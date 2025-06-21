I Know You're Stylish If You Carry One of These In-the-Know Bags
From the beloved T-Lock to the new Wristlet, it's time to explore Toteme's exquisite handbag collection.
Long before the quiet luxury movement, there was Toteme. A brand that stood firm in a slow fashion approach, with understated designs that have not only become best-sellers on release, but continue to feature on wish lists years later. The Stockholm-based label entered the luxury space, void of bold logos or glaring branding, but those in the know are able to spot a piece's origin by the cut, composition and considerate design.
Whether you knew it or not, you've probably seen a Toteme piece if you take note of stylish people's outfits. Each winter, it's the scarf jacket that returns as a hero piece, inspiring thousands of dupes, but remaining the most iconic of all. Come summer, Toteme's minimalist print is seen on scarves and co-ords, alongside the crisp tailoring and elegant dresses. As soon as Toteme entered the handbag space, I knew it was going to be something special.
The first piece to stop our editors in their tracks was the T-Lock bag. It's a tote style crafter from buttery soft leather with a practical size and choice of short or long straps. The bag exemplifies the brand's ethos of beautifully made pieces that have a timeless appeal and useful design to ensure that they will be treasured for years to come. Since then, Toteme has continued its foray into handbags with a selection of considered creations.
From the classic bucket bag to the more playful wristlet, the label has curated a roster of handbags that demonstrate understated luxury at its finest. Designed to withstand moving trends, the bags feel like a smart investment as they'll be a constant in your wardrobe for years to come.
If you're considering a new luxury handbag, keep scrolling to explore the best Toteme bags.
The Belted Bucket
Style Notes: The Belted Buckle bag was first introduced on the A/W 2024 runways, yet it is a piece that is treasured throughout the year. The form is a classic bucket silhouette with a spacious interior for everyday use. The strap is suited for over-the-shoulder wear or carrying in hand. The belted centre retains the streamlined shape of the bag, or can be worn undone for extra space. The bag closes with a lobster clasp, and on the inside, you'll find two internal pockets to keep your essentials close to hand. The Belted Buckle Bag comes in 8 variations, including a range of shades and leather finishes.
Shop the Belted Bucket Bag
The T-Lock
Style Notes: The supple leather of the T-Lock bag gives it a luxurious finish, whilst also allowing the bag to soften around the shoulder or hand when worn. Toteme has considered the wearability of an everyday bag here, offering a shorter strap to carry in hand as well as a detachable and adjustable longer strap. Metal hardware feet protect the base, and inside you'll find a smooth, easy-to-clean microsuede lining with double slip pockets. The T-Lock comes in a wide variety of colourways, along with special fabric options such as woven leather and canvas.
Shop the T-Lock Bag
The T-Lock Clutch
Style Notes: After the success of the T-Lock bag, the clutch was created. The T-Lock clutch comes in two sizes, regular and mini, and features the identifiable T-shape closure. As the name suggests, the bag can be carried in hand as a clutch, but also comes with a detachable and adjustable strap to be worn crossbody or over the shoulder as desired. The clutch comes in matching colourways and fabrics to the T-Lock bag.
Shop the T-Lock Clutch
The Lounge Tote
Style Notes: The Lounge Tote is a roomy tote-style bag that has serious staying power. The timeless appeal comes from the classic silhouette, whilst intricate details like the tonal whip-stitching, V-shape side vents and leather belt nod to the contemporary feel of the bag. The Lounge Tote comes in three iterations; black smooth leather, pearl suede leather and black suede leather. Inside, you'll find a soft micro-suede lining and slip pocket.
Shop the Lounge Tote
The Wristlet
Style Notes: A new addition for summer 2025, the Wristlet is set to be the It evening bag of the season. With a nod to the slouchy silhouette of the T-Lock bag, the dumpling like shape is crafted from smooth leather and is currently available in four iterations. The metal lobster clasp creates the striking shape, with a longer handle which can be wrapped around the wrist for an elegant evening bag. When the clasp is undone and strap straightened, the bag can be worn over the shoulder.
Shop the Wristlet
The Belted Tote
Style Notes: Ease and functionality come to mind when I think of the Belted Tote. The minimalist bag is an elevated option for everyday with plenty of space for your daily essentials and more. As one of the most understated bags on the Toteme roster, with a singular strap for an even more minimalist appeal. The strap can be adjusted in length for the perfect length, and features a resin-coated interior and two internal pockets.
Shop the Belted Tote
The Petite Bucket
Style Notes: A sweet mini bag comes in the form of the Petite Bucket. Whilst small, the bag is roomy enough for your daily favourites, with a refined look void of any logos. The bag can be carried in hand, or use the longer strap for crossbody or over the shoulder wear. Right now, the bag is available in a crochet finish, which is ideal for the warmer months.
Shop the Petite Bucket
The Day Tote
Style Notes: The Day Tote features in the brand's Garderob (Swedish for wardrobe) collection, which is a curation of permanent styles, and it's easy to see why this bag has been selected. Whether used as a work tote or weekend bag, the Day Tote has a roomy interior with a wide zipper opening for an expansive interior. The bag comes in a grained leather, suede leather and croc-embossed style.
Shop the Day Tote
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
-
Put Down the Boring Leather Tote—Every Stylish New Yorker Is Carrying This Colorful Bag Trend Instead
Spotted in London and the French Riviera, too.
-
If You're Over the Navy-Bag Trend, This Is the Buzzy Handbag Color Fashion People Want Now
Summer's biggest bag color trend is here.
-
Wait, Is This About to Be The Row's New It Mini Bag?
Elsa Hosk seems to think so.
-
Overnight, These Became Fashion's Most Wanted Sandals for Summer 2025
The Row lovers, listen up.
-
Boring Sandals Are So 2024—This Summer, Even Minimalists Are Playing Around With Fun Footwear
Beads, hardware, and more.
-
The Quietly Cool Handbags Taking Over Seoul (and Your Instagram Feed Next)
Only the best of the best.
-
Shopbop Has So Many New Discounted Gems—I'm Losing It Over These 27 Sale Finds
Summer standouts at up to 70% off.
-
The 43 New Arrivals From Net-a-Porter, Ssense, and Fwrd That Will Sell Out First
Mark my words.