I'm a Fashion Expert—6 Chic Jacket Trends Worth Bookmarking for Spring
A winter chill is still in the air but as unpredictable British weather goes, we know that this could all change in an instant. Whether we're a week or a month away from milder days, I'm getting ahead of the game this year by collating my spring inspiration early and saving myself from scrabbling to assemble my capsule wardrobe when the seasonal switch-up arrives.
One of the most important pieces in any spring wardrobe is an excellent jacket. Ready to take on sudden showers, light enough for stuffy tube carriages, and still perform the stylish necessities that we demand of any wardrobe addition. With such importance, finding the right one will make getting dressed in the milder months that much easier. So I've rounded up the 6 key jacket trends of 2025 to see us through the new season's arrival and work hard year after year.
For 2025, the classics are back in favour, feeling just as contemporary as ever. The recent revival of the barn jacket is here to stay, as iterations of the country style continue to flood our favourite stores and Instagram feeds. The classic blazer is set to return once again but brings with it a nod to the textures we've embraced over the winter months with suede finishes and deep browns moving away from autumnal restrictions to be celebrated when the skies brighten up.
Leather jackets have also been updated with a simplification void of bold buckles and excessive zips to bring a minimalist take that is sure to last in our forever wardrobes. Alongside you'll find staple styles returning from the cropped trench coat to the bouclé jacket, bringing a touch of polish to any and all outfits.
Whether there's a gap in your wardrobe where a great jacket should be, or you're looking for a little inspiration as the transitional period approaches, you'll want to scroll on to explore the 6 key jacket trends of 2025.
Explore the 6 Jacket Trends Everyone Will Be Wearing in 2025:
1. The Suede Blazer
Style Notes: Blazers have ingratiated themselves as hero wardrobe staples over the past few years, and now we're looking to suede fabrics to breathe new life into this classic. Winter has renewed our adoration of texture mixing, and smooth suede is set to be the 2025 take that breathes new life into this timeless style.
Shop suede blazers:
Abercrombie's vegan suede jacket is already moving quickly.
2. The Barn Jacket
Style Notes: If you invested in a barn jacket last autumn, or still have one saved to your wish list, you'll be pleased to hear that the countryside inspired style is here to stay. Practicality combined with a sleek old money feel means that this jacket is primed to take on spring showers and crisp mornings with ease.
Shop barn jackets:
I tried this on and loved the padded lining and waxed finish.
3. The Leather Jacket
Style Notes: When the winter chill finally clears, take that as your sign to pull out your trusted leather jacket. It's a jacket that will rise to all occasions from evenings out to casual coffee trips, with the refined feel that comes with smooth leather. For 2025, consider pared-back designs for an added timeless feel.
Shop leather jackets:
Róhe has quickly become one of my favourite brands for elevated pieces.
4. The Cropped Trench
Style Notes: Trench coats return each year without fail, and for 2025 we're considering a fresh update to this trusty piece. Cropped styles offer the sleek appeal of the trench coat design, whilst letting you show off the rest of your outfit after months of long winter coats dominating our looks.
Shop cropped trench coats:
If you're looking to invest in a great trench coat, look to Burberry.
The storm flap detail feels true to original trench coat designs.
5. The Boucle Jacket
Style Notes: If put-together and polished are buzzwords for your aesthetic, a bouclé or tweed jacket probably features on your spring moodboard. The woven texture brings a touch of contrast to denim or cotton pairings, and can be elevated with tailoring or smarten up relaxed jeans in an instant.
Shop bouclé jackets:
I have a feeling this maroon version will be a firm favourite.
The padded shoulders add to the refined silhouette of this jacket.
6. The Denim Jacket
Style Notes: A frequent feature of most great wardrobes is a denim jacket. Relaxed, reliable and easy to style, this is an everyday option that will rise to all occasions. Whether going bold with double denim, making tailoring more casual or layering up a dress and boots look, a denim jacket is ready to bring casual ease to all your looks.
Shop denim jackets:
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
