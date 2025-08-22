5 Incredibly Chic Jewellery Trends That Fashion Insiders Are Confidently Backing for Autumn 2025

From cord necklaces to contemporary pearls, scroll on to see autumn 2025's biggest jewellery trends.

(Image credit: Chloé, Tod's, Acne Studios)
As we head into the AW25 season, our floaty dresses and breezy linens are being carefully packed away, making space for the moodier, often more polished looks that autumn calls for. And while clothes might steal most of the attention, it’s often accessories—especially jewellery—that deliver the finishing touch and elevate an outfit from simple to incredibly chic.

What I love most about jewellery trends is how instantly wearable they feel. Whether you’re adding a subtle nod to the season with a delicate gold hoop or making a bold statement with a sculptural necklace, jewellery offers an easy way to experiment, without having to reinvent your whole wardrobe. This is particularly potent for us capsule wardrobe lovers, who rely on accessories to breathe new life into our classic, often minimalist pieces.

Right now, with autumn on the horizon, there are a few key jewellery trends worth paying attention to. Cord necklaces, for example, have been circulating for several seasons and if the runways at Tod’s and Gabriela Hearst are anything to go by, they’re not going anywhere. Meanwhile, Chloé is making a strong case for the resurgence of charms.

After plenty of runway research and street style spotting, I’ve narrowed it down to the five jewellery trends set to define autumn 2025 and trust me, you’ll want to start wearing them now.

1. Cord Necklaces With Bold Pendants

(Image credit: Tod's)

Style notes: Cord necklaces have made quite the impact recently and have taken the fashion world by storm. One thing that really sets them apart is their bold pendants – molten metal, sculptural shapes or something a bit more fun like an animal or sun emblem, their styling options are endless and instantly add a statement finish to an outfit.

2. Mixed Metals

(Image credit: Acne Studios)

Style notes: Once a fashion faux pas, mixed metals are now much more embraced in the fashion world. To ease into the trend, opt for more minimal, delicate pieces such as a dainty necklace or thin stacking rings, or instead take inspiration from Acne Studios and opt for an earring that features both gold and silver.

3. Charming Details

(Image credit: Chloé)

Style notes: Chemena Kamali arguably single handedly revived the boho trend with her first AW24 show for Chloé, and since then the momentum has kept going and shows no signs of slowing down. Charms are back with a bang and we're seeing them on necklaces, bracelets, brooches and even key chains as of late.

4. Contemporary Pearls

(Image credit: Chanel)

Style notes: Long gone are the days of pearls reserved for your grandmother, they’ve come a long way since then and are now so easy to wear. Vivetta showcased us sculptural pearl necklaces, while Chanel adorned their looks with long, beaded pearl necklaces mixed with gold and silver accents, and Roberto Canvalli paired pearls with gemstones for a contrasting finish.

5. Mismatched Earrings

(Image credit: Zimmermann)

Style notes: Mismatched earrings are an easy way to add a fun, playful finish to any outfit. Smaller earrings make them more wearable, or go all out and follow the footsteps of Schiaparelli and Zimmermann by opting for an oversized, statement pair for maximum impact.

