The Designer Who Dresses Style Icons Like Sabrina Carpenter and Hailey Bieber Gave Us NYE Style Advice

New Year's Eve is a tricky holiday in that we all expect so much from just one day. The holiday is supposed to somehow tie up 2025 in a nice bow while providing the most epic set up for the new year. It's why so many people are intimidated by the day and especially what to wear for it. How do you dress in a way that feels celebratory and hopeful but also fabulous? New York designer Nili Lotan has some ideas.
Lotan has been worn by the likes of cool girls like Sabrina Carpenter, Hailey Bieber, Gwenyth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson. Her designs feel particularly New York in that they're comfortable enough to wear on the go but with an energy that's undeniably cool. Her sweaters have sumptuous texture, her leather jackets have sleek sheen, her pants have that enviable slouch that's impossible to imitate.
Ahead of the New Year, Lotan took the time to offer advice on how to dress for the intimidating holiday and how to distill her particular brand of cool into your outfit, below.
What do you think is the perfect New Year's Eve outfit formula?
New Year’s Eve is the one night of the year full of hope—a chance to dream about the year ahead and set intentions. For me, the perfect outfit reflects that feeling. I want to feel my femininity and sensuality, while wearing something special and unexpected—something I wouldn’t wear on a regular day. It’s all about joy, hope, and a sense of celebration.
What will you be wearing this NYE?
Something lean and sexy. Since I’ll mostly be at home with friends and family, hosting, I’ll probably wear one of my long, lean dresses—simple, elegant, and effortless.
Do you look for something specific in a NYE outfit?
I look for pieces that will embody the spirit of the evening—elegant, elevated .
What is a common fashion misconception about NYE outfits?
A lot of people think New Year’s Eve requires a completely new look. In reality, one great statement piece mixed with what you already have can feel just as special. True style isn’t about spectacle, it's about feeling good, effortless and confident . New Year’s Eve should elevate your spirit.
Do you have any tried-and-true styling tricks specifically for holiday occasions?
I always like to mix masculine and feminine elements. I have about five to ten versatile pieces I rotate—black trousers like the Corette with a camisole and any number of jackets or a dress—so I can create multiple looks that feel effortless yet polished.
If you were to make a moodboard for a NYE outfit, what would be on it?
Bianca Jagger, Kate Moss, Jimi Hendrix, Mick Jagger—effortless, bold, and full of personality.