes!) From lightweight and fluid trousers to chunky maxi dresses, expand your knit arsenal with styles you'll want to wrap yourself up in.

6. Crochet Accents

An image of @abimarvel wearing a fine-knit maxi dress, one of the key autumn London fashion trends 2025.

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Style Notes: There's been a wave of Londoners adopting typical summer motifs for autumn, yet none more prevalent than the rise in crochet styles being worn during crisp days. From yarn bonnets to triangle scarves, don't ever say this textile is just for the beach.

7. Bloomers

An image of @rebeccaferrazwyatt wearing bloomers, one of the key autumn London fashion trends 2025.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: Make no mistake, bloomers are showing no signs of slowing down, especially in London. After piquing interest in January at Chloé's autumn/winter 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week, the bloomer trouser trend has slowly been waiting in the wings for the mercury to drop. Now that Londoners are wearing longer hem lengths again, there's no better time to slip into this bohemian and pretty trouser trend.

