I Know You're Stylish If You Carry One of These In-the-Know Bags

From the beloved T-Lock to the new Wristlet, it's time to explore Toteme's exquisite handbag collection.

Three women carry toteme bags
Long before the quiet luxury movement, there was Toteme. A brand that stood firm in a slow fashion approach, with understated designs that have not only become best-sellers on release, but continue to feature on wish lists years later. The Stockholm-based label entered the luxury space, void of bold logos or glaring branding, but those in the know are able to spot a piece's origin by the cut, composition and considerate design.

Whether you knew it or not, you've probably seen a Toteme piece if you take note of stylish people's outfits. Each winter, it's the scarf jacket that returns as a hero piece, inspiring thousands of dupes, but remaining the most iconic of all. Come summer, Toteme's minimalist print is seen on scarves and co-ords, alongside the crisp tailoring and elegant dresses. As soon as Toteme entered the handbag space, I knew it was going to be something special.

The first piece to stop our editors in their tracks was the T-Lock bag. It's a tote style crafter from buttery soft leather with a practical size and choice of short or long straps. The bag exemplifies the brand's ethos of beautifully made pieces that have a timeless appeal and useful design to ensure that they will be treasured for years to come. Since then, Toteme has continued its foray into handbags with a selection of considered creations.

From the classic bucket bag to the more playful wristlet, the label has curated a roster of handbags that demonstrate understated luxury at its finest. Designed to withstand moving trends, the bags feel like a smart investment as they'll be a constant in your wardrobe for years to come.

If you're considering a new luxury handbag, keep scrolling to explore the best Toteme bags.

The Belted Bucket

Style Notes: The Belted Buckle bag was first introduced on the A/W 2024 runways, yet it is a piece that is treasured throughout the year. The form is a classic bucket silhouette with a spacious interior for everyday use. The strap is suited for over-the-shoulder wear or carrying in hand. The belted centre retains the streamlined shape of the bag, or can be worn undone for extra space. The bag closes with a lobster clasp, and on the inside, you'll find two internal pockets to keep your essentials close to hand. The Belted Buckle Bag comes in 8 variations, including a range of shades and leather finishes.

Shop the Belted Bucket Bag

Belted Leather Bucket Bag Bark
Toteme
Belted Leather Bucket Bag Bark

Undeniably classic.

Belted Suede Bucket Bag Pearl
Toteme
Belted Suede Bucket Bag Pearl

Smooth suede in the lighter colour is calling my name.

Belted Croco-Embossed Bucket Bag Dark Brown
Toteme
Belted Croco-Embossed Bucket Bag Dark Brown

The croc look is so effective.

The T-Lock

Style Notes: The supple leather of the T-Lock bag gives it a luxurious finish, whilst also allowing the bag to soften around the shoulder or hand when worn. Toteme has considered the wearability of an everyday bag here, offering a shorter strap to carry in hand as well as a detachable and adjustable longer strap. Metal hardware feet protect the base, and inside you'll find a smooth, easy-to-clean microsuede lining with double slip pockets. The T-Lock comes in a wide variety of colourways, along with special fabric options such as woven leather and canvas.

Shop the T-Lock Bag

T-Lock Leather Top Handle Black
Toteme
T-Lock Leather Top Handle Black

So many of our editors have this bag.

T-Lock Croco-Embossed Top Handle Dark Brown
Toteme
T-Lock Croco-Embossed Top Handle Dark Brown

The deep brown shade and embossed leather is a dream pairing.

T-Lock Suede Top Handle Tobacco
Toteme
T-Lock Suede Top Handle Tobacco

Suede always looks so luxurious.

T-Lock Grained-Leather Top Handle Tan
Toteme
T-Lock Grained-Leather Top Handle Tan

Tan is such a versatile option.

T-Lock Grained-Leather Top Handle Desert
Toteme
T-Lock Grained-Leather Top Handle Desert

I've fallen for the new yellow shade.

The T-Lock Clutch

Style Notes: After the success of the T-Lock bag, the clutch was created. The T-Lock clutch comes in two sizes, regular and mini, and features the identifiable T-shape closure. As the name suggests, the bag can be carried in hand as a clutch, but also comes with a detachable and adjustable strap to be worn crossbody or over the shoulder as desired. The clutch comes in matching colourways and fabrics to the T-Lock bag.

Shop the T-Lock Clutch

T-Lock Canvas Clutch Ecru/tan
Toteme
T-Lock Canvas Clutch Ecru/tan

This canvas style will work hard with your summer looks.

