I'm a Fashion Expert—6 Chic Jacket Trends Worth Bookmarking for Spring

Florrie Alexander
By
published
in Features

A winter chill is still in the air but as unpredictable British weather goes, we know that this could all change in an instant. Whether we're a week or a month away from milder days, I'm getting ahead of the game this year by collating my spring inspiration early and saving myself from scrabbling to assemble my capsule wardrobe when the seasonal switch-up arrives.

One of the most important pieces in any spring wardrobe is an excellent jacket. Ready to take on sudden showers, light enough for stuffy tube carriages, and still perform the stylish necessities that we demand of any wardrobe addition. With such importance, finding the right one will make getting dressed in the milder months that much easier. So I've rounded up the 6 key jacket trends of 2025 to see us through the new season's arrival and work hard year after year.

Jacket Trends 2025

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

For 2025, the classics are back in favour, feeling just as contemporary as ever. The recent revival of the barn jacket is here to stay, as iterations of the country style continue to flood our favourite stores and Instagram feeds. The classic blazer is set to return once again but brings with it a nod to the textures we've embraced over the winter months with suede finishes and deep browns moving away from autumnal restrictions to be celebrated when the skies brighten up.

Leather jackets have also been updated with a simplification void of bold buckles and excessive zips to bring a minimalist take that is sure to last in our forever wardrobes. Alongside you'll find staple styles returning from the cropped trench coat to the bouclé jacket, bringing a touch of polish to any and all outfits.

Whether there's a gap in your wardrobe where a great jacket should be, or you're looking for a little inspiration as the transitional period approaches, you'll want to scroll on to explore the 6 key jacket trends of 2025.

1. The Suede Blazer

Woman wears brown suede blazer, red cardigan and blue jeans

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Style Notes: Blazers have ingratiated themselves as hero wardrobe staples over the past few years, and now we're looking to suede fabrics to breathe new life into this classic. Winter has renewed our adoration of texture mixing, and smooth suede is set to be the 2025 take that breathes new life into this timeless style.

Shop suede blazers:

Veda Lincoln Suede Shirt Jacket
Veda
Veda Lincoln Suede Shirt Jacket

This also comes in a soft cream shade.

Suede Leather Blazer With Pockets
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Blazer With Pockets

The deep brown shade is incredibly chic.

Classic Vegan Suede Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch
Classic Vegan Suede Jacket

Abercrombie's vegan suede jacket is already moving quickly.

2. The Barn Jacket

Woman wears barn jacket, blue jeans and trainers

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Style Notes: If you invested in a barn jacket last autumn, or still have one saved to your wish list, you'll be pleased to hear that the countryside inspired style is here to stay. Practicality combined with a sleek old money feel means that this jacket is primed to take on spring showers and crisp mornings with ease.

Shop barn jackets:

Summer Country Jacket Peanut
Toteme
Summer Country Jacket Peanut

Trust Toteme to create a highly chic monochromatic style.

Waxed Pure Cotton Utility Jacket
Per Una
Waxed Pure Cotton Utility Jacket

I tried this on and loved the padded lining and waxed finish.

Harrison Utility Jacket
Reformation
Harrison Utility Jacket

Made from 100% regeneratively grown cotton.

3. The Leather Jacket

Woman wears leather jacket and black trousers

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: When the winter chill finally clears, take that as your sign to pull out your trusted leather jacket. It's a jacket that will rise to all occasions from evenings out to casual coffee trips, with the refined feel that comes with smooth leather. For 2025, consider pared-back designs for an added timeless feel.

Shop leather jackets:

Patch Pocket Leather Jacket | Earth
Róhe
Patch Pocket Leather Jacket | Earth

Róhe has quickly become one of my favourite brands for elevated pieces.

Black Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
Whistles
Black Clean Bonded Leather Jacket

A cult classic piece for clear reasons.

Asos Design Curve Zip Front Leather Look Harrington in Chocolate
ASOS Curve
Curve Zip Front Leather Look Harrington

Available in size 4 to 30.

4. The Cropped Trench

Woman wears cropped trench coat, black trousers and trainers

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Trench coats return each year without fail, and for 2025 we're considering a fresh update to this trusty piece. Cropped styles offer the sleek appeal of the trench coat design, whilst letting you show off the rest of your outfit after months of long winter coats dominating our looks.

Shop cropped trench coats:

Cropped Gabardine Trench Jacket in Honey - Women, Cotton | Burberry® Official
Burberry
Cropped Gabardine Trench Jacket in Honey

If you're looking to invest in a great trench coat, look to Burberry.

Short Trench Coat Jacket
& Other Stories
Short Trench Coat Jacket

The storm flap detail feels true to original trench coat designs.

Short Twill Trench Coat
Short Twill Trench Coat

The adjustable sides and cuffs allow you to change the shape as desired.

5. The Boucle Jacket

Woman wears boucle jacket and black trousers

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style Notes: If put-together and polished are buzzwords for your aesthetic, a bouclé or tweed jacket probably features on your spring moodboard. The woven texture brings a touch of contrast to denim or cotton pairings, and can be elevated with tailoring or smarten up relaxed jeans in an instant.

Shop bouclé jackets:

Tweed Jacket With Striped Collar - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Tweed Jacket With Striped Collar

Gold and cream is an eternally chic pairing.

Ashby Jacket - Maroon
Saint and Sofia
Ashby Jacket - Maroon

I have a feeling this maroon version will be a firm favourite.

Paola Cotton-Blend Tweed Jacket
NILI LOTAN
Paola Cotton-Blend Tweed Jacket

The padded shoulders add to the refined silhouette of this jacket.

6. The Denim Jacket

Woman wears denim jacket and denim jeans

(Image credit: @_livmadeleine)

Style Notes: A frequent feature of most great wardrobes is a denim jacket. Relaxed, reliable and easy to style, this is an everyday option that will rise to all occasions. Whether going bold with double denim, making tailoring more casual or layering up a dress and boots look, a denim jacket is ready to bring casual ease to all your looks.

Shop denim jackets:

Blue Boxy Denim Jacket
Nobodys Child
Blue Boxy Denim Jacket

The bold patch front pockets are such a nice touch.

Workwear Jacket in Denim
Loewe
Workwear Jacket in Denim

An investment buy that's destined to spark compliments.

Mulholland Jacket - Original Blue
RAILS
Mulholland Jacket - Original Blue

As classic as it gets.

