5 Blouse Trends Fashion Girls in Paris, London and Copenhagen Wear to Look Graceful
Whether you're someone who lives in classic pieces or likes to inject their looks with trendier items, there's one thing we can agree on whichever camp you fall in—blouses are very much in for spring/summer 2025.
While classic white t-shirts and cashmere jumpers are still as reliable as they ever were, there's something about a blouse that feels so now. Perhaps it's the fact that we all seem to want to look a little more put together, or maybe it's a given considering the sheer volume of them that there are on the market but, everywhere I look, I see blouses.
From pretty pie-crust collars to styled with volumised sleeves, there's no shortage of ways you can get your blouse fix (and elevate your jeans with in the process). That said, some iterations are cropping up more than others, making them the most popular of the bunch.
If you're anything like me and reluctant to switch from wear anything but denim on your bottom half at the moment, or if you simply want to scope out what's fresh on the top scene, scroll on to see the blouse trends setting the bar in 2025.
5 Blouse Trends to Try in 2025
1. Scarf Blouses
Style Notes: A trend that we saw gain momentum towards the end of last year, scarf blouses are still very prevalent in 2025. Undeniably sophisticated, there's just something so effortlessly appealing about knotting a swathe of fabric around your neck or throwing it over your shoulder, knowing that it goes perfectly with the rest of your top and outfit.
Shop the Blouse:
2. Victoriana Blouses
Style Notes: This blouse trend is a little harder to pinpoint but, essentially, any blouses featuring structured ruffles, mutton sleeves, covered buttons or, indeed, all of the above are a key theme this season. For ease, I've grouped them together to sit under the Victorian blouse trend. To know whether you're picking up on the right cues, essentially, if it looks as if it could have come from the Bridgerton wardrobe department, you're on the right lines.
Shop the Blouse:
3. Silk Blouses
Style Notes: Whether it's tailored trousers, a pencil skirt, or even leggings, imagine slipping on a silk button-up blouse to complete your look. The outcome is incredibly chic, right? While you can always invest in satin, for the ultimate luxury, you really can't beat the real thing.
Shop the Blouse:
4. Dolly-Collar Blouses
Style Notes: Some blouse trends are new for 2025, while others have already had their day in the sun. This is true of the large collared blouse, which was all the rage between 2013 and 2017. Now, though, people are catching on to its charm again and it's ability to make whatever outfit you're wearing look much more joyful, too.
Shop the Blouse:
5. Boho Blouses
Style Notes: Another blouse style that really begun taking off in last year but is set to continue its dominance in 2025, the boho blouse, made relevant again by Chloé, has since become a major fashion player. Look for delicate chiffon styles over anything paisley print to keep the interpretation modern.
Shop the Blouse:
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
-
-
