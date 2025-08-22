5 Incredibly Chic Jewellery Trends That Fashion Insiders Are Confidently Backing for Autumn 2025

As we head into the AW25 season, our floaty dresses and breezy linens are being carefully packed away, making space for the moodier, often more polished looks that autumn calls for. And while clothes might steal most of the attention, it’s often accessories—especially jewellery—that deliver the finishing touch and elevate an outfit from simple to incredibly chic.
What I love most about jewellery trends is how instantly wearable they feel. Whether you’re adding a subtle nod to the season with a delicate gold hoop or making a bold statement with a sculptural necklace, jewellery offers an easy way to experiment, without having to reinvent your whole wardrobe. This is particularly potent for us capsule wardrobe lovers, who rely on accessories to breathe new life into our classic, often minimalist pieces.
Right now, with autumn on the horizon, there are a few key jewellery trends worth paying attention to. Cord necklaces, for example, have been circulating for several seasons and if the runways at Tod’s and Gabriela Hearst are anything to go by, they’re not going anywhere. Meanwhile, Chloé is making a strong case for the resurgence of charms.
After plenty of runway research and street style spotting, I’ve narrowed it down to the five jewellery trends set to define autumn 2025 and trust me, you’ll want to start wearing them now.
5 Key Autumn Jewellery Trends to Know About:
1. Cord Necklaces With Bold Pendants
Style notes: Cord necklaces have made quite the impact recently and have taken the fashion world by storm. One thing that really sets them apart is their bold pendants – molten metal, sculptural shapes or something a bit more fun like an animal or sun emblem, their styling options are endless and instantly add a statement finish to an outfit.
Shop the Trend:
Lucy Williams Arco Cord Necklace
Part of Missoma's latest Lucy Williams collection.
HUNTING SEASON
The Pendant Tagua and Leather Necklace
I love the all black look.
AGMES
Wishbone Satin-Cord Necklace
There's just something about white and gold that's so chic.
Yuka Organic Silver Tone Pendant Cord Necklace
This is such an affordable price and looks so much more expensive.
Monica Vinader
Gold Vermeil Aria Cord Necklace
This will go with so many outfits.
ZARA
Leather Cord Stone Necklace
This adds a pop of colour to an outfit.
Massimo Dutti
Necklace With Wooden Piece
The oversized stone makes such an impact.
2. Mixed Metals
Style notes: Once a fashion faux pas, mixed metals are now much more embraced in the fashion world. To ease into the trend, opt for more minimal, delicate pieces such as a dainty necklace or thin stacking rings, or instead take inspiration from Acne Studios and opt for an earring that features both gold and silver.
Shop the Trend:
Mejuri
Linked Two-Tone Necklace
This subtle mixed metal is a great way to ease yourself into the trend if you're unsure.
ZARA
Pack of 2 Assorted Bangle Bracelets
Perfect to wear together or separately.
& Other Stories
Contrasting Irregular Ring Set
I love the irregular shape of these rings so they simply slot into each other.
Loveness Lee Jewellery
Soleil Earrings
These Loveness Lee earrings are guaranteed compliments.
Otiumberg
Eternal Link Up Bracelet
An easy piece to add to your every day collection.
H&M
Hinged Cuff Bracelet
Such an affordable way to add the trend into your jewellery box.
Anthropologie
Mixed Metal Huggie Hoop Earrings
These look so much more expensive than they are.
3. Charming Details
Style notes: Chemena Kamali arguably single handedly revived the boho trend with her first AW24 show for Chloé, and since then the momentum has kept going and shows no signs of slowing down. Charms are back with a bang and we're seeing them on necklaces, bracelets, brooches and even key chains as of late.
Shop the Trend:
Saint Laurent
Cassandre Multi-Chain Bracelet in Metal and Rhinestone
An investment piece you can cherish for years to come.
FOUNDRAE
18-Karat Gold, Enamel, Diamond and Quartz Necklace
This handmade piece will easily slot into an every day wardrobe to add a boho-esque finish to your look.
Burberry
Charm Bracelet in Gold/multicolour
This chunky chain charm bracelet makes such a statement.
Free People
Carry on Dangle Pin
Such a quick finishing touch to an outfit to make such an impact - I love the quirky Alice in Wonderland theme it has.
H&M
Pendant Chain Necklace
A purse friendly way to introduce the trend to your jewellery box.
Alémais
Charm Chain Necklace
For those that prefer something bold and bright.
MARC JACOBS
The Mini Icon Charm Gold-Plated Brass Bracelet
This is such a fun piece.
4. Contemporary Pearls
Style notes: Long gone are the days of pearls reserved for your grandmother, they’ve come a long way since then and are now so easy to wear. Vivetta showcased us sculptural pearl necklaces, while Chanel adorned their looks with long, beaded pearl necklaces mixed with gold and silver accents, and Roberto Canvalli paired pearls with gemstones for a contrasting finish.
Shop the Trend:
SOPHIE BILLE BRAHE
Petite Peggy 14-Karat Gold Pearl Necklace
The asymmetric pearls on this necklace give it such a modern feel.
Missoma
Molten Pearl Twisted Stacking Ring
The pearls intertwined in the molten gold metal makes it feel so much more wearable.
Toteme
Faux Pearl Studs White
Such a chic option.
Atelier VM
18ct Gold Weekend Pearl Bracelet
The simplicity of this allows it to be worn with so many different outfits.
MIZUKI
14-Karat Gold, Pearl and Diamond Earrings
I adore how dainty these earrings are.
Oscar de la Renta
Faux Pearl Drop Earrings
Oscar de la Renta are known for their statement jewelley.
Daisy London Jewellery
Estée Lalonde Fine Sapphire & Pearl Icicle Earrings 14ct Solid Gold
Part of Daisy London's collection with Estée Lalonde, the delicacy and simplicity of these earrings make them so versatile.
5. Mismatched Earrings
Style notes: Mismatched earrings are an easy way to add a fun, playful finish to any outfit. Smaller earrings make them more wearable, or go all out and follow the footsteps of Schiaparelli and Zimmermann by opting for an oversized, statement pair for maximum impact.
Shop the Trend:
& Other Stories
Mismatched Long Crystal Earrings
These are giving such a Schiaparelli feel to them.
Miu Miu
Metal and Leather Earrings
These are so cute and their tonal colours make them autumn appropriate.
COS
Mismatched Molten Stud Earrings
The simplicity of these COS earrings make them more wearable everyday.
Alighieri
The Warrior Earrings
I adore this Aligheri pair.
COMPLETEDWORKS
Notsobig Thread Ii Recycled Gold Vermeil Topaz Earrings
Completedworks are known for their more obscure designs.
Flow Medium Earrings
Deborah Blyth sells the most gorgeous statement earrings.
Missoma
Harris Reed Moonlight Pearl Mismatch Hoop Earrings
There is so much I want from the Missoma x Harris Reed collection and this pair is no exception.