6 Winter Accessories That Immediately Exude Wealth

In the winter, there's only one thing that always sets the good outfits apart from the great ones, and that's a standout accessory. Think about it: When you're living in the same go-to coat and, if you're like me, a rotating uniform of a sweater with jeans or trousers underneath that, then your outfits can quickly feel monotonous and stale. It's the toughest part about winter dressing, but that's where the power of a beautiful outfit add-on comes into play. There are your functional winter accessories (your knit beanie, phone screen–friendly gloves, and the like), and then there are the ones that you choose out of creativity and style, and that's what we'll be diving into here.
Each winter, several key accessory trends emerge as the It pieces to know, and the 2025/2026 lineup is already taking shape. Not only do these pieces make an outfit forward, but they make an outfitfeel wealthy, giving it that air of chicness and polish. From faux-fur stoles to hairpins inspired by The Row, behold the specific winter accessories all the fashion people are into for that "rich" vibe.
Faux-Fur Stoles
If there's one item that people with great style with adopt this season, it's undoubtedly the faux-fur stole. Miu Miu models carried them down the fall 2025 runway, and now that the trend is percolating IRL, fashion people are styling them in a number of creative ways: over the shoulder of a wool coat, tucked into their elbow alongside a top-handle bag, or alongside romantic pieces like lace slips and pumps.
Miu Miu
Shearling Fur Stole
Wilfred
Angel Scarf
ZARA
Plain Faux Fur Fringed Scarf
MANGO
Faux-Fur Scarf
East-West Clutches
Fashion people are dressing up all their recent outfits with a sleek east-west clutch—it adds such an elegant tone to everything from silk pants and sweaters to festive evening dresses.
Liffner
Belted Leather Clutch
COS
Ingot Clutch Bag
TOTEME
T-Lock Croc-Effect Clutch
ZARA
Rigid Extended Clutch Bag
Sculpted Aviator Sunglasses
Sunglasses are another key way to amp up a look in the winter, and a great pair is sometimes all you need to enhance a coat and boots. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, for one, has been backing the sculpted aviator silhouette all season long. Hers are the sought-after Phoebe Philo pair, but pairs with a similar vibe are all over the market (and shopped out below) as well.
Bottega Veneta
Apres Ski 58mm Pilot Sunglasses
Elisa Johnson
Val Sunglasses
Jimmy Fairly
The Luz
Heaven Mayhem
Vittoria Sunglasses
Hairpins
In The Row's summer 2026 collection, models wore their hair in polished, sculptural chignon styles with an assortment of multiple combs and hairpins layered throughout. It sounds haphazard, but the resulting effect is elegant, intriguing, and a style I'm already seeing fashion people experiment with.
Lelet NY
Leila Swirl French Pin
Jennifer Behr
Maxine Silver Hair Clip
MACHETE
French Hair Pin
JUJU VERA
Lana Gold-Tone Lapis Hair Pin
Pillbox Hats
Last fall, classic pillbox hats burst onto the scene, and they've remained a key styling piece for those with classic and elegant style. Approaching this winter, the hats aren't going anywhere and are arriving in luxe new finishes like brushed cashmere and velvet in addition to timeless wool silhouettes.
GIGI BURRIS
Lauren Silk-Blend Velvet Flat Cap
ZARA
100% Wool Skullcap Hat
COS
Sculpted Wool Beret
Something Pony-Hair
If I see you wearing anything with a pony-hair finish right now, I immediately know you *get it*. The finish looks and feels undeniably luxurious and transforms the most basic items, whether it's a leather belt, pair of flat mules, or shoulder bag.
