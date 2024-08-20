Sofia and Nicole Richie Wore the "Rich" Bag Color That Makes Fall Outfits Look Chic
Although sisters Sofia and Nicole Richie have many things in common, I always thought that their taste in fashion was one of their few distinct differences. Always associating Nicole Richie with a more un-done, boho aesthetic and Sofia Richie Grainge with a quiet luxury vibe, their latest outfits just put into question everything I thought I knew.
Proving that they have even more in common than I imagined, the two stepped out on different occasions, styling the same fall bag trend this weekend. Pushing aside the brown and black hues that fashion people often reach for across the cooler months, the sisters instead plucked rich burgundy bags to complete their off-duty looks.
Selecting a Hermès Kelly bag in a deep burgundy shade, Richie Grainge wore hers slung casually over her body with a simple T-shirt, pants, and sneakers outfit. Adding a flush of color to her black and white look, Richie Grainge's sleek bag choice kept her outfit feeling refined and chic but far from boring.
While her younger sibling chose a style large enough to see her through her day's worth of activities, Nicole Richie's choice was neat, compact, and perfect for evening use. Selecting a small burgundy style in a supple suede fabric, Richie's bag choice felt chic and sophisticated and easily elevated her jeans and T-shirt outfit. Matching her bag to her burgundy boots, Richie knows this trick instantly pulls together a look.
It's no surprise that burgundy bags are catching on right now, as the trend made a huge impact on the runways in February. Appearing across Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Ferragamo's F/W 24 collections, the rich hue rivaled its black and brown counterparts as the style knows about this season. Wearing well with soft shades such as butter yellows or flush pink, the shade also works incredibly well with rich fall shades, including khaki, as Richie demonstrated with her subtle khaki layer over the weekend.
Set to dominate throughout the rest of 2024, read on to discover our edit of the best burgundy bags below.
SHOP THE BEST BURGUNDY BAGS:
This is large enough to store a laptop and a change of clothes.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
How Fashion People in Paris and NYC Are Wearing Their Summery White Tops Into Fall
Kaia Gerber does it best.
By Eliza Huber
-
My Mom and I Like Classic Fashion—These 35 Early Fall Items From Nordstrom Excite Us
Timeless and elegant.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
I Made a Fall Shopping List of Everything I Love at Nordstrom for Under $100
Expensive-looking finds.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
J.Lo Keeps Wearing the Rich-Looking Jeans Fashion People Choose Every Fall
Chic and casual.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I'm Making Bets: Insiders Will Invest In These 9 Fall Trends First
I'm bullish about these.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I'm All About the Final Touch—30 Incredibly Chic Accessories and Beauty Picks I Swear By
These get me endless compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Fall's Most-Anticipated Trends, From Boho to Funnel Necks
Get ready to take notes.
By Eliza Huber
-
30 Shoes and Bags That Have The Row's Aesthetic But Not The Row's Prices
They're the next best thing.
By Allyson Payer