Of all seasons, winter is the time of year for me where my closet is quite literally packed to the brim. The coats I once tucked away into boxes and the hats and gloves that have multiplied over the years now need a space where they’re easy to find. This means the ins and outs are even more strict. If I’m keeping a massive coat that takes up a quarter of my wardrobe, it better carry its weight in cost per wear and versatility. As I made these difficult decisions this season, I had to tap into my faithful team of fashion editors to confirm which styles are worth holding onto this year and which things I might be overly invested in.
Has anyone heard of closet blindness? Because I definitely have it. It’s that feeling when you look at your treasured items and a coat that you’re not really wearing pops up but you’re insistent on holding onto it simply because of how much you spent or a specific memory you have wearing it. I’m not saying to toss it all and start over but simply tucking something towards the back or into a box that’s in your way will do wonders for how quickly you can get dressed in the morning. And speaking of the things we’re not really that into right now, let’s hear from 6 editors on what it’s time to say goodbye to.
OUT: Super Chunky Lug-Sole Boots
IN: Streamlined, Lower-Profile Boots
“I'm going to be putting my super chunky lug-sole boots aside this season in favor of a more streamlined, lower-profile boot. As a side note, if it's super cold or snowy, it's going to be Uggs for me anyway.”
Reformation
Dominique Knee Boot
OUT: Puffer Vests
IN: Fair Isle Cardigans
“I suppose puffer vests are useful on the ski slopes, but I'm not a fan of seeing them worn elsewhere these days. I'm far more interested in a cozy après-ski trend: Fair Isle cardigans. So good with a miniskirt and suede knee boots.”
Doen
Clarke Fair Isle Wool-Blend Cardigan
J.Crew
Fair Isle Cardigan in Wool Blend
Wilfred
Hals Cardigan
OUT: Loud Statement Bags
IN: Rich, Minimalist Styles
“I used to think on winter days when I’m all bundled up the best way to still make a statement would be adding a bold handbag into the mix. As much as I loved that vibe for a moment, I’m realizing that loud statement bags are starting to overpower my winter looks. Lately, the handbags on my wishlist are more minimal style—think I’m going from a Lower East Side to an Upper East Side aesthetic by just swapping out my handbag. They let the rest of my outfit make a subtle statement and somehow make everything I’m wearing look more expensive.”
The Row
Marlo 12 leather tote bag
Dolce Vita
Alina Handbag
Khaite
Simona leather shoulder bag
OUT: Chunky Check-Print Scarves
IN: Faux-Fur Scarves
“Chunky check-print scarves are cute and all, but this winter I'm putting those aside for something a little plusher: faux-fur scarves. This trend has been quietly building over the past few weeks, spotted draped over the shoulders or handbags of fashion insiders in Berlin, Paris, and New York City. What I love most about it isn't just the warmth it delivers, but the way it instantly transforms an outfit. There's something about the texture, the volume, and the subtle bit of glamour that makes even the most pared-back look feel intentional.”
Banana Republic
Faux Fur Scarf
Apparis
Rowen Mink Scarf
Lovers and Friends
Faux Mink Scarf
OUT: Crewneck Sweaters (not fully out, but less in rotation)
IN: Boatneck Sweaters
“While crewneck sweaters will of course always have a place in my wardrobe for winter, I'm finding myself reaching for other silhouettes that feel a bit more interesting for the upcoming season, such as boatneck sweaters.”
Aritzia
Essential Cashmere Relaxed Boatneck Sweater
H&M
Off-The-Shoulder Sweater
Naadam
Boatneck Cashmere Sweater
OUT: Scarf Coats
IN: High-Neck Coats
“Hot take? The scarf coat trend already feels dated. But at the same time, I love a statement collar. So this season, you won't catch me in a scarf coat; instead, I'll be rocking a high-neck coat, like every other fashion person in NYC. Elegant, chic, and a little bit mysterious, I'm planning all my winter outfits around this chin-hugging silhouette. Get the full high-collar effect by pairing it with a pair of dark-rinse denim and any of this season's sweater trends (ahem, fair-isle knits). Move over, scarf coats, 2026 is the year of the funnel-neck.”
