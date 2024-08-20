Sofia and Nicole Richie Wore the "Rich" Bag Color That Makes Fall Outfits Look Chic

Although sisters Sofia and Nicole Richie have many things in common, I always thought that their taste in fashion was one of their few distinct differences. Always associating Nicole Richie with a more un-done, boho aesthetic and Sofia Richie Grainge with a quiet luxury vibe, their latest outfits just put into question everything I thought I knew.

Proving that they have even more in common than I imagined, the two stepped out on different occasions, styling the same fall bag trend this weekend. Pushing aside the brown and black hues that fashion people often reach for across the cooler months, the sisters instead plucked rich burgundy bags to complete their off-duty looks.



Selecting a Hermès Kelly bag in a deep burgundy shade, Richie Grainge wore hers slung casually over her body with a simple T-shirt, pants, and sneakers outfit. Adding a flush of color to her black and white look, Richie Grainge's sleek bag choice kept her outfit feeling refined and chic but far from boring.

While her younger sibling chose a style large enough to see her through her day's worth of activities, Nicole Richie's choice was neat, compact, and perfect for evening use. Selecting a small burgundy style in a supple suede fabric, Richie's bag choice felt chic and sophisticated and easily elevated her jeans and T-shirt outfit. Matching her bag to her burgundy boots, Richie knows this trick instantly pulls together a look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

It's no surprise that burgundy bags are catching on right now, as the trend made a huge impact on the runways in February. Appearing across Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Ferragamo's F/W 24 collections, the rich hue rivaled its black and brown counterparts as the style knows about this season. Wearing well with soft shades such as butter yellows or flush pink, the shade also works incredibly well with rich fall shades, including khaki, as Richie demonstrated with her subtle khaki layer over the weekend.

Set to dominate throughout the rest of 2024, read on to discover our edit of the best burgundy bags below.

SHOP THE BEST BURGUNDY BAGS:

Anthropologie The Love Knot Slouchy Bag $98 SHOP NOW The slouchy silhouette makes this perfect for everyday use.

H&M Shoulder Bag $20 SHOP NOW This looks more expensive than it is.

GANNI Burgundy Small Ganni Bou Bag $495 SHOP NOW So many stylish women I follow already own this bag.

Little Liffner Pillow Pouch $575 SHOP NOW This is destined to sell out before the end of fall.

LOEWE Puzzle Fold Convertible Medium Leather Tote $2100 SHOP NOW This is large enough to store a laptop and a change of clothes.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag $498 SHOP NOW This also comes in nine other shades.

Flattered Lillie Bag $375 SHOP NOW The glossy leather gives this a smart finish and polished edge.

ISABEL MARANT Oskan Moon Studded Leather Shoulder Bag $990 SHOP NOW This bag is trending and bound to sell out.

Mansur Gavriel Gaia Shoulder Bag $395 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.