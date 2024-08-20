Sofia and Nicole Richie Wore the "Rich" Bag Color That Makes Fall Outfits Look Chic

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

Although sisters Sofia and Nicole Richie have many things in common, I always thought that their taste in fashion was one of their few distinct differences. Always associating Nicole Richie with a more un-done, boho aesthetic and Sofia Richie Grainge with a quiet luxury vibe, their latest outfits just put into question everything I thought I knew.

Proving that they have even more in common than I imagined, the two stepped out on different occasions, styling the same fall bag trend this weekend. Pushing aside the brown and black hues that fashion people often reach for across the cooler months, the sisters instead plucked rich burgundy bags to complete their off-duty looks.

Selecting a Hermès Kelly bag in a deep burgundy shade, Richie Grainge wore hers slung casually over her body with a simple T-shirt, pants, and sneakers outfit. Adding a flush of color to her black and white look, Richie Grainge's sleek bag choice kept her outfit feeling refined and chic but far from boring.

Sofia Richie Grainge styles a burgundy bag with black pants, white sneakers, and a white t-shirt.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

While her younger sibling chose a style large enough to see her through her day's worth of activities, Nicole Richie's choice was neat, compact, and perfect for evening use. Selecting a small burgundy style in a supple suede fabric, Richie's bag choice felt chic and sophisticated and easily elevated her jeans and T-shirt outfit. Matching her bag to her burgundy boots, Richie knows this trick instantly pulls together a look.

Nicole Richie styles a burgundy bag with jeans, a t-shirt, burgundy shoes, and a black long coat.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

It's no surprise that burgundy bags are catching on right now, as the trend made a huge impact on the runways in February. Appearing across Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Ferragamo's F/W 24 collections, the rich hue rivaled its black and brown counterparts as the style knows about this season. Wearing well with soft shades such as butter yellows or flush pink, the shade also works incredibly well with rich fall shades, including khaki, as Richie demonstrated with her subtle khaki layer over the weekend.

Set to dominate throughout the rest of 2024, read on to discover our edit of the best burgundy bags below.

SHOP THE BEST BURGUNDY BAGS:

bag
Anthropologie
The Love Knot Slouchy Bag

The slouchy silhouette makes this perfect for everyday use.

Shoulder Bag
H&M
Shoulder Bag

This looks more expensive than it is.

Burgundy Small Ganni Bou Bag
GANNI
Burgundy Small Ganni Bou Bag

So many stylish women I follow already own this bag.

Pillow Pouch
Little Liffner
Pillow Pouch

This is destined to sell out before the end of fall.

Puzzle Fold Convertible Medium Leather Tote
LOEWE
Puzzle Fold Convertible Medium Leather Tote

This is large enough to store a laptop and a change of clothes.

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag

This also comes in nine other shades.

Lillie Bag
Flattered
Lillie Bag

The glossy leather gives this a smart finish and polished edge.

Oskan Moon Studded Leather Shoulder Bag
ISABEL MARANT
Oskan Moon Studded Leather Shoulder Bag

This bag is trending and bound to sell out.

Gaia Shoulder Bag
Mansur Gavriel
Gaia Shoulder Bag

This also comes in black.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Explore More:
Sofia Richie Nicole Richie Bags Color Trends
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