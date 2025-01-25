5 Blouse Trends Fashion Girls in Paris, London and Copenhagen Wear to Look Graceful

Whether you're someone who lives in classic pieces or likes to inject their looks with trendier items, there's one thing we can agree on whichever camp you fall in—blouses are very much in for spring/summer 2025.

While classic white t-shirts and cashmere jumpers are still as reliable as they ever were, there's something about a blouse that feels so now. Perhaps it's the fact that we all seem to want to look a little more put together, or maybe it's a given considering the sheer volume of them that there are on the market but, everywhere I look, I see blouses.

From pretty pie-crust collars to styled with volumised sleeves, there's no shortage of ways you can get your blouse fix (and elevate your jeans with in the process). That said, some iterations are cropping up more than others, making them the most popular of the bunch.

If you're anything like me and reluctant to switch from wear anything but denim on your bottom half at the moment, or if you simply want to scope out what's fresh on the top scene, scroll on to see the blouse trends setting the bar in 2025.

5 Blouse Trends to Try in 2025

1. Scarf Blouses

Style Notes: A trend that we saw gain momentum towards the end of last year, scarf blouses are still very prevalent in 2025. Undeniably sophisticated, there's just something so effortlessly appealing about knotting a swathe of fabric around your neck or throwing it over your shoulder, knowing that it goes perfectly with the rest of your top and outfit.

Shop the Blouse:

The Silk Scarf Blouse £200 SHOP NOW

RIXO Wilhelmina Blouse in Antelope Spot £215 SHOP NOW

2. Victoriana Blouses

Style Notes: This blouse trend is a little harder to pinpoint but, essentially, any blouses featuring structured ruffles, mutton sleeves, covered buttons or, indeed, all of the above are a key theme this season. For ease, I've grouped them together to sit under the Victorian blouse trend. To know whether you're picking up on the right cues, essentially, if it looks as if it could have come from the Bridgerton wardrobe department, you're on the right lines.

Shop the Blouse:

DESTREE Amoako Cropped Faille Jacket £395 SHOP NOW

CORE Amalia Blouse — Black $395 SHOP NOW

Reformation Donna Top £168 SHOP NOW

3. Silk Blouses

Style Notes: Whether it's tailored trousers, a pencil skirt, or even leggings, imagine slipping on a silk button-up blouse to complete your look. The outcome is incredibly chic, right? While you can always invest in satin, for the ultimate luxury, you really can't beat the real thing.

Shop the Blouse:

Mint Velvet Navy Silk Front Shirt £89 SHOP NOW

MAX MARA Mazurca Silk-Satin Shirt £515 SHOP NOW

Autograph Pure Silk Collared Shirt £89 SHOP NOW

4. Dolly-Collar Blouses

Style Notes: Some blouse trends are new for 2025, while others have already had their day in the sun. This is true of the large collared blouse, which was all the rage between 2013 and 2017. Now, though, people are catching on to its charm again and it's ability to make whatever outfit you're wearing look much more joyful, too.

Shop the Blouse:

Nobodys Child Black Gingham Long Sleeve Birdie Blouse £59 SHOP NOW

Damson Madder Candice Blouse in Leopard £75 SHOP NOW

Kimchi Blue Robyn Stripe Collared Blouse £42 SHOP NOW

5. Boho Blouses

Style Notes: Another blouse style that really begun taking off in last year but is set to continue its dominance in 2025, the boho blouse, made relevant again by Chloé, has since become a major fashion player. Look for delicate chiffon styles over anything paisley print to keep the interpretation modern.

Shop the Blouse:

CHLOÉ Ruffled Tiered Silk-Mousseline Turtleneck Blouse £2000 SHOP NOW