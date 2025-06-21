I Know You're Stylish If You Carry One of These In-the-Know Bags

Long before the quiet luxury movement, there was Toteme. A brand that stood firm in a slow fashion approach, with understated designs that have not only become best-sellers on release, but continue to feature on wish lists years later. The Stockholm-based label entered the luxury space, void of bold logos or glaring branding, but those in the know are able to spot a piece's origin by the cut, composition and considerate design.

Whether you knew it or not, you've probably seen a Toteme piece if you take note of stylish people's outfits. Each winter, it's the scarf jacket that returns as a hero piece, inspiring thousands of dupes, but remaining the most iconic of all. Come summer, Toteme's minimalist print is seen on scarves and co-ords, alongside the crisp tailoring and elegant dresses. As soon as Toteme entered the handbag space, I knew it was going to be something special.

The first piece to stop our editors in their tracks was the T-Lock bag. It's a tote style crafter from buttery soft leather with a practical size and choice of short or long straps. The bag exemplifies the brand's ethos of beautifully made pieces that have a timeless appeal and useful design to ensure that they will be treasured for years to come. Since then, Toteme has continued its foray into handbags with a selection of considered creations.

From the classic bucket bag to the more playful wristlet, the label has curated a roster of handbags that demonstrate understated luxury at its finest. Designed to withstand moving trends, the bags feel like a smart investment as they'll be a constant in your wardrobe for years to come.

If you're considering a new luxury handbag, keep scrolling to explore the best Toteme bags.

The Belted Bucket

Style Notes: The Belted Buckle bag was first introduced on the A/W 2024 runways, yet it is a piece that is treasured throughout the year. The form is a classic bucket silhouette with a spacious interior for everyday use. The strap is suited for over-the-shoulder wear or carrying in hand. The belted centre retains the streamlined shape of the bag, or can be worn undone for extra space. The bag closes with a lobster clasp, and on the inside, you'll find two internal pockets to keep your essentials close to hand. The Belted Buckle Bag comes in 8 variations, including a range of shades and leather finishes.

Shop the Belted Bucket Bag

Toteme Belted Leather Bucket Bag Bark £970 SHOP NOW Undeniably classic. Toteme Belted Suede Bucket Bag Pearl £950 SHOP NOW Smooth suede in the lighter colour is calling my name. Toteme Belted Croco-Embossed Bucket Bag Dark Brown £1000 SHOP NOW The croc look is so effective.

The T-Lock

Style Notes: The supple leather of the T-Lock bag gives it a luxurious finish, whilst also allowing the bag to soften around the shoulder or hand when worn. Toteme has considered the wearability of an everyday bag here, offering a shorter strap to carry in hand as well as a detachable and adjustable longer strap. Metal hardware feet protect the base, and inside you'll find a smooth, easy-to-clean microsuede lining with double slip pockets. The T-Lock comes in a wide variety of colourways, along with special fabric options such as woven leather and canvas.

Shop the T-Lock Bag

Toteme T-Lock Leather Top Handle Black £1100 SHOP NOW So many of our editors have this bag. Toteme T-Lock Croco-Embossed Top Handle Dark Brown £1100 SHOP NOW The deep brown shade and embossed leather is a dream pairing. Toteme T-Lock Suede Top Handle Tobacco £1100 SHOP NOW Suede always looks so luxurious. Toteme T-Lock Grained-Leather Top Handle Tan £1100 SHOP NOW Tan is such a versatile option. Toteme T-Lock Grained-Leather Top Handle Desert £1100 SHOP NOW I've fallen for the new yellow shade.

The T-Lock Clutch

Style Notes: After the success of the T-Lock bag, the clutch was created. The T-Lock clutch comes in two sizes, regular and mini, and features the identifiable T-shape closure. As the name suggests, the bag can be carried in hand as a clutch, but also comes with a detachable and adjustable strap to be worn crossbody or over the shoulder as desired. The clutch comes in matching colourways and fabrics to the T-Lock bag.

