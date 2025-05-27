French Women With Good Taste Are Exclusively Wearing These 7 Elevated Summer Accessory Trends
Something I'm pretty sure I've written every year in my 11 years of being a Who What Wear editor is that summer accessories are the best accessories. I continue to stand by this statement. Without the need for outfits to be quite as functional in the summer thanks to the less dramatic weather, they can be a bit more decorative and fun. Accessories play a big part in this.
As with every other aspect of style, we all want to know how French women interpret summer trends. As expected, the summer accessory trends they're already opting for this year are quite elevated. Since the French are such an endless source of shopping and outfit inspiration, I'm taking this opportunity to put some recent inspiration on your radar—specifically in the form of those aforementioned accessory trends. Before you fulfill all of your summer accessory needs, keep scrolling to shop the seven trends I keep spotting on French women this year.
Lace Headscarves
The headscarf trend really heated up last summer, but French women are taking it in an even prettier direction with the delicate lace headscarves they've been donning. They work with everything from a dress to a swimsuit.
Shop the Trend
Raffia Totes
I know, I know—who isn't carrying a raffia tote these days? French women are particularly fond of them, and they're not reserving them for just beach days. They look just as chic with a pair of jeans on the streets of Paris.
Shop the Trend
Classic Wayfarers
I find that French women gravitate toward classic sunglasses styles. Lately, it's Wayfarers that I've spotted chic Parisians wearing more often than not. Do with that information what you will.
Shop the Trend
Butter-Yellow Bags
As far as summer bag colors go, butter yellow is the one populating chic French women's shopping carts. I fully support this.
Shop the Trend
Modern Raffia Hats
Raffia hats—specifically boater styles and cowboy hats—have been selling out left and right for summer, and chic French women seem to be fully on board. (FYI: Straw fedoras are not part of this equation.)
Shop the Trend
Draped Sweaters
You're probably thinking that a sweater isn't an accessory (and certainly not a summer accessory), but the French would beg to differ. They routinely drape them over their shoulders with everything from tank tops to dresses, making them a scarf of sorts that will also come in handy when the AC is blasting.
Shop the Trend
Sculptural Bangle Bracelets
In case you were wondering how to dress up a swimsuit (or any summer outfit), do as the French do and put on a sculptural bangle or two.
Shop the Trend
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
From Miami to Mallorca, 20 Waterproof Jewelry Pieces You'll See on Every Cool Beachgoer
Vacation-ready.
-
A Parisian Goes to Ibiza—Here's Everything She Packs
Sabina Socol is my fave French It girl.
-
This Stylish French Woman Paired Summer's Controversial Shoe and Shorts Trends, and the Outfit Is So Chic
See how to re-create the unexpected look.
-
Summer Has Arrived Early at H&M—31 Vacation-Ready Items That Are Under $50
Shop gorgeous swimwear, cover-ups, accessories, and more.
-
Jewelry Is Getting Funkier—6 Cool Insider Brands Everyone Is Styling
If you have good taste, I know you're already shopping these labels.
-
PSA: The Shorts French Girls Are Wearing This Summer Are *Not* Denim
Take it from Cindy Bruna.
-
Barbara Palvin Sprouse Went Pantsless for a Date Night With Dylan in the South of France
PSA: Her exact handbag is still in stock.
-
These 28 Summer Accessories Will Work Wonders on Your Basic Jeans-and-Tee Outfit
Raffia totes, shell necklaces, and silk scarves ahead.