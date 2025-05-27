French Women With Good Taste Are Exclusively Wearing These 7 Elevated Summer Accessory Trends

Something I'm pretty sure I've written every year in my 11 years of being a Who What Wear editor is that summer accessories are the best accessories. I continue to stand by this statement. Without the need for outfits to be quite as functional in the summer thanks to the less dramatic weather, they can be a bit more decorative and fun. Accessories play a big part in this.

As with every other aspect of style, we all want to know how French women interpret summer trends. As expected, the summer accessory trends they're already opting for this year are quite elevated. Since the French are such an endless source of shopping and outfit inspiration, I'm taking this opportunity to put some recent inspiration on your radar—specifically in the form of those aforementioned accessory trends. Before you fulfill all of your summer accessory needs, keep scrolling to shop the seven trends I keep spotting on French women this year.

Lace Headscarves

The headscarf trend really heated up last summer, but French women are taking it in an even prettier direction with the delicate lace headscarves they've been donning. They work with everything from a dress to a swimsuit.

Raffia Totes

I know, I know—who isn't carrying a raffia tote these days? French women are particularly fond of them, and they're not reserving them for just beach days. They look just as chic with a pair of jeans on the streets of Paris.

Classic Wayfarers

I find that French women gravitate toward classic sunglasses styles. Lately, it's Wayfarers that I've spotted chic Parisians wearing more often than not. Do with that information what you will.

Butter-Yellow Bags

As far as summer bag colors go, butter yellow is the one populating chic French women's shopping carts. I fully support this.

Reformation Elena Shoulder Bag in Lemon Custard Leather $348 SHOP NOW Jacquemus Le Petite Turismo Leather Crossbody Bowling Bag $1190 SHOP NOW CELINE Chain Shoulder Bag Claude in Shiny Calfskin in Light Yellow $3200 SHOP NOW

Modern Raffia Hats

Raffia hats—specifically boater styles and cowboy hats—have been selling out left and right for summer, and chic French women seem to be fully on board. (FYI: Straw fedoras are not part of this equation.)

Draped Sweaters

You're probably thinking that a sweater isn't an accessory (and certainly not a summer accessory), but the French would beg to differ. They routinely drape them over their shoulders with everything from tank tops to dresses, making them a scarf of sorts that will also come in handy when the AC is blasting.

Sculptural Bangle Bracelets

In case you were wondering how to dress up a swimsuit (or any summer outfit), do as the French do and put on a sculptural bangle or two.