Shop the T-Lock Clutch

Toteme T-Lock Canvas Clutch Ecru/tan £730 SHOP NOW This canvas style will work hard with your summer looks. Toteme T-Lock Croco-Embossed Clutch Black £820 SHOP NOW If you have any reason to get dressed up, you'll want to finish the look with this sleek clutch. Toteme T-Lock Leather Clutch Fawn £820 SHOP NOW This bag tucks neatly under the arm. Toteme T-Lock Woven-Leather Clutch Black/sand £1100 SHOP NOW The cream and black woven leather is so chic.

The Lounge Tote

Style Notes: The Lounge Tote is a roomy tote-style bag that has serious staying power. The timeless appeal comes from the classic silhouette, whilst intricate details like the tonal whip-stitching, V-shape side vents and leather belt nod to the contemporary feel of the bag. The Lounge Tote comes in three iterations; black smooth leather, pearl suede leather and black suede leather. Inside, you'll find a soft micro-suede lining and slip pocket.

Shop the Lounge Tote

Toteme Embroidered Leather Lounge Tote Black £1280 SHOP NOW No matter the trends, no matter the season, this sleek bag will always feel so elevated. Toteme Suede Lounge Tote Pearl £1240 SHOP NOW Even the interior is beautifully crafted. Toteme Suede Lounge Tote Black £1240 SHOP NOW Featuring a subtle gold stamped logo.

The Wristlet

Style Notes: A new addition for summer 2025, the Wristlet is set to be the It evening bag of the season. With a nod to the slouchy silhouette of the T-Lock bag, the dumpling like shape is crafted from smooth leather and is currently available in four iterations. The metal lobster clasp creates the striking shape, with a longer handle which can be wrapped around the wrist for an elegant evening bag. When the clasp is undone and strap straightened, the bag can be worn over the shoulder.

Shop the Wristlet

Toteme Bevel Leather Wristlet Black £680 SHOP NOW Such a unique shape. Toteme Bevel Satin Wristlet Ecru £640 SHOP NOW There's an almost satin look to this bag. Toteme Bevel Leather Wristlet Fawn £680 SHOP NOW I'm making plans just to wear this bag.

The Belted Tote

Style Notes: Ease and functionality come to mind when I think of the Belted Tote. The minimalist bag is an elevated option for everyday with plenty of space for your daily essentials and more. As one of the most understated bags on the Toteme roster, with a singular strap for an even more minimalist appeal. The strap can be adjusted in length for the perfect length, and features a resin-coated interior and two internal pockets.

Shop the Belted Tote

Toteme Belted Grained-Leather Tote Black £920 SHOP NOW The subtle white stitching is so effective. Toteme Belted Suede Tote Dark Olive £870 SHOP NOW Minimalists will adore this. Toteme Belted Suede Tote Espresso £870 SHOP NOW The adjustable strap is such a thoughtful design detail.

The Petite Bucket

Style Notes: A sweet mini bag comes in the form of the Petite Bucket. Whilst small, the bag is roomy enough for your daily favourites, with a refined look void of any logos. The bag can be carried in hand, or use the longer strap for crossbody or over the shoulder wear. Right now, the bag is available in a crochet finish, which is ideal for the warmer months.

Shop the Petite Bucket

Toteme Petite Crochet Bucket Bag Black £820 SHOP NOW I'm always drawn to textural updates like crochet in the warmer months. Toteme Petite Crochet Bucket Bag Vanilla £820 SHOP NOW This also comes with a longer strap too.

The Day Tote

Style Notes: The Day Tote features in the brand's Garderob (Swedish for wardrobe) collection, which is a curation of permanent styles, and it's easy to see why this bag has been selected. Whether used as a work tote or weekend bag, the Day Tote has a roomy interior with a wide zipper opening for an expansive interior. The bag comes in a grained leather, suede leather and croc-embossed style.

Shop the Day Tote

Toteme Grained-Leather Day Tote Dark Chocolate £1280 SHOP NOW Just beautiful. Toteme Croco-Embossed Day Tote Dark Chocolate £1370 SHOP NOW I've spotted so many stylish people carrying this bag. Toteme Suede Day Tote Black £1240 SHOP NOW With metal feet to protect the base.