My Friend Asked for My 2026 Zara List—These New Items Will Make a Closet Feel Modern

2026 isn't technically here yet, but my friend messaged me while holiday shopping to get insights into a few key items she should consider to make her wardrobe feel fresh for the new year. She's a big Zara fan, so I said I'd scroll through the site to send her a shopping list of relevant items that would make her closet feel "2026."
I focused on pieces that have forward design qualities and hit on key trends. Maximilism (re: faux fur!), cool preppy items, and bold silhouettes will all have huge moments in 2026, so there's certainly a mix of those trends in my list. I also included elevated basics that feel current. Keep scrolling to check out the finds I sent to my friend (the first seven on the list), along with a range of other great Zara items.
Rib Long Sleeve T-Shirt
It's the neckline that gives this simple shirt a modern feel.
Wool Blend Short Coat With Scarf
I told my friend that this bold scarf coat is a must.
Fitted Blazer ZW Collection
TRF High-Waist Balloon Oversize Jeans
Balloon jeans are trending.
Oversized High-Neck Coat ZW Collection Limited Edition
ZW Collection Pinstripe Wide Leg Pants
Striped Belted Blazer ZW Collection
Faux Leather High Collar Jacket
This jacket looks very expensive.
Tall Boots With Topstitching
Plain Faux Fur Scarf
Plaid Hooded Puffer Jacket
Faux Fur Collar Jacket Zw Collection
Wait, I want this jacket.
Not your average cardigan.
Limited Edition Leather Mule Shoes
Alpaca Jacquard Jumper Ski Collection
Suede Effect Bomber Jacket
Wool Blend Coat With Faux Fur Collar Zw Collection
Another fantastic piece with that faux-fur collar.
Striped Knit Polo Shirt
Combination Knit Jumper
This is actually one piece!
ZW Collection Limited Edition Satin Effect Midi Skirt
Wool Blend Pocket Polo Shirt
ZW Collection Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Leather Maxi Tote Bag
You'll be able to fit so much into this bag.
ZW Collection Combined Lace Skirt
Embossed Slingback Shoes
100% Suede Leather Jacket With Fur