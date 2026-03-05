I'm a Luxury Personal Shopper in NYC—These Are the Bag Styles My Clients Are Asking About

For stylist and luxury personal shopper Nicholas Alexander Collins, accessories—especially bags—are a fixture in his world. At the NYC-based Nicoluxe (the styling consultancy business he founded), Collins guides clients through wardrobe refreshes, provides styling recommendations, and sources luxury pieces, including ultra-rare items. In reference to bags, one of his specialties, there are specific styles that Collins loves and that his clients are gravitating toward as well.
Below are three of the bag silhouettes of the moment along with visual inspiration and Collins's insights. You'll also find shopping recommendations if you're looking to invest in a designer bag now.
The Return of Big Bags
"A truly great large bag will never go out of style, the kind you carry your entire life in—office, travel, day-to-day—without sacrificing beauty. The new generation of oversize bags feels intentional rather than overwhelming, striking the balance between softness and function. If your lifestyle leans structured, there are options that still feel polished and architectural while delivering real practicality." — Collins
Gucci
Mercato Medium Tote Bag
bottega veneta
Large Barbara Tote
Loewe
Puzzle Fold Large Leather Tote Bag in Black
Quiet Signals of Status
"Status bags aren't disappearing, but the signal is changing. Today's most seasoned shoppers understand the power of 'if you know, you know.' Quiet luxury isn't about blending in. It's about choosing pieces that speak softly but confidently, often favoring design details over obvious branding." — Collins
The Row
Agnes 12 Bag
Toteme
Day Medium Leather Tote Bag in Black
The Row
Peggy Clutch
The Drop-Handle Effect
"The drop-handle silhouette isn't new, but it's having a very intentional moment. I first noticed its quiet rise when the Alaïa Teckel bag launched—simple, unfussy, and refreshingly restrained. The restraint is exactly what made it powerful. Soon after, other houses followed, reinterpreting the shape in their own language. The result? One of the most refined, effortless silhouettes dominating luxury right now and easily one of my personal favorites." — Collins
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.