T-Lock Croco-Embossed Clutch Black
Toteme
T-Lock Croco-Embossed Clutch Black

If you have any reason to get dressed up, you'll want to finish the look with this sleek clutch.

T-Lock Leather Clutch Fawn
Toteme
T-Lock Leather Clutch Fawn

This bag tucks neatly under the arm.

T-Lock Woven-Leather Clutch Black/sand
Toteme
T-Lock Woven-Leather Clutch Black/sand

The cream and black woven leather is so chic.

The Lounge Tote

Style Notes: The Lounge Tote is a roomy tote-style bag that has serious staying power. The timeless appeal comes from the classic silhouette, whilst intricate details like the tonal whip-stitching, V-shape side vents and leather belt nod to the contemporary feel of the bag. The Lounge Tote comes in three iterations; black smooth leather, pearl suede leather and black suede leather. Inside, you'll find a soft micro-suede lining and slip pocket.

Shop the Lounge Tote

Embroidered Leather Lounge Tote Black
Toteme
Embroidered Leather Lounge Tote Black

No matter the trends, no matter the season, this sleek bag will always feel so elevated.

Suede Lounge Tote Pearl
Toteme
Suede Lounge Tote Pearl

Even the interior is beautifully crafted.

Suede Lounge Tote Black
Toteme
Suede Lounge Tote Black

Featuring a subtle gold stamped logo.

The Wristlet

Style Notes: A new addition for summer 2025, the Wristlet is set to be the It evening bag of the season. With a nod to the slouchy silhouette of the T-Lock bag, the dumpling like shape is crafted from smooth leather and is currently available in four iterations. The metal lobster clasp creates the striking shape, with a longer handle which can be wrapped around the wrist for an elegant evening bag. When the clasp is undone and strap straightened, the bag can be worn over the shoulder.

Shop the Wristlet

Bevel Leather Wristlet Black
Toteme
Bevel Leather Wristlet Black

Such a unique shape.

Bevel Satin Wristlet Ecru
Toteme
Bevel Satin Wristlet Ecru

There's an almost satin look to this bag.

Bevel Leather Wristlet Fawn
Toteme
Bevel Leather Wristlet Fawn

I'm making plans just to wear this bag.

The Belted Tote

Style Notes: Ease and functionality come to mind when I think of the Belted Tote. The minimalist bag is an elevated option for everyday with plenty of space for your daily essentials and more. As one of the most understated bags on the Toteme roster, with a singular strap for an even more minimalist appeal. The strap can be adjusted in length for the perfect length, and features a resin-coated interior and two internal pockets.

Shop the Belted Tote

Belted Grained-Leather Tote Black
Toteme
Belted Grained-Leather Tote Black

The subtle white stitching is so effective.

Belted Suede Tote Dark Olive
Toteme
Belted Suede Tote Dark Olive

Minimalists will adore this.

Belted Suede Tote Espresso
Toteme
Belted Suede Tote Espresso

The adjustable strap is such a thoughtful design detail.

The Petite Bucket

Style Notes: A sweet mini bag comes in the form of the Petite Bucket. Whilst small, the bag is roomy enough for your daily favourites, with a refined look void of any logos. The bag can be carried in hand, or use the longer strap for crossbody or over the shoulder wear. Right now, the bag is available in a crochet finish, which is ideal for the warmer months.

Shop the Petite Bucket

Petite Crochet Bucket Bag Black
Toteme
Petite Crochet Bucket Bag Black

I'm always drawn to textural updates like crochet in the warmer months.

Petite Crochet Bucket Bag Vanilla
Toteme
Petite Crochet Bucket Bag Vanilla

This also comes with a longer strap too.

The Day Tote

Style Notes: The Day Tote features in the brand's Garderob (Swedish for wardrobe) collection, which is a curation of permanent styles, and it's easy to see why this bag has been selected. Whether used as a work tote or weekend bag, the Day Tote has a roomy interior with a wide zipper opening for an expansive interior. The bag comes in a grained leather, suede leather and croc-embossed style.

Shop the Day Tote

Grained-Leather Day Tote Dark Chocolate
Toteme
Grained-Leather Day Tote Dark Chocolate

Just beautiful.

Croco-Embossed Day Tote Dark Chocolate
Toteme
Croco-Embossed Day Tote Dark Chocolate

I've spotted so many stylish people carrying this bag.

Suede Day Tote Black
Toteme
Suede Day Tote Black

With metal feet to protect the base.

