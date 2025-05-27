French Women With Good Taste Are Exclusively Wearing These 7 Elevated Summer Accessory Trends

Something I'm pretty sure I've written every year in my 11 years of being a Who What Wear editor is that summer accessories are the best accessories. I continue to stand by this statement. Without the need for outfits to be quite as functional in the summer thanks to the less dramatic weather, they can be a bit more decorative and fun. Accessories play a big part in this.

As with every other aspect of style, we all want to know how French women interpret summer trends. As expected, the summer accessory trends they're already opting for this year are quite elevated. Since the French are such an endless source of shopping and outfit inspiration, I'm taking this opportunity to put some recent inspiration on your radar—specifically in the form of those aforementioned accessory trends. Before you fulfill all of your summer accessory needs, keep scrolling to shop the seven trends I keep spotting on French women this year.

Lace Headscarves

The headscarf trend really heated up last summer, but French women are taking it in an even prettier direction with the delicate lace headscarves they've been donning. They work with everything from a dress to a swimsuit.

French woman wearing a lace headscarf.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Casa Clara Nora Crochet Hair Scarf
Casa Clara
Nora Crochet Hair Scarf

Out From Under Lace Headscarf
Urban Outfitters
Out From Under Lace Headscarf

For Love & Lemons, Bluebell Headscarf
For Love & Lemons
Bluebell Headscarf

Raffia Totes

I know, I know—who isn't carrying a raffia tote these days? French women are particularly fond of them, and they're not reserving them for just beach days. They look just as chic with a pair of jeans on the streets of Paris.

French woman wearing a low-cut top, jeans, and raffia tote.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

+ Paula's Ibiza Punch Hole Small Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote
LOEWE x Paula's Ibiza
Punch Hole Small Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote

Malta Handwoven Straw Tote
J.Crew
Malta Handwoven Straw Tote

Justine Basket Bag - Natural Raffia - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Justine Basket Bag

Classic Wayfarers

I find that French women gravitate toward classic sunglasses styles. Lately, it's Wayfarers that I've spotted chic Parisians wearing more often than not. Do with that information what you will.

French woman wearing Wayfarer sunglasses.

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Classic Wayfarer 50mm Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Classic Wayfarer Sunglasses

Eve Sunglasses
Jimmy Fairly x Reformation
Eve Sunglasses

Saint Laurent 587 New Classic Square Sunglasses
Saint Laurent
587 New Classic Square Sunglasses

Butter-Yellow Bags

As far as summer bag colors go, butter yellow is the one populating chic French women's shopping carts. I fully support this.

French woman wearing a butter yellow bag.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Elena Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Elena Shoulder Bag in Lemon Custard Leather

Le Petite Turismo Leather Crossbody Bowling Bag
Jacquemus
Le Petite Turismo Leather Crossbody Bowling Bag

Chain Shoulder Bag Claude in Shiny Calfskin
CELINE
Chain Shoulder Bag Claude in Shiny Calfskin in Light Yellow

Modern Raffia Hats

Raffia hats—specifically boater styles and cowboy hats—have been selling out left and right for summer, and chic French women seem to be fully on board. (FYI: Straw fedoras are not part of this equation.)

French woman wearing a black swimsuit and raffia hat on the beach.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Woven Raffia Hat
Jenni Kayne
Woven Raffia Hat

Raffia Cowboy Hat
Lack of Color
Raffia Cowboy Hat

Sloped Brim Straw Hat
H&M
Sloped Brim Straw Hat

Draped Sweaters

You're probably thinking that a sweater isn't an accessory (and certainly not a summer accessory), but the French would beg to differ. They routinely drape them over their shoulders with everything from tank tops to dresses, making them a scarf of sorts that will also come in handy when the AC is blasting.

French woman wearing a sweater over her shoulders.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Featherweight Cashmere Cardigan
J.Crew
Featherweight Cashmere Cardigan

Naadam, Embroidered Tulips Cashmere Sweater
Naadam
Embroidered Tulips Cashmere Sweater

Crewneck Sweater
MANGO
Crewneck Sweater

Sculptural Bangle Bracelets

In case you were wondering how to dress up a swimsuit (or any summer outfit), do as the French do and put on a sculptural bangle or two.

French woman wearing a crochet dress and bangle bracelets.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Pack of Rigid Bracelets
ZARA
Pack of Rigid Bracelets

Luca Bracelet Set - Ecru - Plastic - Sézane
Sézane
Luca Bracelet Set

Maritimes Bangle
Free People
Maritimes Bangle

