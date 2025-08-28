Bags of Envy—The 7 Luxury Bag Trends We Know Will Be on Every Stylish Person's Shoulder This Autumn

Having already reported on shoe trends for the upcoming AW25 season, naturally, I wanted to keep the research rolling, identify the major bag moments too, as seen on the shoulders or crooks of arms of models at some of our most-watched shows. I mean, what's a great pair of shoes without a fabulous handbag to boot? The catwalks of Paris, Milan and London give rich ground for trends to build, and for certain items and pieces to come away as breakout stars of the season. Bags were most certainly at the front and centre of the runways this time around, with a selection of classics brought back from the archives, fresh takes on leather and suede variations, as well as standout hues and antique finishes.
If you're eager to invest in your next big bag purchase (I mean, pay-day is just right around the corner), take a look at the following 7 trends and my curated shopping edit below to get you in the mood. It's in the bag!
1. Boho Hardware
Style Notes: Boho is back, and brands such as Chloé and Isabel Marant are doubling down on the trend via their handbags. Most notably, these bags are adorned with brass hardware, OTT fastenings, plus multiple rivets, charms and fringing. Look for options in rich burgundy, nappa leather, or classic suede and dark black for something that makes for great daily use, and pair your choice with flowing dresses, cashmere knitwear and knee boots for the Sienna Miller aesthetic.
Shop the Trend
CHLOÉ
Kerala Leather Shoulder Bag
The Paddington's little sister, the Kerala has all the hallmarks of a new Chloé icon.
I've seen Alexa Chung already wearing this bag, so it's certified.
2. Classic Croc
Style Notes: I'm seeing a strong return to practical but city-proof bags, that exude glamour and sophistication. High-shine croc-effect leathers are back on doctor-style bags, top-handle totes and shoulder-friendly shapes, with gold hardware and plenty of space for a laptop or daytime essentials. These are bags made to complement your 9-5 and add a healthy dose of luxury to your autumn capsule wardrobe.
Mulberry's Bayswater handbag will never date. This luxe update brings it into 2025.
Toteme
Medium Croco-Embossed Day Tote Black
For the minimalists and luxury lovers. Toteme is that girl.
3. Feeling Fluffy
Style Notes: With the return to autumn, there is always an inevitable craving of all things cozy, fuzzy and warming. Call it hygge. Handbags have adopted this movement, utilising all-over faux-fur fabrications, shearling and fluffy trims to go the whole hog. Giving both a sense of eye-catching fun and an ultra-luxe feel to your look, I'm noting this trend coming in the form of taupe, soft cream and natural beige tones. Who needs a pet when you have a fluffy handbag?!
The Fendi Spy bag is undergoing a major revival. You heard it here first!
Michael Kors
Nolita Large Faux Shearling Shoulder Bag
I can't stop thinking about this Michael Kors since seeing it at their press day. It's so gorge!
4. Snakeskin Touches
Style Notes: Snakeskin-effect leathers and finishes dominated footwear this season, and it's only natural that we see it touching on bags also. Dovetailing well with both bohemian and contemporary trends, I saw python-look handbags all the way from Miu Miu to Zimmermann. One throughline I noticed was that the very best of these bags came in rich tan, brown and chocolate tones—nothing too light and sandy, which could read as 'summer-y'.
Shop the Trend
Zimmermann
Halcyon Snake-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag
The Zimmermann Halcyon bag is fresh off the catwalk. I love the cinched details and gold hardware.
JACQUEMUS
Le Bisou Perle Python-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag
This JACQUEMUS bag is great for evening looks and special events, adding a bit of spice to your ensemble.
Style Notes: The "unexpected red theory" is here to stay, and now has a stronghold over luxury handbags. Shapes that are big and eye-catching will dominate, in both suede and leather variations, making for perfect day bags and a throw-it-all-in ease. Spearheaded by Prada and Chanel, this trend is perfect for minimalists and maximalists too. Adopting a red bag will give a strong pop of colour to an otherwise simple look, or likewise, can give a healthy injection of playfulness to a busy and bold 'fit.
Shop the Trend
Khaite
Olivia Medium Suede Shoulder Bag
We have noted how timeless yet contemporary Khaite bags are for some time now. Nothing has changed, and this red number is a modern marvel.
Loewe
Medium Madrid Bag in Supple Calfskin
I am still obsessed with the Loewe Madrid bag, as should you be.
Magda Butrym
Brigitte Large Suede Tote Bag
Magda Butrym is very much the IYKYK brand we love here at WWWUK.
6. Chocolate Suede
Style Notes: Nothing says autumn like a rich, dark, chocolate brown, as I reported in our Autumn/Winter 2025 runway report. Handbags also followed suit, predominantly in suede formations, with patent and nappa leather straps and finishing touches. Small, compact and practical shapes shone here, which are great for the days when you just want to carry a select few essentials for hopping around the city. Tory Burch, Etro and Métier are bang on trend, if you're looking to invest in chic, portable, chocolate bags. What a treat!
Shop the Trend
Tory Burch
Romy Suede Bucket Bag
Straight off the Tory Burch runway and into your arms. The Romy tote ticks so many boxes.
ETRO
Pony Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag
A little bit boho, but oh so classic. This ETRO bag will bring a soft glamour to your look.
Métier
Twist 18 Nubuck Chocolate
Métier is the heritage travel brand behind ultra-luxe luggage and day-to-day bag staples. This Twist tote is cute, but very grown-up.
7. Burnished Brown
Style Notes: You know a trend is set to go big when Miuccia sends it down both her namesake brand's catwalks. Prada and Miu Miu both championed burnished brown handbags for the upcoming autumn season, in classic shapes and silhouettes. Chain-strap shoulder bags, soft top-handle and pillow-like totes that fit neatly when hugged to the body all came to the fore. It's the tea-stained, sepia-toned and antique ochre hues that stood out the most, giving an heirloom and well-loved quality to the bags. Because of this, these bags are perfect for everyday use, from the office to your evening commitments, and deserve to be well-loved and used all week long.
Shop the Trend
Balenciaga
Rodeo Mini Leather Tote Bag
The Balenciaga Rodeo bag is set to be the next big desirable bag on the market, as seen on Hailey Bieber. Run, don't walk!
Miu Miu
Leather Top-Handle Bag
Iterations of this bag has been on all the Scandi girls arms for a minute now, so this burnished brown update is bang on for autumn. Thank you, Miu Miu!
Prada
Small Leather Tumulte Shoulder Bag
Miuccia knows what's up. This Tumulte bag looks like an antique.
Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.